WEC Spa: Ferrari beats Porsche to pole, top Toyota in seventh
Ferrari driver Antonio Fuoco blitzed qualifying to claim a second pole position of the season at the Spa World Endurance Championship round.
Photo by: Marco Losi / KAPPAEMEDIA
Fuoco took the top spot by almost exactly half a second at the wheel of the #50 Ferarri 499P Le Mans Hypercar in the 12-minute Hyperpole session for the fastest 10 cars in the first round of qualifying.
The Italian’s 2m02.600s lap of the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps pushed Porsche driver Matt Campbell down to second.
Campbell hung onto a spot on the front row of Saturday’s Spa 6 Hours with a 2m03.107s in his Porsche 963 LMDh despite a late improvement from the Ganassi-run Cadillac V-Series.R LMDh in the hands of Alex Lynn.
The Briton ended up just eight hundredths shy of the Porsche with a 2m03.115s.
Porsches took position four to six on the grid, the privateer 963s from Proton Competition and Jota edging out the second factory Porsche Penske Motorsport entry.
Julien Andlauer’s 2m03.314s in the Proton car gave him a margin of seven hundredths over Callum Ilott’s 2m03.384s in the best of Jota cars, with Kevin Estre in the works entry a further six hundredths in arrears on 2m03.448s.
Brendon Hartley took seventh in the only Toyota GR010 HYBRID LMH to make it through to Hyperpole.
Charles Milesi took eighth in the #35 Alpine A424 LMDh, while Robert Kubica and Robin Frijns rounded out the top 10 in their respective Ferrari and BMW M Hybrid V8 LMDh Hypercar class entries.
The top 13 cars in the first round of qualifying lasting 15 minutes were covered by less than a second.
Among the casualties from the opening period was Le Mans 24 Hours winner James Calado in the #51 Ferrari.
He trailed team-mate Fuoco by half a second on the way to 11th position, leaving him one place shy of a place in Hyperpole.
Bovy puts Iron Dames Lamborghini on LMGT3 pole
#85 Iron Dames Lamborghini Huracan LMGT3 Evo2: Sarah Bovy, Rahel Frey, Michelle Gatting
Photo by: Marco Losi / KAPPAEMEDIA
Sarah Bovy took her first LMGT3 pole position of the season for the Iron Dames squad.
She posted two laps good enough for pole aboard the Iron Lynx-run Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2, her best of 2m20.755s giving her a margin of four tenths over United Autosports McLaren driver Josh Caygill.
The Briton got down to a 2m21.092s aboard his McLaren 720S GT3 Evo to end up just four hundredths up on Ahmad Al Harthy in the fastest of the WRT BMW M4 GT3s.
Yasser Shahin took fourth for the Manthey EMA Porsche squad ahead of James Cottingham and Ian James in their respective United Autosports McLaren and Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage GT3 entries.
The 12-minute Hyperpole session for the LMGT3 cars was interrupted when Aliaksandr Malykhin crashed heavily at Raidillon in the Manthey PureRxcing Porsche.
The Belarusian lost the 911 RSR in the right-hander at the fast sequence and hit the barriers backwards.
The British-based driver managed to get out of the car unaided before his transfer to the circuit medical centre.
David Leung, part of the winning WRT BMW line-up last time out at Imola, failed to make it through to the Hyperpole session, the Briton ending up 13th in the times.
The Spa 6 Hours, round three of the 2024 WEC, starts at 13:00 local time on Saturday.
