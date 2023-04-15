WEC Portimao: Hartley leads Toyota 1-2 in qualifying; Ferrari third
Toyota claimed a first World Endurance Championship pole position of the season for this weekend’s Portimao round.
Brendon Hartley led a qualifying 1-2 for the Japanese manufacturer, outpacing team-mate and team principal Kamui Kobayashi by nearly three tenths of a second.
Hartley’s 1m30.171s aboard the #8 Toyota GR010 HYBRID Le Mans Hypercar compared with Kobayashi’s 1m30.444s in #7.
Toyota had a clear margin over Ferrari, which took pole in the Sebring season-opener last month, in the 15-minute Hypercar qualifying session.
Nicklas Nielsen was nearly a second and a half off the pace in third spot aboard the best of the Italian manufacturer’s 499P LMHs.
His 1m31.596s gave hm a four-tenth margin over team-mate James Calado’s 1m31.923s in the sister car.
Hartley said: “We put a bit of effort into qualifying this time because we were a little bit annoyed at Sebring.
“I knew the lap was good, but I also knew that I would have Kamui right behind me.
“We’re expecting a big fight tomorrow, especially with the red cars [Ferraris].”
Porsche took fifth position with Kevin Estre aboard the best of its 963 LMDhs.
His 1m32.404s was just a tenth quicker than the best of the Peugeot 9X8s in which Nico Muller posted a 1m32.517s.
Frederic Makowiecki took seventh position in the second of the Porsche Penske Motorsport entries just ahead of Richard Westbrook in the Ganassi-run Cadillac V-Series.R LMDh.
Glickenhaus got the better of Vanwall in the battle of the garagistes at the rear of the 11-car Hypercr field, Romain Dumas outpacing Tom Dillmann by half a second.
#50 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina, Nicklas Nielsen
Mirko Bortolotti snatched a first LMP2 pole position for the Prema team by just one thousandth of a second.
The factory Lamborghini driver put in a 1m34.303s in the best of the Italian team’s pair of ORECA-Gibson 07s on his final flying lap to knock Vector Sport’s Gabriel Aubry off the top stop.
Bortolotti bounced back from losing an even faster time — a 1m34.284s — on his previous lap to a track limits infraction.
Prema’s pole remains provisional: an investigation was underway after the #63 ORECA was worked on in the fast lane in the pits at the start of the session.
Aubry’s 1m34.304s set early in the session gave him a margin of a tenth over United Autosports driver Phil Hanson, whose late improvement to a 1m34.451s promoted him to third.
Yifei Ye was also a late-improver and jumped to fourth aboard the best of the two Jota ORECASs.
Ben Keating claimed pole position in GTE Am right at the end of the session from regular qualifying sparring partner Sarah Bovy.
The Corvette Racing driver found four tenths on his final lap to jump from third to the top of timesheets aboard his Chevrolet Corvette C8.R and deprive Bovy of a third consecutive class pole for the Iron Dames team.
Keating’s final lap of 1m41.362s was two tenths up on Bovy’s 1m41.579s at the wheel of the Iron Lynx-run Porsche 911 RSR.
Diego Alessi claimed third with a 1m41.628s in the best of the AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE Evos.
The Portimao 6 Hours, round two of the 2023 WEC, starts at 12:00 local time on Sunday.
Full WEC Portimao Qualifying results:
|Cla
|#
|Drivers
|Car
|Class
|Time
|Gap
|1
|8
|
Sébastien Buemi
Brendon Hartley
Ryo Hirakawa
|Toyota GR010 - Hybrid
|HYPERCAR
|1'30.171
|2
|7
|
Mike Conway
Kamui Kobayashi
Jose Maria Lopez
|Toyota GR010 - Hybrid
|HYPERCAR
|1'30.444
|0.273
|3
|50
|
Antonio Fuoco
Miguel Molina
Nicklas Nielsen
|Ferrari 499P
|HYPERCAR
|1'31.596
|1.425
|4
|51
|
Alessandro Pier Guidi
James Calado
Antonio Giovinazzi
|Ferrari 499P
|HYPERCAR
|1'31.923
|1.752
|5
|6
|
Kevin Estre
Andre Lotterer
Laurens Vanthoor
|Porsche 963
|HYPERCAR
|1'32.404
|2.233
|6
|94
|
Loic Duval
Gustavo Menezes
Nico Müller
|Peugeot 9X8
|HYPERCAR
|1'32.517
|2.346
|7
|5
|
Dane Cameron
Michael Christensen
Frédéric Makowiecki
|Porsche 963
|HYPERCAR
|1'32.560
|2.389
|8
|2
|
Earl Bamber
Alex Lynn
Richard Westbrook
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|HYPERCAR
|1'32.582
|2.411
|9
|93
|
Paul di Resta
Mikkel Jensen
Jean-Eric Vergne
|Peugeot 9X8
|HYPERCAR
|1'32.703
|2.532
|10
|708
|
Romain Dumas
Ryan Briscoe
Olivier Pla
|Glickenhaus 007
|HYPERCAR
|1'33.343
|3.172
|11
|4
|
Tom Dillmann
Esteban Guerrieri
Jacques Villeneuve
|Vanwall Vandervell 680
|HYPERCAR
|1'33.836
|3.665
