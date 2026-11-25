WEC

What Peugeot had planned for its abandoned 2027 WEC Hypercar

Peugeot was just weeks away from the new 9X8's final development test when the Stellantis board mothballed the project

Rachit Thukral

Published: Nov 25, 2026, 3:06 PM

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Peugeot 9X8 2027

Photo by: Peugeot Sport

The 2027-spec 9X8 LMH was set to offer Peugeot its best chance of becoming a consistent World Endurance Championship frontrunner against some stiff Hypercar competition.

The French manufacturer had invested considerable resources into developing a revised version of the car that had fallen short of the expectations set by its predecessor, the 908 LMP1. This would have been the third major iteration of the V6-powered challenger, following a previous update in 2024 that failed to yield the desired results.

By mid-2025, Peugeot had already identified several key weaknesses with the package. Even after being granted the lowest weight and the maximum power under the Balance of Performance adjustments, the 9X8 was simply not competitive enough against the likes of Toyota, Porsche and Ferrari. Peugeot felt that incremental refinements alone would not be enough, with the car having reached a performance ceiling that engineers struggled to overcome.

While Peugeot initially considered ditching the 9X8 entirely in favour of a clean-sheet design, even holding talks with the WEC’s promoters – the FIA and the Automobile Club de l’Ouest – to understand if this would be allowed, it eventually chose to update its existing car instead.

The French manufacturer had its hands tied in 2026, having already exhausted its original allocation of five evo jokers and the second homologation. So it spent the year struggling largely at the back of the pack, while its engineers simultaneously began working on overhauling the package for 2027, with a new rule granting struggling manufacturers two additional evo updates during their cars' life cycles.

Crucially, the update Peugeot had planned for 2027 wasn’t about undoing the damage caused by the convergence of the LMH and LMDh regulations – something that had significantly compromised the original design of the car. Instead, it was aimed at tackling the specific shortcomings of the second-generation 9X8, including its notoriously poor performance at the Le Mans 24 Hours.

As with other manufacturers introducing evo updates, aerodynamics was the key focus of development for the Satory-based brand. But it was also working on several other changes under the hood to improve the cornering performance of the 9X8.

#94 Peugeot Totalenergies Peugeot 9X8: Loic Duval

Photo by: FIA WEC / DPPI

“In terms of development of the car, the key targets were to eradicate the issues we had with the current package,” team principal Emmanuel Esnault explained at Monza earlier this month. “So, meaning in terms of [aero] dumping [to improve straightline performance] and in terms of aero consistency; these were the key words.

“The main handicaps we had were the aerodynamic balance variation on the three phases that make up a corner; that is the entry, the middle of the corner and the exit.

“And the [other area of focus was] control of the platform, which is the damping of the suspension. So these are the two major points that we have to work on.”

Following a rigorous testing programme that began in July, Peugeot had finalised the exact car specification it planned on running in 2027 before the current season had even concluded.

Just two days after the Stellantis board made the final decision to scrap the programme, the French manufacturer was due to run a straightline test at Chateauroux.

In fact, Peugeot was so far ahead with the development of the third-gen 9X8 that it had just one further test planned for the remainder of the year, at Paul Ricard in early December, before sending the car to Windshear for homologation.

The final package would then have been subject to approval from the FIA/ACO, which must green-light the use of any evo jokers.

“We have the final development session on 1 and 2 December and after that the car will undergo homologation early in January,” Esnault said at Monza. “Next time we're going to put the car on track and we're going to homologate it at Windshear in the reference wind tunnel.”

“The package is defined on our side. We will submit our complete copy to them after the final test session in Paul Ricard. After that it's their job to say which joker is what.”

Operational improvements

Emmanuel Esnault, Peugeot team principal

Photo by: Tobias Kindermann

Peugeot was even bolstering its engineering department for 2027 to combat increased competition in the Hypercar class.

Speaking at Monza, Esnault revealed that the squad was preparing to sign several staff members in key areas, including the operations, engineering and trackside departments, to boost its overall capabilities.

This plan showed that Stellantis Motorsport had no indication that the board could make such a drastic decision to cut costs amid the mounting difficulties facing its automotive mothership.

Only at this June’s Le Mans, Peugeot’s new CEO Alain Favey had affirmed the company’s commitment to the WEC until 2029, the final year under the current Hypercar regulations cycle.

However, the decision to abandon the programme came directly from the Stellantis board under the stewardship of Antonio Filosa.

What went wrong with the 9X8?

#93 Peugeot Totalenergies Peugeot 9X8: Paul Di Resta, Mikkel Jensen, Jean-Eric Vergne

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

As has already been well documented, the original design of the V6-powered 9X8 was heavily compromised when the Le Mans Hypercar (LMH) regulations were adapted to allow IMSA’s LMDh cars to race in the WEC.

Peugeot had initially taken a radical approach with the 9X8, relying heavily on ground effect to produce downforce. The entire platform of the car was also built around the standard 31-inch wheels, rather than the 34/29 split that has now become the standard choice among LMH manufacturers.

The French manufacturer had to completely abandon its car philosophy in 2024 to undo the damage. This saw Peugeot follow in the footsteps of Toyota and Ferrari with 29-inch front wheels and 34-inch rear wheels, while also introducing a conventional rear wing as part of its new aero approach.

Even such an extensive revision failed to alleviate Peugeot’s misfortune, with the 9X8 only scoring four podiums and one pole position since its debut at Monza in 2022.

Peugeot’s management had shown reasonable confidence in its 2027-spec car, having been encouraged by how it performed in testing.

With a new team principal (Esnault), an expanded engineering department and several key driver signings, Peugeot finally appeared on course to add to its illustrious history in endurance racing.

But the call to scrap the programme arrived at the 11th hour, leaving Peugeot without a chance to see if its latest overhaul could finally make the 9X8 a competitive proposition.

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