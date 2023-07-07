Subscribe
WEC / Monza Practice report

WEC Monza: Pier Guidi Ferrari shades Jota Porsche for top spot in FP1

Ferrari driver Alessandro Pier Guidi set the fastest time in opening practice for the World Endurance Championship’s 6 Hours of Monza round after edging Ye Yifei’s privateer Jota Porsche.

James Newbold
By:
#51 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P of Alessandro Pier Guidi

Le Mans 24 Hours winner Pier Guidi snared the top spot aboard the #51 Ferrari 499P Le Mans Hypercar by just 0.003s over Ye’s Porsche 963 LMDh in a 90-minute session that was red flagged with a little over two minutes left on the clock. 

Pier Guidi logged a best effort of 1m37.533s in the car he shares with James Calado and Antonio Giovinazzi, which had been 0.076s behind Ye in Calado’s hands before Pier Guidi’s improvement. 

Ye headed the best of the Penske-run factory Porsches driven by Michael Christensen, which slotted into third ahead of Mike Conway’s #7 Toyota GR010 HYBRID despite causing an early full course yellow.  

Last year’s Monza pole winner, the Glickenhaus-Pipo 007, split the two Toyotas in fifth with Olivier Pla setting its fastest time.  

Sebastien Buemi was sixth in the #8 Toyota, just edging out the #50 Ferrari driven by Nicklas Nielsen and Laurens Vanthoor’s #6 Penske Porsche. 

Richard Westbrook put the sole Ganassi-run Cadillac V-Series.R ninth, while Nico Muller rounded out the top 10 in the best of the two Peugeot 9X8s at the scene of the programme’s WEC debut last season.  

The Swiss, a second off the pace, was trailed by his team-mate Jean-Eric Vergne in the sister #93 Peugeot and Esteban Guerrieri aboard the Vanwall Vandervell 680.  

#93 Peugeot Totalenergies Peugeot 9X8: Paul Di Resta, Mikkel Jensen, Jean-Eric Vergne

#93 Peugeot Totalenergies Peugeot 9X8: Paul Di Resta, Mikkel Jensen, Jean-Eric Vergne

Photo by: Paolo Belletti

Photo by: Paolo Belletti

The 13-car Hypercar field was completed by the new Proton Competition Porsche, making its first appearance in the WEC. Its best time, 1.774s off the pace, was set by Harry Tincknell.

Robert Kubica headed a WRT 1-2 in the LMP2 division. A 1m40.356s for the Pole’s #41 ORECA-Gibson 07 put the two-time Italian Grand Prix podium finisher ahead of the sister #31 entry of Ferdinand Habsburg by 0.205s. 

Albert Costa was third-fastest in the Le Mans-winning Inter Europol Competition ORECA ahead of Charles Milesi in the #36 Signatech-Alpine entry and Gabriel Aubry’s Vector Sport example. 

The GTE Am field was led by Davide Rigon’s #54 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE Evo. 

The Italian logged a best time of 1m47.939s to beat the #60 Iron Lynx Porsche 911 RSR-19 of Alessio Picariello and Ben Barker’s #86 GR Racing Porsche.  

Series debutante Efrin Castro spun at the first Lesmo to cause the red flag aboard Project 1’s Porsche.

WEC Monza - FP1 results:

