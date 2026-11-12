WEC Monza

Why Corvette’s new LMGT3 champion Jonny Edgar has a bright future

The Briton’s single-seater career failed to take off as expected, he has rebuilt his reputation in sportscar racing in just three years

Rachit Thukral

Published: Nov 12, 2026, 4:39 PM

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#33 TF Sport Corvette Z06 LMGT3.R: Jonny Edgar

Photo by: FIAWEC - DPPI

Jonny Edgar is emerging as one of the brightest prospects in the World Endurance Championship following his title-winning campaign with TF Sport in 2026. The young Briton was always expected to make it big in motorsport, but the path to his world championship has been anything but conventional.

A fourth-generation racer - his grandfather started a family tradition dating back to the 1960s - Edgar began karting at the age of just eight. As he moved up the ladder, expectations started building around him, and Red Bull wasted little time in bringing him into its junior programme.

In just his second year of formula racing, Edgar won the 2020 ADAC F4 title, beating the likes of fellow Red Bull junior Jak Crawford and current Haas Formula 1 driver Oliver Bearman to the crown.

By the time he graduated to Formula 3 the following year, Edgar had already attracted considerable attention. Even a lacklustre rookie season with Carlin, which ended at the bottom of the teams’ standings, did little to dent the belief in his potential. Joining reigning teams’ champion Trident for his sophomore campaign, he was finally expected to showcase his mettle in front of the grand prix paddock.

However, before the season had even begun, Edgar started to suffer from health problems. As he discovered later, he had Crohn’s disease, which causes severe pain and inflammation in the digestive tract. Within months, he had lost 17kg and was forced to withdraw from the championship to focus on his treatment.

“All of January and half of February wasn't too bad - I knew I was ill, but it wasn't bad - and then it just kept getting worse and worse,” Edgar told Motorsport.com at that time.

“I went from 69 kilos down to 52. I had no strength really at all, and the biggest thing was gaining the weight back and strength, obviously.”

Jonny Edgar, MP Motorsport

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Fortunately, his recovery progressed faster than expected, allowing him to return to racing and collect several top-five finishes before the end of the season.

A third year in F3 followed, this time with MP Motorsport, culminating in a victory in the feature race at Monza. But he was comfortably outshone by his team-mate Franco Colapinto, and had already decided to move away from single-seaters before the year was out.

New lease of life

While Edgar’s single-seater results never matched the sky-high expectations, he immediately made an impression on his move to sportscar racing in 2024.

Driving a Ligier JS P217 in a field dominated by the more capable Oreca 07s, Edgar showed his potential at the Sebring 12 Hours, finishing fourth in class alongside Joao Barbosa and Lance Willsey.

His speed was even more evident in the European Le Mans Series, where he teamed up with Robert Kubica and Louis Deletraz in an Oreca 07 fielded by AO by TF. Together, the trio emerged as the benchmark in the LMP2 field, winning the championship on their first attempt.

For Edgar, the relationship he had built with TF Sport boss Tom Ferrier - who had already worked with his father - provided a route into the WEC, leading to a drive in the LMGT3 class. The Briton continued to race in LMP2s on the inside, but the Corvette became his primary focus.

#14 AO by TF Oreca 07 - Gibson: Jonny Edgar, Louis Deletraz, Robert Kubica

Photo by: Eric Le Galliot

Even in his first season, Edgar began establishing his credentials in the class, with a maiden WEC victory in Qatar the highlight of his campaign. But in 2026, he took his performances up another level, marking himself out as one of the championship's standout young talents.



One needs to look no further than his epic performance at the Le Mans 24 Hours, where he drove five consecutive stints at the end of the race to help secure the #33 Corvette an emphatic victory at La Sarthe. A late safety car had wiped out the two-minute lead factory driver Nicky Catsburg had built overnight, but Edgar held firm against the #23 Aston Martin Vantage, matching or even bettering the pace of several platinum-rated drivers in his class.

That victory set the scene for the remainder of the year. Despite carrying heavy ballast, Edgar, Catsburg and Ben Keating continued to bag big points to build a comfortable buffer in the standings. Catsburg and Keating were not themselves in contention for the title after missing races early in the season, but both remained determined to help Edgar lift the crown.

In last week’s Monza finale, the #33 Corvette slipped to 10th in the early stages after a penalty, but the trio fought their way back to 10th. Three years after his single-seater journey ended at the Italian venue, Edgar became the WEC’s first solo champion since Richard Lietz in 2015.

What lies ahead

Ben Keating, Nicky Catsburg and Jonny Edgar, TF Sport Corvette

Photo by: Jakob Ebrey / Getty Images

Edgar’s performances have caught the attention of the wider paddock, but few have been more effusive in their praise than team-mate Catsburg, whose role as a factory driver at Corvette makes him well-placed to judge Edgar’s talent.

“I'm sure you're gonna hear a lot from this guy, he's been incredibly fast all season,” Catsburg said of Edgar.

“He's always a bit timid, almost a bit shy, too shy - he just won the world championship alone. He did an unbelievable job this year, especially at Le Mans, but even this [Monza] weekend again.

“He can even be the strategist. It's unbelievable if you listen to the radio, he's helping the engineers trying to play the right strategy, so I'm looking forward to seeing much more of him, hopefully much more of him in the Corvette as well, I'm pretty sure that he's gonna have a very nice future in the sport.”

Edgar’s performances have not gone unnoticed at Corvette, which announced on Friday that it has added the 22-year-old to its factory driver roster. He will follow in the footsteps of Nico Varrone, who earned a similar promotion after winning the 2023 GTE Am title as a silver in 2023.

His exact programme for 2027 is yet to be revealed, but Edgar has already demonstrated the speed, versatility and racecraft to make a lasting impression wherever he races.

#33 TF Sport Corvette Z06 LMGT3.R: Ben Keating, Jonny Edgar, Nicky Catsburg

Photo by: Emanuele Clivati | AG Photo

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