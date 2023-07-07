Subscribe
WEC / Monza News

WEC Monza: Toyota edges Ferrari in second practice

Toyota beat Ferrari to the top of the times in second free practice for this weekend’s Monza round of the World Endurance Championship.

Gary Watkins
By:
#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid: Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Jose Maria Lopez

Kamui Kobayashi was quickest initially in the #7 Toyota GR010 HYBRID Le Mans Hypercar and then improved to a 1m36.363s to give him a margin of just under two tenths over Antonio Fuoco in the #50 Ferrari 499P LMH.

The Italian driver jumped to second just under halfway through the 90-minute afternoon session to split the Toyotas, his 1m36.533s just shading Brendon Hartley’s 1m36.686s in the championship-leading #8 GR010.

Cadillac took fourth position in FP2 with its solo Ganassi-run V-Series.R LMDh courtesy of a 1m36.748s from Alex Lynn.

Frederic Makowiecki made a late improvement in the best of the Porsche 963 LMDhs to take fifth spot with a 1m36.991s best.

The #5 factory Porsche Penske Motorsport entry beat the privateer Proton Competition car into sixth place by two tenths of a second as a result.

Harry Tincknell ended up only eight tenths off the pace with 1m37.181s in the brand new Proton 963, which had only undertaken a short shakedown at Porsche’s Weissach test facility prior to arriving for its WEC debut in Monza.

#51 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi

#51 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

The Le Mans 24 Hours-winning Ferrari just missed out on a place in the top six in Alessandro Pier Guidi’s hands, the Italian shaving three tenths from the lap with which he topped the FP1 times to get down to a 1m37.204s.

The best of the two Peugeot 9X8 LMHs finished the session in eighth place and within a second of the pace on a 1m37.269s from Jean-Eric Vergne.

A 1m37.637s from Will Stevens right at the end of the 90 minutes got the Jota Porsche that had pushed Ferrari close in the morning into the top 10.

The second Peugeot took 10th position thanks to a 1m37.638s from Gustavo Menezes.

Glickenhaus ended up 11th on a track where it took pole position last year, Nathanael Berthon’s 1m38.234s leaving the car nearly two seconds off the pace.

Read Also:

WRT team again led the way in LMP2, though this time the Le Mans 24 Hours class winner Inter Europol split the Belgian team’s two ORECA-Gibson 07s at the top of the class order.

Robert Kubica topped the times for a second session in a row with a 1m39.995s, which was two tenth’s up on Albert Costa’s 1m40.136s in the Inter Europol ORECA.

The Spaniard’s time shaded Ferdinand Habsburg’s 1m40.162s in the second of the WRT entries by just two hundredths.

United Autosport took fourth with its #22 car in which Phil Hanson set a 1m40.348s.

Alessio Picariello pulled out a lap as the chequered flag approached to go more than three tenths clear in GTE Am aboard his Iron Lynx Porsche 911 RSR.

His 1m46.973s vaulted him from second to first ahead of the GR Racing Porsche in which Riccardo Pera had sat at the top of the times on a 1m47.331.

Matteo Cairoli made it a Porsche 1-2-3 in the Project 1 - AO car.

Final free practice for Sunday’s Monza 6 hours begins at 10:45 local time on Saturday, with qualifying kicking off at 14:40.

