WEC Monza

Why the anticlimactic WEC title showdown was the worst-case scenario

When a Balance of Performance feels like a Balance of Results, questions inevitably arise about the sporting integrity of the championship

Heiko Stritzke

Published: Nov 15, 2026, 11:04 AM

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Toyota celebrates 2026 Hypercar title

Photo by: Getty Images

The 2026 World Endurance Championship season finale at Monza should have been a high-stakes showdown between the two Toyota TR010 Hybrids, completely free of team orders.

Instead, it delivered an anticlimax that exposed the core flaw of what organisers like to call the golden era of sportscar racing; the Balance of Performance appears to have stopped balancing cars and started balancing results.

Toyota arrived in Italy having dominated large swaths of the campaign, yet the engineering powerhouse appeared to be pegged back so severely by pre-event BoP adjustments that a championship fight was rendered practically impossible.

The #7 Toyota would have needed a first- or second-place finish to have a realistic shot at the title, but both Toyotas were miles off the pace.

The car that had been this year’s benchmark slipped completely out of the points-scoring positions on pure speed; only a harsh post-race penalty for the #007 Aston Martin elevated the #8 into 10th place.

The other manufacturers, which had little to gain, were left squabbling for victory, while the fans were robbed of a true battle for the title between the season's two dominant crews.

It was difficult to explain to the Tifosi in Monza that a world championship was decided between two crews that weren't even able to score points on merit during the season finale.

Worse still, it’s hard to grasp how the exact same manufacturer package that dominated the previous round at Barcelona just three weeks prior suddenly plummeted to become the slowest of all Hypercar entries by quite some margin, sweeping the entire spectrum from P1 to dead last from one race to the next.

Not even NASCAR’s results are as erratic as WEC’s

Race start

Photo by: FIA WEC / DPPI

Any championship needs at least a rudimentary pecking order. When Kimi Antonelli has a bad weekend in F1, he can still salvage a few points. What would it look like if a driver won two races, only to suddenly be the 18th-fastest car at the next event?

Watching Antonelli finish fifth in Sao Paulo on the exact same day the WEC title was decided was a credible result: the season's standout driver simply had a bad day at the office.

In the WEC however, erratic, pendulum-like changes from one extreme to the other feel less like a team having a bad race but more like the BoP being severely off the mark.

Not even in NASCAR – the motorsport category most frequently associated with artificial excitement – do we see such extreme performance swings. Champion Kyle Larson's worst finish during the 10-race Chase, excluding DNFs, was 12th in a 40-car field. That is still credible.

Toyota's season, on the other hand, resembled a yo-yo, bouncing wildly from one extreme to the next. It’s important to stress that this takes nothing away from the team; on the contrary, it must be emphasised that Toyota won the title despite these yo-yo effects, not because of them.

To recap it all, a double podium including a race win in Imola was followed by fifth (thanks to a strategic recovery) and 10th places in Spa. Then the elusive victory and third place at Le Mans were followed by a dismal 12th and 17th in Sao Paulo.

In Austin, the TR010 Hybrid was back on top, but the #7 car lost victory to a heartbreaking retirement 10 minutes from the end, while the #8 car finished sixth.

Toyota made up for this by scoring a shock win at its home race in Fuji with a strategic masterclass. However, that wasn’t a victory on merit; the race-winning Toyota only set the eighth-fastest time of any car in the race.

Toyota capped off the season with a dominant 1-2 sweep in Barcelona and a complete performance blackout in Monza. Performance swings like that cannot entirely be explained by the car just not fitting a track, raising significant questions about the influence of BoP.

#8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota TR010: Sebastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley, Ryo Hirakawa

Photo by: Jakob Ebrey

Technical director David Floury did not hide his disappointment over a finale whose outcome felt artificial from the outside. "It was a bit sad to come here knowing that we would not have a real chance," Floury said after the race, pointing out that the title showdown had been stripped of its sporting contest before the cars even hit the track.

ACO chief Pierre Fillon claimed back in April that the BoP only accounts for 30% of a weekend's outcome. But when the system appears to have such a pronounced impact on the results, the reality appears to be very different.

Compounding the issue is the strict secrecy surrounding the BoP process. Keeping calculations locked inside a black box leaves fans and media completely in the dark, unable to distinguish between genuine engineering excellence and potential administrative intervention.

In IMSA, where BoP data remains public, everyone could see that Porsche had done a commendable job with the cards they were dealt.

But what about BMW in Austin or Barcelona? Did the German manufacturer simply do a poor job, or was it a lack of pace down to the BoP? No one can say. Mysteries like that cast a heavy shadow over the sporting value of the series as a whole.

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Addressing the BoP at this year's Le Mans, FIA senior circuit sport director Marek Nawarecki told Motorsport.com in June: "The aim of the BoP is to ensure that all cars have a similar theoretical potential. That does not mean they will achieve the same performance on track. Factors such as strategy, set-up, driver performance, reliability, and overall execution are decisive in the end. At a race like Le Mans, experience also plays a major role. BoP controls the potential of the cars; what teams do with that potential is left to competition."

What has long been heralded as the golden era of sportscar racing is at serious risk of being jeopardised if the regulators seemingly have too much influence on the outcome of the championship.

When a series concludes by crowning as its champion the slowest manufacturer on the final weekend of racing, something inevitably is fundamentally broken.

#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota TR010: Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Nyck De Vries

Photo by: Jakob Ebrey

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