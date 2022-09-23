Watch Six Hours of Fuji Full Access: Episode 1

After a break following Monza, the WEC returned to action with the penultimate event of the season and its first return to Japan since the 2019-2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The documentary follows the arrival of the WEC stars in Tokyo and then on to Fuji Speedway, as preparations begin in earnest on Thursday with a track walk and pitstop practice.

Given the WEC’s time away from Fuji, many of the experienced drivers offer tips on how to find maximum performance around the 16-turn, 2.835-mile circuit, including Giancarlo Fisichella, who first competed at Fuji 15 years ago, who gives advice to Sarah Bovy and Michelle Gatting competing for sister squad #86 Iron Dames Ferrari.

Each team’s track walk gets a light-hearted interruption by another WEC star in Robert Kubica, as he completes laps of the track on his bicycle.

Attention then turns to pitstop practice, with Toyota training a new driver helper who is part of the pitstop crew. All of the team get involved, including one of the #7 drivers Mike Conway, ahead of the action and intensity ramping up later in the weekend.

Watch the episode here and the full series on Motorsport.tv.