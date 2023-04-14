Subscribe
Previous / Peugeot introduces gearbox fix for Portimao WEC after Sebring issues Next / WEC Portimao: Kobayashi heads another Toyota 1-2 in FP2
WEC / Portimao Practice report

WEC Portimao: Buemi leads Toyota 1-2 in opening practice

Toyota blocked out the top two positions in opening free practice for this weekend’s Portimao round of the World Endurance Championship.

Gary Watkins
By:
WEC Portimao: Buemi leads Toyota 1-2 in opening practice

The Japanese manufacturer continued its domination of the 2023 WEC season after finishing 1-2 in the opening round at Sebring last month, with Sebastien Buemi edging out Mike Conway by nearly four tenths.

Buemi got down to a 1m32.792s aboard the #8 Toyota GR010 HYBRID Le Mans Hypercar early in the 90-minute FP1 session on Friday morning, which Conway followed up on with a 1m33.176s.

The fastest Toyota time was just under a second quicker than the marque’s best time at this stage of the meeting on the WEC’s previous visit to the Automdromo Internacional do Algarve in 2021.

Buemi’s mark gave Toyota a margin of nearly seven tenths over the next best manufacturer in Ferrari.
Alessandro Pier Guidi took third position in the Hypercar class aboard the best of the AF Corse-run Ferrari 499P LMHs.

The Italian driver’s 1m33.453s shaded the 1m33.569s from team-mate Nicklas Nielsen in the sister car by just over a tenth.

The two factory Porsche 963 LMDhs filled out positions five and six in the Hypercar class, with Frederic Makowiecki and Laurens Vanthoor closely matched in the two Penske-run cars. Makowiecki posted a 1m33.688s to end up a tenth ahead of Vanthoor’s 1m33.792s.

Earl Bamber took seventh position in the Chip Ganassi Racing-run Cadillac V-Series.R LMDh on the European competition debut for the American car courtesy of a 1m34.107s.

The two Peugeot 9X8 LMDhs took eighth and ninth positions, a 1m34.523s from Gustavo Menezes leaving the French manufacturer 1.7s off the pace. Mikkel Jensen was half a second in arrears in the sister car on a 1m35.033s.

Glickenhaus and Vanwall LMHs finished at the back of the Hypercar field. Tom Dillmann’s 1m35.309s in the Vanwall-Gibson Vandervell 680 just shaded the 1m35.496s from Olivier Pla in the Glickenhaus-Pipo 007.

Prema Racing ORECA-Gibson 07: Mirko Bortolotti

Prema Racing ORECA-Gibson 07: Mirko Bortolotti

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

The Prema team ended up 1-2 in LMP2 with its pair of ORECA-Gibson 07s, Mirko Bortolotti ending up with a three-tenth margin in the secondary prototype class. Bortolotti’s 1m34.542s compared with Bent Viscaal’s 1m34.884s.

Inter Europol took third in class with a 1m32.920s from Fabio Scherer. Oliver Jarvis took fourth in the best of the two United Autosports ORECAs.

Ferrari factory driver Daniel Serra led the way in GTE Am for the Kessel Ferrari squad. His 1m41.341s aboard the Swiss team’s 488 GTE Evo was half a second up on second-placed Nicki Thiim’s 1m41.858s in the Northwest AMR Aston Martin Vantage GTE.

The session ended a couple of minutes early with a second red flag after Rui Andrade went off and hit the barriers at Turn 11 in his WRT LMP2 ORECA.