WEC Spa - Hypercar Q2 results:
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Team
|#
|Drivers
|Car
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|
FERRARI AF CORSE HYPERCAR
|50
|A. Fuoco M. Molina N. Nielsen
|Ferrari 499P
|4
|
2'02.600
|205.663
|2
|
PORSCHE PENSKE MOTORSPORT HYPERCAR
|5
|M. Campbell M. Christensen F. Makowiecki
|Porsche 963
|4
|
+0.507
2'03.107
|0.507
|204.816
|3
|
CADILLAC RACING HYPERCAR
|2
|E. Bamber A. Lynn
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|5
|
+0.515
2'03.115
|0.008
|204.803
|4
|
Proton Competition HYPERCAR
|99
|N. Jani J. Andlauer
|Porsche 963
|5
|
+0.714
2'03.314
|0.199
|204.473
|5
|
HERTZ TEAM JOTA HYPERCAR
|12
|W. Stevens C. Ilott
|Porsche 963
|5
|
+0.784
2'03.384
|0.070
|204.357
|6
|
PORSCHE PENSKE MOTORSPORT HYPERCAR
|6
|K. Estre A. Lotterer L. Vanthoor
|Porsche 963
|6
|
+0.848
2'03.448
|0.064
|204.251
|7
|
Toyota Racing HYPERCAR
|8
|S. Buemi B. Hartley R. Hirakawa
|Toyota GR010 - Hybrid
|4
|
+0.972
2'03.572
|0.124
|204.046
|8
|
Alpine Endurance Team HYPERCAR
|35
|P. Chatin J. Gounon C. Milesi
|Alpine A424
|4
|
+1.085
2'03.685
|0.113
|203.859
|9
|
AF Corse HYPERCAR
|83
|R. Kubica R. Shwartzman Y. Yifei
|Ferrari 499P
|4
|
+1.448
2'04.048
|0.363
|203.263
|10
|
BMW M Team WRT HYPERCAR
|20
|S. Van Der Linde R. Frijns R. Rast
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|5
|
+1.462
2'04.062
|0.014
|203.240
|View full results
LMGT3 Q2 results:
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Team
|#
|Drivers
|Car
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|
IRON DAMES LMGT3
|85
|S. Bovy R. Frey M. Gatting
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2
|5
|
2'20.755
|179.136
|2
|
United Autosports LMGT3
|95
|J. Caygill N. Pino M. Sato
|McLaren 720S GT3 Evo
|6
|
+0.337
2'21.092
|0.337
|178.708
|3
|
TEAM WRT LMGT3
|46
|A. Al Harthy V. Rossi M. Martin
|BMW M4 GT3
|5
|
+0.383
2'21.138
|0.046
|178.650
|4
|
Manthey EMA LMGT3
|91
|
Y. Shahin
M. SchuringR. Lietz
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|5
|
+0.530
2'21.285
|0.147
|178.464
|5
|
United Autosports LMGT3
|59
|J. Cottingham N. Costa G. Saucy
|McLaren 720S GT3 Evo
|6
|
+0.538
2'21.293
|0.008
|178.454
|6
|
Heart of Racing Team LMGT3
|27
|I. James D. Mancinelli A. Riberas
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3
|5
|
+0.595
2'21.350
|0.057
|178.382
|7
|
Vista AF Corse LMGT3
|54
|T. Flohr F. Castellacci D. Rigon
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|6
|
+0.828
2'21.583
|0.233
|178.089
|8
|
TF Sport LMGT3
|81
|T. Van Rompuy R. Andrade C. Eastwood
|Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R
|5
|
+1.460
2'22.215
|0.632
|177.297
|9
|
AKKODIS ASP Team LMGT3
|78
|
A. RobinT. Boguslavskiy R. Miyata
|Lexus RC F GT3
|2
|
|10
|
Manthey PureRxcing LMGT3
|92
|
A. Malykhin
J. SturmK. Bachler
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|1
|
|View full results
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Fuoco was blinded by sun on way to Ferrari WEC Sebring pole
Ferrari WEC GT drivers prepare for Hypercar era with LMP2 test
Fuoco added to Ferrari GTE Pro line-up for 2022 WEC season
Ferrari stripped of WEC Spa pole, Porsche takes top spot
Ferrari's major F1 upgrade package revealed in Fiorano test
What's been going wrong for Leclerc in F1's tiny margins qualifying game
Latest news
The big question F1 Academy faces as pecking order begins to form
WRC Portugal: Ogier back in front after Tanak suffers puncture
How best-ever Miami GP defied fears over a Vegas F1 hangover
WRC Promoter sets “clear roadmap” for 2026 USA event
Prime
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death
How rain and strategy spelled disaster for Ferrari in WEC Imola 6 Hours
Why Peugeot had no choice but to revamp its radical Le Mans Hypercar
How motorsport is embracing the opportunities of AI
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments