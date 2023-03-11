WEC Prologue: Cadillac beats Toyota in second Sebring session

Earl Bamber led the way in the three-hour period on Saturday afternoon aboard the solo Ganassi-run Cadillac Racing LMDh with a 1m48.429s.

The time for the Caddy V-Series.R set early in the session was enough to eclipse the best of the Toyota Le Mans Hypercars by just over a hundredth, Sebastien Buemi taking second spot on a 1m48.443s.

But Bamber’s time was still two tenths shy of the laps in the 1m48.2s bracket both Toyota GR010 HYBRIDs managed in the morning session.

Jose Maria Lopez took third position in the afternoon with a 1m48.553s, which was three tenths off the time with which he topped the classification in the morning.

Ferrari took fourth and fifth position with its pair of AF Corse-run 499P LMHs, though the two cars were a second off the pace.

Antonio Fuoco set a 1m49.402s to just edge out Antonio Giovinazzi, who ended up on 1m49.573s.

The two Porsche 963 LMDhs were sixth and seventh, Frederic Makowiecki’s 1m49.657s putting him three tenths up on Laurens Vanthoor in the second of the two Penske-run cars.

Peugeot was again off the pace in the Hypercar class in eighth and ninth positions, Nico Muller’s 1m51.035s in the fastest of the 9X8 LMHs leaving him 2.6s behind the Cadillac.

Mikkel Jensen took ninth with 1m51.767s after the car lost track time following an incident between Jean-Eric Vergne and the Vector Sport LMP2 ORECA driven by Ryan Cullen.

Glickenhaus and Vanwall again brought up the rear of 11-car Hypercar field, Olivier Pla’s 1m52.203s for Glickenhaus outpacing Esteban Guerrieri by seven tenths.

#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid: Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Jose Maria Lopez Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

United stays on top in LMP2

Phil Hanson was again quickest in LMP2 for the United Autosports squad, the Briton knocking more than two tenths off his morning best aboard the #22 ORECA-Gibson 07 to get down to a 1m51.492s.

The next two cars in class were four and five hundredths behind: Daniil Kvyat was second for Prema with a 1m51.534s just ahead of WRT driver Louis Deletraz on 1m51.589s.

Michelle Gatting also followed up on her GTE Am time-topping performance in the morning by going quickest again aboard the Iron Dames Porsche 911 RSR.

The Dane posted a 1m59.201s aboard the Iron Lynx-run car to end up two tenths clear of Ulysse de Pauw in the fastest of the AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE Evos.

The WEC Prologue resumes for the first of two more sessions at 09:00 local time on Sunday.

Cla Nº Driver Car / Engine Time Delay Laps 1 2 Earl Bamber

Alex Lynn

R.Westbrook Cadillac 1'48.429 58 2 8 Sébastien Buemi

Brendon Hartley

Ryo Hirakawa Toyota 1'48.443 0.014 74 3 7 Mike Conway

Kamui Kobayashi

José María López Toyota 1'48.553 0.124 70 4 50 Antonio Fuoco

Miguel Molina

Nicklas Nielsen Ferrari 1'49.402 0.973 35 5 51 A.P.Guidi

James Calado

A.Giovinazzi Ferrari 1'49.573 1.144 55 6 5 Dane Cameron

M.Christensen

F.Makowiecki Porsche 1'49.657 1.228 41 7 6 Kévin Estre

André Lotterer

Laurens Vanthoor Porsche 1'49.987 1.558 40 8 94 Loïc Duval

Gustavo Menezes

Nico Müller Peugeot 1'51.035 2.606 40 9 22 Frederick Lubin

Phil Hanson

F.Albuquerque ORECA/Gibson 1'51.492 3.063 70 10 63 Doriane Pin

Mirko Bortolotti

Daniil Kvyat ORECA/Gibson 1'51.534 3.105 56 11 41 Rui Andrade

Robert Kubica

Louis Delétraz ORECA/Gibson 1'51.589 3.160 72 12 9 Filip-Ioan Ugran

Bent Viscaal

A.Caldarelli ORECA/Gibson 1'51.675 3.246 60 13 93 Paul Di Resta

Mikkel Jensen

Jean-Éric Vergne Peugeot 1'51.767 3.338 12 14 23 Josh Pierson

Tom Blomqvist

Oliver Jarvis ORECA/Gibson 1'51.966 3.537 64 15 48 David Beckmann

Yifei Ye

Will Stevens ORECA/Gibson 1'52.134 3.705 56 16 31 Sean Gelael

F.Habsburg

Robin Frijns ORECA/Gibson 1'52.148 3.719 61 17 708 Romain Dumas

Ryan Briscoe

Olivier Pla Glickenhaus/Pipo 1'52.203 3.774 46 18 36 M.Vaxivière

Julien Canal

Charles Milesi ORECA/Gibson 1'52.210 3.781 53 19 34 J.Smiechowski

Fabio Scherer

Albert Costa ORECA/Gibson 1'52.456 4.027 63 20 10 Ryan Cullen

Matthias Kaiser

Gabriel Aubry ORECA/Gibson 1'52.602 4.173 68 21 28 David H.Hansson

P.Fittipaldi

Oliver Rasmussen ORECA/Gibson 1'52.679 4.250 50 22 4 Tom Dillmann

E.Guerrieri

J.Villeneuve Vanwall/Gibson 1'52.987 4.558 53 23 35 André Negrão

Memo Rojas

Olli Caldwell ORECA/Gibson 1'53.149 4.720 68 24 85 Sarah Bovy

Michelle Gatting

Rahel Frey Porsche 1'59.201 10.772 49 25 21 S.Costantini

Simon Mann

Ulysse De Pauw Ferrari 1'59.462 11.033 72 26 77 Christian Ried

M.O.Pedersen

Julien Andlauer Porsche 1'59.494 11.065 58 27 54 Thomas Flohr

F.Castellacci

Davide Rigon Ferrari 1'59.567 11.138 59 28 57 Takeshi Kimura

Scott Huffaker

Daniel Serra Ferrari 1'59.567 11.138 69 29 60 C.Schiavoni

Matteo Cressoni

A.Picariello Porsche 1'59.577 11.148 65 30 83 L.P.-Companc

Lilou Wadoux

Alessio Rovera Ferrari 1'59.645 11.216 58 31 88 Ryan Hardwick

Z.Robichon

Harry Tincknell Porsche 1'59.713 11.284 61 32 33 Ben Keating

Nicolás Varrone

Nicky Catsburg Chevrolet 1'59.829 11.400 44 33 86 Mike Wainwright

Riccardo Pera

Ben Barker Porsche 2'00.250 11.821 58 34 56 PJ Hyett

Gunnar Jeannette

Matteo Cairoli Porsche 2'00.429 12.000 61 35 98 Paul Dalla Lana

Axcil Jefferies

Nicki Thiim

Thomas Merrill Aston Martin 2'00.659 12.230 58 36 25 Ahmad Al Harthy

Michael Dinan

Charlie Eastwood Aston Martin 2'00.880 12.451 59 37 777 Satoshi Hoshino

Casper Stevenson

Tomonobu Fujii Aston Martin 2'01.114 12.685 64