All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia
WEC Spa
Practice report

WEC Spa: Porsche pips Ferrari to lead FP2 as Lexus stand-in heads GT3

Porsche set the pace in second practice for the Spa 6 Hours round of the World Endurance Championship, as Kevin Estre's early lap outpaced Ferrari driver Antonio Fuoco.

James Newbold
James Newbold
#6 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963: Kevin Estre, Andre Lotterer, Laurens Vanthoor

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

On just his third lap of the session, Estre produced a 2m04.162s in his #6 Porsche Penske Motorsport 963 LMDh, putting him just 0.121s clear of the works #50 Ferrari 499P Le Mans Hypercar in which Fuoco had topped Thursday's earlier FP1.

Fuoco also set his time in the early minutes of the 90-minute session, and neither would be bettered - although Alex Lynn came close aboard the sole Chip Ganassi Racing-run Cadillac V-Series.R LMDh.

The Briton's 2m04.341s lap was the only other time within two tenths of Estre's benchmark and put him third in the leaderboard.

Kamui Kobayashi made it four different manufacturers in the top four positions with the #7 Toyota GR010 HYBRID LMH. The Imola winner slotted in ahead of Callum Ilott's #12 Jota Porsche, 0.721s off the pace.

Julien Andlauer was among the few drivers who didn't set their best time in the early stages of the session and vaulted up to sixth in the #99 Proton Competition 963 ahead of Brendon Hartley in the second Toyota and Robert Kubica's customer 499P operated by AF Corse.

Mikkel Jensen put the leading Peugeot 9X8 LMH in ninth spot, as the second works Ferrari driven by James Calado rounded out the top 10.

Following its impressive showing to end up third in opening practice, the sole Iron Lynx-run Lamborghini SC63 LMDh clocked the 11th quickest time in Daniil Kvyat's hands, ahead of Phil Hanson's Jota Porsche and the second Peugeot driven by Loic Duval.

#63 Lamborghini Iron Lynx Lamborghini SC63: Mirko Bortolotti, Andrea Caldarelli, Daniil Kvyat

#63 Lamborghini Iron Lynx Lamborghini SC63: Mirko Bortolotti, Andrea Caldarelli, Daniil Kvyat

Photo by: Paul Foster

The best of the WRT BMW M Hybrid V8 LMDhs ended up 15th, just ahead of the leading Signatech Alpine A424 LMDh with stand-in Jules Gounon setting the fastest time in the #35 entry on his second outing in place of the injured Ferdinand Habsburg.

The ASP-run Lexus RC F claimed top spot in the LMGT3 class courtesy of WEC debutant Clemens Schmid.

Silver-rated Schmid, a DTM regular in Lamborghini and McLaren machinery in recent seasons, is a last-minute replacement for an unwell Timur Boguslavskiy.

He set a benchmark time of 2m21.257s that proved 0.115s faster than Michelle Gatting's Iron Dames Lamborghini Huracan.

Valentino Rossi completed the top three aboard WRT's BMW M4, ahead of Sebastian Baud in the TF Sport Corvette Z06 GT3.R.

Three full course yellows interrupted the session, although two were to test race control procedures. The other was triggered when Darren Leung's BMW was briefly stuck in the gravel at La Source.

WEC Spa 6 Hours - FP2 results

1
 - 
4
1
 - 
2
Cla Team # Drivers Car Laps Time Interval km/h
1
PORSCHE PENSKE MOTORSPORT HYPERCAR
6 France K. Estre Germany A. Lotterer Belgium L. Vanthoor Porsche 963 33

2'04.162

203.076
2
FERRARI AF CORSE HYPERCAR
50 Italy A. Fuoco Spain M. Molina Denmark N. Nielsen Ferrari 499P 36

+0.121

2'04.283

0.121 202.878
3
CADILLAC RACING HYPERCAR
2 New Zealand E. Bamber United Kingdom A. Lynn Cadillac V-Series.R 23

+0.179

2'04.341

0.058 202.784
4
Toyota Racing HYPERCAR
7 United Kingdom M. Conway Japan K. Kobayashi Netherlands N. de Vries Toyota GR010 - Hybrid 36

+0.721

2'04.883

0.542 201.904
5
HERTZ TEAM JOTA HYPERCAR
12 United Kingdom W. Stevens United Kingdom C. Ilott Porsche 963 32

+0.794

2'04.956

0.073 201.786
6
Proton Competition HYPERCAR
99 Switzerland N. Jani France J. Andlauer Porsche 963 37

