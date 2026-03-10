What's new with Ferrari 499P hypercar in WEC 2026?

The Ferrari 499P LMH presented in the prestigious setting of the Enzo Ferrari Museum in Modena is preparing to tackle the 2026 FIA World Endurance Championship with a number of small modifications.

Looking ahead to the coming year, the FIA, ACO and IMSA agreed that all cars built to LMH and LMDh regulations would undergo a new homologation process in the innovative WindShear wind tunnel in Concord, North Carolina, in order to gather additional data that will help refine the Balance of Performance framework.

Already at the end of last season – which concluded triumphantly with the drivers’ and manufacturers’ titles – the Maranello-based manufacturer had specified that it would not spend additional evo jokers on updating its car. Instead, it continued working on analysing and developing the data gathered across the events contested throughout the year.

Alongside this, however, Ferrari also carried out meticulous aerodynamic refinement work. Nothing that would fundamentally alter the original concept, rather adjustments aimed at ensuring the car complied with the required homologation while remaining within the performance window defined by the Hypercar technical regulations.

Once the new livery was unveiled for the cars to be driven by the Miguel Molina/Antonio Fuoco/Nicklas Nielsen and James Calado/Antonio Giovinazzi/Alessandro Pier Guidi crews, Ferrari’s Head of Endurance Race Cars Ferdinando Cannizzo took to the stage to explain in detail where the reigning champion “Rossa” had been modified.

“The new re-homologation essentially involves three aspects. The change of wind tunnel from Sauber to WindShear, therefore from Switzerland to the United States. A new data acquisition and analysis process, including new measurement points in the wind tunnel. And finally a repositioning, a redefinition of the performance window,” explained Cannizzo.

“This meant that we had to review the positioning of our car relative to the new working point. We deliberately did this without spending any evo jokers, which we prefer to keep in reserve for the future, focusing instead on small details.

Ferrari 499P Photo by: Ferrari

“Starting from the front end, we revised the design of the aerodynamic appendages above the splitter and changed the way we manage airflow around the top section of the wheel arch. Essentially, we removed – also at the federation’s request – some appendages and replaced them with proper aerodynamic surfaces.

“Still at the front, we worked on the floor fences and the flow diverters to try to adjust the car’s balance.

“At the rear, there is a small change concerning the radiator outlets on the sidepods. More importantly, we redesigned the engine cover and the trailing edge profile, with much more significant appendages on the rear wing and the associated endplates.

“The side fences behind the rear wheels have also been redesigned in order to readjust and optimise the aerodynamic flow. These are minimal but effective areas of intervention allowed to us without touching the main surfaces of the car. In this way we were able to reposition ourselves within the required performance window.”

At that point, it was inevitable to ask Cannizzo for his view on the on-track competition, given that several rivals – BMW, Cadillac, Toyota and Alpine – will line up with heavily updated versions of their respective cars.

“In general, everyone has improved," he said. "Given the work they have done, they certainly took the opportunity to optimise their packages, in some cases already quite strong ones. I didn’t see anything that particularly impressed me, but we studied carefully what has been done and in some cases found interesting ideas, while in others confirmations.

“That said, we expect 2026 to feature extremely fierce competition and a very high level of competitiveness. That means we must perform well in every area, not only with the car but also with everything around it, including all the team’s operations. That will be fundamental.”

As previously revealed, Ferrari chose not to spend additional evo jokers on updating the 499P. However, with rivals becoming increasingly competitive and the available upgrade options gradually narrowing, the moment when more substantial changes will be required is drawing closer.

“In 2024, we spent the first evo joker, while keeping most of the original car,” Cannizzo said. “That was linked to the fact that already from our debut at Sebring in 2023 we realised we had a good package. The pole position we achieved was clear evidence of a well-born car, a result that we considered a solid starting point.

Presentazione Ferrari 499P Foto di: Ferrari

“We then focused intensely on identifying areas for improvement and weaknesses. The three seasons we have experienced demonstrate the path we have taken: a deeper and deeper understanding of the package in order to exploit the car’s full potential across all circuits.

“Last year probably went particularly well because we approached the first four races – Qatar, Imola, Spa and Le Mans – with four different set-up configurations to adapt to the specific characteristics of those circuits, demonstrating a deep understanding of our project.

“To return to the original topic, we believe there are still small margins for improvement this year. Clearly, in a championship with a homologated car where nothing can be modified, those margins become increasingly small, so the moment when more significant changes will be required will arrive soon.”

Cannizzo also spoke about the new technical regulations that aim to bring the LMH and LMDh platforms closer together and eventually find a common solution capable of satisfying all stakeholders.

“Regarding the next generation of regulations, our involvement is obviously total,” he said. “We are fully engaged. So far we have only had preliminary discussions that have identified the macro-objectives, but I would say this year is crucial in defining a proper draft of the regulations.

“This will form the basis for the future of the Hypercar class and prototypes from 2030 onwards. It is therefore very important work, on which Ferrari is committing itself with the highest priority and attention to.”