Cla # Drivers Car Class Time Gap
1 51 Italy Alessandro Pier Guidi
United Kingdom James Calado
Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Ferrari 499P HYPERCAR 1'37.533
2 38 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa
United Kingdom Will Stevens
China Ye Yifei
Porsche 963 HYPERCAR 1'37.536 0.003
3 5 United States Dane Cameron
Denmark Michael Christensen
France Frédéric Makowiecki
Porsche 963 HYPERCAR 1'37.824 0.291
4 7 United Kingdom Mike Conway
Japan Kamui Kobayashi
Argentina Jose Maria Lopez
Toyota GR010 - Hybrid HYPERCAR 1'37.841 0.308
5 708 France Romain Dumas
France Olivier Pla
France Nathanael Berthon
Glickenhaus 007 HYPERCAR 1'37.917 0.384
6 8 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi
New Zealand Brendon Hartley
Japan Ryo Hirakawa
Toyota GR010 - Hybrid HYPERCAR 1'37.951 0.418
7 50 Italy Antonio Fuoco
Spain Miguel Molina
Denmark Nicklas Nielsen
Ferrari 499P HYPERCAR 1'38.033 0.500
8 6 France Kevin Estre
Germany Andre Lotterer
Belgium Laurens Vanthoor
Porsche 963 HYPERCAR 1'38.066 0.533
9 2 New Zealand Earl Bamber
United Kingdom Alex Lynn
United Kingdom Richard Westbrook
Cadillac V-Series.R HYPERCAR 1'38.116 0.583
10 94 France Loic Duval
United States Gustavo Menezes
Switzerland Nico Müller
Peugeot 9X8 HYPERCAR 1'38.533 1.000
11 93 United Kingdom Paul di Resta
Denmark Mikkel Jensen
France Jean-Eric Vergne
Peugeot 9X8 HYPERCAR 1'38.664 1.131
12 4 Argentina Esteban Guerrieri
France Tristan Vautier
JP De
Vanwall Vandervell 680 HYPERCAR 1'39.121 1.588
13 99 Italy Gianmaria Bruni
United Kingdom Harry Tincknell
Switzerland Neel Jani
Porsche 911 RSR - 19 HYPERCAR 1'39.307 1.774
14 41 Portugal Rui Andrade
Poland Robert Kubica
Switzerland Louis Deletraz
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'40.356 2.823
15 31 Indonesia Sean Gelael
Austria Ferdinand Habsburg
Netherlands Robin Frijns
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'40.561 3.028
16 34 Poland Jakub Smiechowski
Switzerland Fabio Scherer
Spain Albert Costa
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'40.605 3.072
17 36 France Matthieu Vaxiviere
France Julien Canal
France Charles Milesi
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'40.671 3.138
18 10 Ireland Ryan Cullen
Liechtenstein Matthias Kaiser
France Gabriel Aubry
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'40.710 3.177
19 22 United Kingdom Frederick Lubin
United Kingdom Philip Hanson
United Kingdom Ben Hanley
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'40.869 3.336
20 35 Brazil Andre Negrao
Mexico Memo Rojas
United Kingdom Olli Caldwell
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'40.905 3.372
21 63 France Doriane Pin
Switzerland Mathias Beche
Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'41.285 3.752
22 9 Romania Filip Ugran
Netherlands Bent Viscaal
Italy Andrea Caldarelli
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'41.364 3.831
23 28 Denmark David Heinemeier Hansson
Brazil Pietro Fittipaldi
Denmark Oliver Rasmussen
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'41.576 4.043
24 23 United States Josh Pierson
Netherlands Giedo van der Garde
United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'41.712 4.179
25 54 Switzerland Thomas Flohr
Italy Francesco Castellacci
Italy Davide Rigon
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 1'47.538 10.005
26 60 Italy Claudio Schiavoni
Italy Matteo Cressoni
Belgium Alessio Picariello
Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 1'47.645 10.112
27 86 United Kingdom Michael Wainwright
Italy Riccardo Pera
United Kingdom Benjamin Barker
Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 1'47.846 10.313
28 77 Germany Christian Ried
Mikkel Pedersen
France Julien Andlauer
Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 1'48.198 10.665
29 56 Guilherme Oliveira
Efrin Castro
Italy Matteo Cairoli
Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 1'48.219 10.686
30 57 Japan Takeshi Kimura
United States Scott Huffaker
Japan Kei Cozzolino
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 1'48.328 10.795
31 85 Belgium Sarah Bovy
Denmark Michelle Gatting
Switzerland Rahel Frey
Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 1'48.456 10.923
32 21 France Julien Piguet
France Simon Mann
Belgium Ulysse De Pauw
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 1'48.466 10.933
33 33 United States Ben Keating
Nicolas Varrone
Netherlands Nick Catsburg
Chevrolet Corvette C8.R LMGTE AM 1'48.694 11.161
34 83 Argentina Luis Perez Companc
France Lilou Wadoux
Italy Alessio Rovera
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 1'48.742 11.209
35 25 United Kingdom Ahmad Al Harthy
United States Michael Dinan
Ireland Charles Eastwood
Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 1'49.119 11.586
36 777 Japan Satoshi Hoshino
United Kingdom Casper Stevenson
Japan Tomonobu Fujii
Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 1'49.498 11.965
View full results