WEC Portimao FP1 results

Cla # Drivers Car Time Gap
1 8 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi
New Zealand Brendon Hartley
Japan Ryo Hirakawa
Toyota GR010 - Hybrid 1'32.792
2 7 United Kingdom Mike Conway
Japan Kamui Kobayashi
Argentina Jose Maria Lopez
Toyota GR010 - Hybrid 1'33.176 0.384
3 51 Italy Alessandro Pier Guidi
United Kingdom James Calado
Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Ferrari 499P 1'33.453 0.661
4 50 Italy Antonio Fuoco
Spain Miguel Molina
Denmark Nicklas Nielsen
Ferrari 499P 1'33.569 0.777
5 5 United States Dane Cameron
Denmark Michael Christensen
France Frédéric Makowiecki
Porsche 963 1'33.688 0.896
6 6 France Kevin Estre
Germany Andre Lotterer
Belgium Laurens Vanthoor
Porsche 963 1'33.792 1.000
7 2 New Zealand Earl Bamber
United Kingdom Alex Lynn
United Kingdom Richard Westbrook
Cadillac V-Series.R 1'34.107 1.315
8 94 France Loic Duval
United States Gustavo Menezes
Switzerland Nico Müller
Peugeot 9X8 1'34.523 1.731
9 63 France Doriane Pin
Italy Mirko Bortolotti
Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat
Oreca 07 1'34.542 1.750
10 9 Filip Ugran
United States Juan Manuel Correa
Netherlands Bent Viscaal
Oreca 07 1'34.884 2.092
11 34 Poland Jakub Smiechowski
Switzerland Fabio Scherer
Spain Albert Costa
Oreca 07 1'34.920 2.128
12 93 United Kingdom Paul di Resta
Denmark Mikkel Jensen
France Jean-Eric Vergne
Peugeot 9X8 1'35.033 2.241
13 23 United States Josh Pierson
Netherlands Giedo van der Garde
United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
Oreca 07 1'35.035 2.243
14 41 Portugal Rui Andrade
Poland Robert Kubica
Switzerland Louis Deletraz
Oreca 07 1'35.042 2.250
15 22 Frederick Lubin
United Kingdom Philip Hanson
United Kingdom Ben Hanley
Oreca 07 1'35.129 2.337
16 28 Denmark David Heinemeier Hansson
Brazil Pietro Fittipaldi
Denmark Oliver Rasmussen
Oreca 07 1'35.212 2.420
17 48 Germany David Beckmann
China Ye Yifei
Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa
Oreca 07 1'35.244 2.452
18 31 Indonesia Sean Gelael
Austria Ferdinand Habsburg
Netherlands Robin Frijns
Oreca 07 1'35.260 2.468
19 35 Brazil Andre Negrao
Mexico Memo Rojas
United Kingdom Olli Caldwell
Oreca 07 1'35.293 2.501
20 4 France Tom Dillmann
Argentina Esteban Guerrieri
Canada Jacques Villeneuve
Vanwall Vandervell 680 1'35.309 2.517
21 36 France Matthieu Vaxiviere
France Julien Canal
France Charles Milesi
Oreca 07 1'35.442 2.650
22 708 France Romain Dumas
Australia Ryan Briscoe
France Olivier Pla
Glickenhaus 007 1'35.496 2.704
23 10 Ireland Ryan Cullen
Matthias Kaiser
France Gabriel Aubry
Oreca 07 1'36.119 3.327
24 57 Japan Takeshi Kimura
United States Scott Huffaker
Brazil Daniel Serra
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO 1'41.341 8.549
25 98 Canada Paul Dalla Lana
Zimbabwe Axcil Jefferies
Denmark Nicki Thiim
Aston Martin Vantage AMR 1'41.858 9.066
26 88 United States Ryan Hardwick
Canada Zacharie Robichon
United Kingdom Harry Tincknell
Porsche 911 RSR - 19 1'41.862 9.070
27 83 Argentina Luis Perez Companc
France Lilou Wadoux
Italy Alessio Rovera
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO 1'41.885 9.093
28 33 United States Ben Keating
Nicolas Varrone
Netherlands Nick Catsburg
Chevrolet Corvette C8.R 1'41.896 9.104
29 56 Miguel Pedro
Guilherme Moura
Italy Matteo Cairoli
Porsche 911 RSR - 19 1'41.940 9.148
30 85 Belgium Sarah Bovy
Denmark Michelle Gatting
Switzerland Rahel Frey
Porsche 911 RSR - 19 1'41.944 9.152
31 60 Italy Claudio Schiavoni
Italy Matteo Cressoni
Belgium Alessio Picariello
Porsche 911 RSR - 19 1'42.071 9.279
32 86 United Kingdom Michael Wainwright
Italy Riccardo Pera
United Kingdom Benjamin Barker
Porsche 911 RSR - 19 1'42.176 9.384
33 54 Switzerland Thomas Flohr
Italy Francesco Castellacci
Italy Davide Rigon
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO 1'42.287 9.495
34 21 Diego Alessi
France Simon Mann
Ulysse De
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO 1'42.296 9.504
35 777 Japan Satoshi Hoshino
Casper Stevenson
Japan Tomonobu Fujii
Aston Martin Vantage AMR 1'42.648 9.856
36 25 United Kingdom Ahmad Al Harthy
Michael Dinan
Ireland Charles Eastwood
Aston Martin Vantage AMR 1'42.871 10.079
37 77 Germany Christian Ried
Mikkel Pedersen
France Julien Andlauer
Porsche 911 RSR - 19 1'42.931 10.139
View full results
shares
comments

Peugeot introduces gearbox fix for Portimao WEC after Sebring issues

WEC Portimao: Kobayashi heads another Toyota 1-2 in FP2
Gary Watkins More from
Gary Watkins
Toyota put new focus on WEC qualifying after losing out at Sebring

Toyota put new focus on WEC qualifying after losing out at Sebring

WEC
Portimao

Toyota put new focus on WEC qualifying after losing out at Sebring Toyota put new focus on WEC qualifying after losing out at Sebring

WEC Portimao: Hartley leads Toyota 1-2 in qualifying; Ferrari third

WEC Portimao: Hartley leads Toyota 1-2 in qualifying; Ferrari third

WEC
Portimao

WEC Portimao: Hartley leads Toyota 1-2 in qualifying; Ferrari third WEC Portimao: Hartley leads Toyota 1-2 in qualifying; Ferrari third

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

Latest news

Binder's Argentina MotoGP crash "100% a racing incident"

Binder's Argentina MotoGP crash "100% a racing incident"

MGP MotoGP

Binder's Argentina MotoGP crash "100% a racing incident" Binder's Argentina MotoGP crash "100% a racing incident"

Juju Noda steps up to Euroformula Open for 2023 season

Juju Noda steps up to Euroformula Open for 2023 season

EFO Euroformula Open

Juju Noda steps up to Euroformula Open for 2023 season Juju Noda steps up to Euroformula Open for 2023 season

Perez: Low sun made final Melbourne F1 laps “dangerous”

Perez: Low sun made final Melbourne F1 laps “dangerous”

F1 Formula 1

Perez: Low sun made final Melbourne F1 laps “dangerous” Perez: Low sun made final Melbourne F1 laps “dangerous”

The last time Super Formula introduced a new car

The last time Super Formula introduced a new car

SF Super Formula

The last time Super Formula introduced a new car The last time Super Formula introduced a new car

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Prime
Prime
WEC
Gary Watkins

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023 Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?

Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?

Prime
Prime
WEC
Gary Watkins

Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay? Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?

How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title

How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title

Prime
Prime
WEC
Gary Watkins

How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Gary Watkins

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Prime
Prime
WEC
Michael Cotton

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Kevin Turner

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return

The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return

Prime
Prime
WEC
Monza
Tim Wright

The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.