Cla Drivers Car Class Laps Time Gap
1 United Kingdom Mike Conway
Japan Kamui Kobayashi
Argentina Jose Maria Lopez
Toyota GR010 - Hybrid HYPERCAR 45 1'36.363
2 Italy Antonio Fuoco
Spain Miguel Molina
Denmark Nicklas Nielsen
Ferrari 499P HYPERCAR 47 1'36.533 0.170
3 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi
New Zealand Brendon Hartley
Japan Ryo Hirakawa
Toyota GR010 - Hybrid HYPERCAR 46 1'36.686 0.323
4 New Zealand Earl Bamber
United Kingdom Alex Lynn
United Kingdom Richard Westbrook
Cadillac V-Series.R HYPERCAR 48 1'36.748 0.385
5 United States Dane Cameron
Denmark Michael Christensen
France Frédéric Makowiecki
Porsche 963 HYPERCAR 37 1'36.991 0.628
6 Italy Gianmaria Bruni
United Kingdom Harry Tincknell
Switzerland Neel Jani
Porsche 911 RSR - 19 HYPERCAR 22 1'37.181 0.818
7 Italy Alessandro Pier Guidi
United Kingdom James Calado
Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Ferrari 499P HYPERCAR 45 1'37.204 0.841
8 United Kingdom Paul di Resta
Denmark Mikkel Jensen
France Jean-Eric Vergne
Peugeot 9X8 HYPERCAR 47 1'37.269 0.906
9 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa
United Kingdom Will Stevens
China Ye Yifei
Porsche 963 HYPERCAR 32 1'37.637 1.274
10 France Loic Duval
United States Gustavo Menezes
Switzerland Nico Müller
Peugeot 9X8 HYPERCAR 46 1'37.638 1.275
11 France Romain Dumas
France Olivier Pla
France Nathanael Berthon
Glickenhaus 007 HYPERCAR 47 1'38.234 1.871
12 France Kevin Estre
Germany Andre Lotterer
Belgium Laurens Vanthoor
Porsche 963 HYPERCAR 33 1'38.284 1.921
13 Portugal Rui Andrade
Poland Robert Kubica
Switzerland Louis Deletraz
Oreca 07 LMP2 45 1'39.955 3.592
14 Poland Jakub Smiechowski
Switzerland Fabio Scherer
Spain Albert Costa
Oreca 07 LMP2 38 1'40.136 3.773
15 Indonesia Sean Gelael
Austria Ferdinand Habsburg
Netherlands Robin Frijns
Oreca 07 LMP2 43 1'40.162 3.799
16 United Kingdom Frederick Lubin
United Kingdom Philip Hanson
United Kingdom Ben Hanley
Oreca 07 LMP2 41 1'40.348 3.985
17 France Doriane Pin
Switzerland Mathias Beche
Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat
Oreca 07 LMP2 40 1'40.548 4.185
18 France Matthieu Vaxiviere
France Julien Canal
France Charles Milesi
Oreca 07 LMP2 46 1'40.643 4.280
19 Ireland Ryan Cullen
Liechtenstein Matthias Kaiser
France Gabriel Aubry
Oreca 07 LMP2 31 1'40.653 4.290
20 Brazil Andre Negrao
Mexico Memo Rojas
United Kingdom Olli Caldwell
Oreca 07 LMP2 37 1'40.901 4.538
21 United States Josh Pierson
Netherlands Giedo van der Garde
United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
Oreca 07 LMP2 37 1'41.010 4.647
22 Denmark David Heinemeier Hansson
Brazil Pietro Fittipaldi
Denmark Oliver Rasmussen
Oreca 07 LMP2 37 1'41.084 4.721
23 Argentina Esteban Guerrieri
France Tristan Vautier
JP De
Vanwall Vandervell 680 HYPERCAR 13 1'41.304 4.941
24 Romania Filip Ugran
Netherlands Bent Viscaal
Italy Andrea Caldarelli
Oreca 07 LMP2 42 1'41.553 5.190
25 Italy Claudio Schiavoni
Italy Matteo Cressoni
Belgium Alessio Picariello
Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 40 1'46.973 10.610
26 United Kingdom Michael Wainwright
Italy Riccardo Pera
United Kingdom Benjamin Barker
Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 43 1'47.331 10.968
27 Guilherme Oliveira
Efrin Castro
Italy Matteo Cairoli
Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 40 1'47.499 11.136
28 Switzerland Thomas Flohr
Italy Francesco Castellacci
Italy Davide Rigon
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 43 1'47.625 11.262
29 Germany Christian Ried
Mikkel Pedersen
France Julien Andlauer
Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 41 1'47.654 11.291
30 Belgium Sarah Bovy
Denmark Michelle Gatting
Switzerland Rahel Frey
Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 39 1'47.901 11.538
31 Japan Takeshi Kimura
United States Scott Huffaker
Japan Kei Cozzolino
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 43 1'47.972 11.609
32 France Julien Piguet
France Simon Mann
Belgium Ulysse De Pauw
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 44 1'48.018 11.655
33 Argentina Luis Perez Companc
France Lilou Wadoux
Italy Alessio Rovera
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 37 1'48.419 12.056
34 United States Ben Keating
Nicolas Varrone
Netherlands Nick Catsburg
Chevrolet Corvette C8.R LMGTE AM 40 1'48.544 12.181
35 United Kingdom Ahmad Al Harthy
United States Michael Dinan
Ireland Charles Eastwood
Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 39 1'48.641 12.278
36 Japan Satoshi Hoshino
United Kingdom Casper Stevenson
Japan Tomonobu Fujii
Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 39 1'48.698 12.335
View full results
