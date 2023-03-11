Subscribe
WEC / Sebring Prologue Testing report

WEC Prologue: Cadillac beats Toyota in second Sebring session

Cadillac took the top spot in the second session of the World Endurance Championship Prologue at Sebring ahead of next week’s 1000-mile season-opener.

Gary Watkins
By:
WEC Prologue: Cadillac beats Toyota in second Sebring session

Earl Bamber led the way in the three-hour period on Saturday afternoon aboard the solo Ganassi-run Cadillac Racing LMDh with a 1m48.429s.

The time for the Caddy V-Series.R set early in the session was enough to eclipse the best of the Toyota Le Mans Hypercars by just over a hundredth, Sebastien Buemi taking second spot on a 1m48.443s.

But Bamber’s time was still two tenths shy of the laps in the 1m48.2s bracket both Toyota GR010 HYBRIDs managed in the morning session.

Jose Maria Lopez took third position in the afternoon with a 1m48.553s, which was three tenths off the time with which he topped the classification in the morning.

Ferrari took fourth and fifth position with its pair of AF Corse-run 499P LMHs, though the two cars were a second off the pace.

Antonio Fuoco set a 1m49.402s to just edge out Antonio Giovinazzi, who ended up on 1m49.573s.

The two Porsche 963 LMDhs were sixth and seventh, Frederic Makowiecki’s 1m49.657s putting him three tenths up on Laurens Vanthoor in the second of the two Penske-run cars.

Peugeot was again off the pace in the Hypercar class in eighth and ninth positions, Nico Muller’s 1m51.035s in the fastest of the 9X8 LMHs leaving him 2.6s behind the Cadillac.

Mikkel Jensen took ninth with 1m51.767s after the car lost track time following an incident between Jean-Eric Vergne and the Vector Sport LMP2 ORECA driven by Ryan Cullen.

Glickenhaus and Vanwall again brought up the rear of 11-car Hypercar field, Olivier Pla’s 1m52.203s for Glickenhaus outpacing Esteban Guerrieri by seven tenths.

United stays on top in LMP2

Phil Hanson was again quickest in LMP2 for the United Autosports squad, the Briton knocking more than two tenths off his morning best aboard the #22 ORECA-Gibson 07 to get down to a 1m51.492s.

The next two cars in class were four and five hundredths behind: Daniil Kvyat was second for Prema with a 1m51.534s just ahead of WRT driver Louis Deletraz on 1m51.589s.

Michelle Gatting also followed up on her GTE Am time-topping performance in the morning by going quickest again aboard the Iron Dames Porsche 911 RSR.

The Dane posted a 1m59.201s aboard the Iron Lynx-run car to end up two tenths clear of Ulysse de Pauw in the fastest of the AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE Evos.

The WEC Prologue resumes for the first of two more sessions at 09:00 local time on Sunday.

Cla   Nº   Driver   Car / Engine   Time   Delay   Laps 
2 Earl Bamber
Alex Lynn
R.Westbrook		 Cadillac 1'48.429   58
8 Sébastien Buemi
Brendon Hartley
Ryo Hirakawa		 Toyota 1'48.443 0.014 74
7 Mike Conway
Kamui Kobayashi
José María López		 Toyota 1'48.553 0.124 70
50 Antonio Fuoco
Miguel Molina
Nicklas Nielsen		 Ferrari 1'49.402 0.973 35
51 A.P.Guidi
James Calado
A.Giovinazzi		 Ferrari 1'49.573 1.144 55
5 Dane Cameron
M.Christensen
F.Makowiecki		 Porsche 1'49.657 1.228 41
6 Kévin Estre
André Lotterer
Laurens Vanthoor		 Porsche 1'49.987 1.558 40
94 Loïc Duval
Gustavo Menezes
Nico Müller		 Peugeot 1'51.035 2.606 40
22 Frederick Lubin
Phil Hanson
F.Albuquerque		 ORECA/Gibson 1'51.492 3.063 70
10  63 Doriane Pin
Mirko Bortolotti
Daniil Kvyat		 ORECA/Gibson 1'51.534 3.105 56
11  41 Rui Andrade
Robert Kubica
Louis Delétraz		 ORECA/Gibson 1'51.589 3.160 72
12  9 Filip-Ioan Ugran
Bent Viscaal
A.Caldarelli		 ORECA/Gibson 1'51.675 3.246 60
13  93 Paul Di Resta
Mikkel Jensen
Jean-Éric Vergne		 Peugeot 1'51.767 3.338 12
14  23 Josh Pierson
Tom Blomqvist
Oliver Jarvis		 ORECA/Gibson 1'51.966 3.537 64
15  48 David Beckmann
Yifei Ye
Will Stevens		 ORECA/Gibson 1'52.134 3.705 56
16  31 Sean Gelael
F.Habsburg
Robin Frijns		 ORECA/Gibson 1'52.148 3.719 61
17  708 Romain Dumas
Ryan Briscoe
Olivier Pla		 Glickenhaus/Pipo 1'52.203 3.774 46
18  36 M.Vaxivière
Julien Canal
Charles Milesi		 ORECA/Gibson 1'52.210 3.781 53
19  34 J.Smiechowski
Fabio Scherer
Albert Costa		 ORECA/Gibson 1'52.456 4.027 63
20  10 Ryan Cullen
Matthias Kaiser
Gabriel Aubry		 ORECA/Gibson 1'52.602 4.173 68
21  28 David H.Hansson
P.Fittipaldi
Oliver Rasmussen		 ORECA/Gibson 1'52.679 4.250 50
22  4 Tom Dillmann
E.Guerrieri
J.Villeneuve		 Vanwall/Gibson 1'52.987 4.558 53
23  35 André Negrão
Memo Rojas
Olli Caldwell		 ORECA/Gibson 1'53.149 4.720 68
24  85 Sarah Bovy
Michelle Gatting
Rahel Frey		 Porsche 1'59.201 10.772 49
25  21 S.Costantini
Simon Mann
Ulysse De Pauw		 Ferrari 1'59.462 11.033 72
26  77 Christian Ried
M.O.Pedersen
Julien Andlauer		 Porsche 1'59.494 11.065 58
27  54 Thomas Flohr
F.Castellacci
Davide Rigon		 Ferrari 1'59.567 11.138 59
28  57 Takeshi Kimura
Scott Huffaker
Daniel Serra		 Ferrari 1'59.567 11.138 69
29  60 C.Schiavoni
Matteo Cressoni
A.Picariello		 Porsche 1'59.577 11.148 65
30  83 L.P.-Companc
Lilou Wadoux
Alessio Rovera		 Ferrari 1'59.645 11.216 58
31  88 Ryan Hardwick
Z.Robichon
Harry Tincknell		 Porsche 1'59.713 11.284 61
32  33 Ben Keating
Nicolás Varrone
Nicky Catsburg		 Chevrolet 1'59.829 11.400 44
33  86 Mike Wainwright
Riccardo Pera
Ben Barker		 Porsche 2'00.250 11.821 58
34  56 PJ Hyett
Gunnar Jeannette
Matteo Cairoli		 Porsche 2'00.429 12.000 61
35  98 Paul Dalla Lana
Axcil Jefferies
Nicki Thiim
Thomas Merrill		 Aston Martin 2'00.659 12.230 58
36  25 Ahmad Al Harthy
Michael Dinan
Charlie Eastwood		 Aston Martin 2'00.880 12.451 59
37  777 Satoshi Hoshino
Casper Stevenson
Tomonobu Fujii		 Aston Martin 2'01.114 12.685 64