+0.936

2'05.098

0.142 201.557
7
Toyota Racing HYPERCAR
8 Switzerland S. Buemi New Zealand B. Hartley Japan R. Hirakawa Toyota GR010 - Hybrid 36

+1.478

2'05.640

0.542 200.687
8
AF Corse HYPERCAR
83 Poland R. Kubica Israel R. Shwartzman China Y. Yifei Ferrari 499P 29

+1.544

2'05.706

0.066 200.582
9
PEUGEOT TOTALENERGIES HYPERCAR
93 Denmark M. Jensen Switzerland N. Müller Peugeot 9X8 2024 34

+1.819

2'05.981

0.275 200.144
10
FERRARI AF CORSE HYPERCAR
51 Italy A. Pier Guidi United Kingdom J. Calado Italy A. Giovinazzi Ferrari 499P 35

+1.908

2'06.070

0.089 200.003
11
Lamborghini Iron Lynx HYPERCAR
63 Italy M. Bortolotti Italy A. Caldarelli Russian Federation D. Kvyat Lamborghini SC63 34

+1.945

2'06.107

0.037 199.944
12
HERTZ TEAM JOTA HYPERCAR
38 United Kingdom J. Button United Kingdom P. Hanson Denmark O. Rasmussen Porsche 963 32

+2.139

2'06.301

0.194 199.637
13
PEUGEOT TOTALENERGIES HYPERCAR
94 United Kingdom P. di Resta France L. Duval Peugeot 9X8 2024 29

+2.401

2'06.563

0.262 199.224
14
PORSCHE PENSKE MOTORSPORT HYPERCAR
5 Australia M. Campbell Denmark M. Christensen France F. Makowiecki Porsche 963 36

+2.936

2'07.098

0.535 198.385
15
BMW M Team WRT HYPERCAR
20 South Africa S. Van Der Linde Netherlands R. Frijns Germany R. Rast BMW M Hybrid V8 32

+2.990

2'07.152

0.054 198.301
16
Alpine Endurance Team HYPERCAR
35 France P. Chatin France J. Gounon France C. Milesi Alpine A424 32

+3.432

2'07.594

0.442 197.614
17
BMW M Team WRT HYPERCAR
15 Belgium D. Vanthoor Italy R. Marciello Germany M. Wittmann BMW M Hybrid V8 37

+3.609

2'07.771

0.177 197.340
18
Isotta Fraschini HYPERCAR
11 Canada A. Serravalle
C. Bennett
France J. Vernay 		Isotta Fraschini Tipo 6 Competizione LMH 30

+3.894

2'08.056

0.285 196.901
19
Alpine Endurance Team HYPERCAR
36 France N. Lapierre Germany M. Schumacher France M. Vaxiviere Alpine A424 35

+4.230

2'08.392

0.336 196.386
20
AKKODIS ASP Team LMGT3
78
A. Robin
Russian Federation T. Boguslavskiy Japan R. Miyata 		Lexus RC F GT3 28

+17.095

2'21.257

12.865 178.500
21
IRON DAMES LMGT3
85 Belgium S. Bovy Switzerland R. Frey Denmark M. Gatting Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2 19

+17.210

2'21.372

0.115 178.354
22
TEAM WRT LMGT3
46 United Kingdom A. Al Harthy Italy V. Rossi Belgium M. Martin BMW M4 GT3 32

+17.583

2'21.745

0.373 177.885
23
TF Sport LMGT3
82 Japan H. Koizumi
S. Baud
Spain D. Juncadella 		Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R 31

+17.594

2'21.756

0.011 177.871
24
AKKODIS ASP Team LMGT3
87 Japan T. Kimura
E. Masson
Argentina J. Lopez 		Lexus RC F GT3 27

+17.600

2'21.762

0.006 177.864
25
Vista AF Corse LMGT3
55 France F. Heriau France S. Mann Italy A. Rovera Ferrari 296 GT3 31

+17.871

2'22.033

0.271 177.524
26
D'Station Racing LMGT3
777 France C. Mateu
E. Bastard
Denmark M. Sorensen 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 30

+18.016

2'22.178

0.145 177.343
27
Manthey EMA LMGT3
91
Y. Shahin
M. Schuring
Austria R. Lietz 		Porsche 911 GT3 R 32

+18.068

2'22.230

0.052 177.279
28
IRON LYNX LMGT3
60 Italy C. Schiavoni Italy M. Cressoni
F. Perera
Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2 23

+18.097

2'22.259

0.029 177.242
29
United Autosports LMGT3
95 United Kingdom J. Caygill Chile N. Pino Japan M. Sato McLaren 720S GT3 Evo 31

+18.108

2'22.270

0.011 177.229
30
TF Sport LMGT3
81 Belgium T. Van Rompuy Portugal R. Andrade Ireland C. Eastwood Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R 23

+18.221

2'22.383

0.113 177.088
31
United Autosports LMGT3
59 J. Cottingham N. Costa Switzerland G. Saucy McLaren 720S GT3 Evo 32

+18.622

2'22.784

0.401 176.591
32
Proton Competition LMGT3
77 United States R. Hardwick Canada Z. Robichon United Kingdom B. Barker Ford Mustang GT3 29

+18.755

2'22.917

0.133 176.426
33
Vista AF Corse LMGT3
54 Switzerland T. Flohr Italy F. Castellacci Italy D. Rigon Ferrari 296 GT3 32

+18.843

2'23.005

0.088 176.318
34
Heart of Racing Team LMGT3
27 United Kingdom I. James Italy D. Mancinelli Spain A. Riberas Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 30

+18.855

2'23.017

0.012 176.303
35
Manthey PureRxcing LMGT3
92
A. Malykhin
J. Sturm
Austria K. Bachler 		Porsche 911 GT3 R 30

+18.900

2'23.062

0.045 176.248
36
TEAM WRT LMGT3
31
D. Leung
Indonesia S. Gelael Brazil A. Farfus 		BMW M4 GT3 20

+18.938

2'23.100

0.038 176.201
37
Proton Competition LMGT3
88 Italy G. Roda
M. Pedersen
Norway D. Olsen 		Ford Mustang GT3 30

+19.162

2'23.324

0.224 175.925
View full results

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article WEC Spa: Ferrari leads the way in FP1 as new manufacturers impress
Next article Alpine reveals Alpenglow Hy4 hydrogen combustion prototype at Spa

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
James Newbold
More from
James Newbold
Ferrari stripped of WEC Spa pole, Porsche takes top spot

Ferrari stripped of WEC Spa pole, Porsche takes top spot

WEC
Spa
Ferrari stripped of WEC Spa pole, Porsche takes top spot
WEC Spa: Porsche beats Ferrari and Peugeot to lead final practice

WEC Spa: Porsche beats Ferrari and Peugeot to lead final practice

WEC
Spa
WEC Spa: Porsche beats Ferrari and Peugeot to lead final practice
How motorsport is embracing the opportunities of AI

How motorsport is embracing the opportunities of AI

Prime
Prime
General
How motorsport is embracing the opportunities of AI

Latest news

IMSA Laguna Seca: Acura fastest, Aitken shunts Cadillac in FP1

IMSA Laguna Seca: Acura fastest, Aitken shunts Cadillac in FP1

IMSA IMSA
Laguna Seca
IMSA Laguna Seca: Acura fastest, Aitken shunts Cadillac in FP1
Van Gisbergen hopes to get "in a seat in the Cup Series next year"

Van Gisbergen hopes to get "in a seat in the Cup Series next year"

NAS NASCAR Cup
Darlington
Van Gisbergen hopes to get "in a seat in the Cup Series next year"
IndyCar Indy GP: Champion Palou snatches pole by 0.09s from Lundgaard

IndyCar Indy GP: Champion Palou snatches pole by 0.09s from Lundgaard

Indy IndyCar
Indianapolis Road Course
IndyCar Indy GP: Champion Palou snatches pole by 0.09s from Lundgaard
Evans: Driving to smartphone WRC pacenotes “almost as good as normal”

Evans: Driving to smartphone WRC pacenotes “almost as good as normal”

WRC WRC
Rally Portugal
Evans: Driving to smartphone WRC pacenotes “almost as good as normal”

Prime

Discover prime content
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death
How rain and strategy spelled disaster for Ferrari in WEC Imola 6 Hours

How rain and strategy spelled disaster for Ferrari in WEC Imola 6 Hours

Prime
Prime
WEC
Imola
By Gary Watkins
How rain and strategy spelled disaster for Ferrari in WEC Imola 6 Hours
Why Peugeot had no choice but to revamp its radical Le Mans Hypercar

Why Peugeot had no choice but to revamp its radical Le Mans Hypercar

Prime
Prime
WEC
Peugeot 9X8 unveil
By Gary Watkins
Why Peugeot had no choice but to revamp its radical Le Mans Hypercar
How motorsport is embracing the opportunities of AI

How motorsport is embracing the opportunities of AI

Prime
Prime
General
By James Newbold
How motorsport is embracing the opportunities of AI
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia