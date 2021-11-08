Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Ogier: LMP2 best bet for 2022 endurance switch Next / AF Corse "proved it was the best" in GTE Am, says Perrodo
WEC News

WRT 'widened the eyes' of its rivals with LMP2 title success

By:

Ferdinand Habsburg says WRT ‘widened the eyes’ of its rivals by winning the LMP2 title in its first year of competition in the FIA World Endurance Championship.

WRT 'widened the eyes' of its rivals with LMP2 title success

Habsburg, Robin Frijns and Charles Milesi claimed victory in last weekend’s Bahrain finale to clinch the championship in the highly-competitive LMP2 class, beating JOTA Sport trio Tom Blomqvist, Sean Gelael and Stoffel Vandoorne by a significant 20-point margin.

The result capped off a successful maiden season in prototype competition for the crack Belgian squad, which also clinched the overall championship in European Le Mans Series earlier this year with Robert Kubica, Yifei Ye and Louis Deletraz, and victory in the Le Mans 24 Hours.

Asked what message WRT has sent to the paddock by upsetting the class’s established teams in its debut campaign, Habsburg told Motorsport.com: “Watch out guys, the Belgian gang is here!

"I've been with WRT for a while now and I've been up in their factory so many times. The guys that work there are clinical and that's what got them to where they are and that's why the paddock widens their eyes.

“I expect that the opponents are going to come back next year and I wish WRT all the best with what they are going to do and hopefully I will be there with them.”

#31 Team WRT Oreca 07 Gibson: Robin Frijns, Ferdinand Habsburg-Lothringen, Charles Milesi

#31 Team WRT Oreca 07 Gibson: Robin Frijns, Ferdinand Habsburg-Lothringen, Charles Milesi

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

WRT endured a tough start to the season at Spa-Francorchamps in May, losing more than an hour in the pits with clutch issues, before suffering two drive-through penalties in the next event at Portimao, finishing only fourth.

A “strategic mistake” followed at Monza, where the team missed the window to pass around the safety car and lost a place to the United Autosports car that went on to win the race.

But WRT was finally able to get its act together by Le Mans, taking a narrow but crucial victory over JOTA after its ELMS entry retired from the lead with just a lap remaining in the race.

The Le Mans success turned out to be the turning point of the season for the team as it went undefeated in the final two rounds of the season in Bahrain on its way to LMP2 title glory.

Habsburg feels WRT’s ability to learn from its early season errors was key to overcoming what was a 36-point gap in the standings heading to Le Mans.

“We were rookies,” he said. “There were things to be improved on and we made some mistakes. It just shows that the team learns really quickly and none of the mistakes were repeated on either side and everybody did a perfect job from that point on. 

“We had a quick car for the last three rounds and that's what matters. 

“I think we should have won Monza but there was something on our way that didn't let us win that, we f***ed that. We should have won Portimao if we hadn't had the drive-throughs. We knew it was there, it was just little tidbits that we had to get out of the way. 

“Then winning Le Mans obviously helped us a lot in the points to catch up again because of the double points. 

“We had a good second half of the season. I think there's a lot of factors that played into that but in the end it was just not making any mistakes and that's what gave us the championship.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Ogier: LMP2 best bet for 2022 endurance switch
Previous article

Ogier: LMP2 best bet for 2022 endurance switch
Next article

AF Corse "proved it was the best" in GTE Am, says Perrodo

AF Corse "proved it was the best" in GTE Am, says Perrodo
Load comments
Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Duval: JDC-Miller struggles down to financial limitations Road Atlanta
IMSA

Duval: JDC-Miller struggles down to financial limitations

KTM announces 2022 Dakar debut for MotoGP outcast Petrucci
Video Inside
Dakar

KTM announces 2022 Dakar debut for MotoGP outcast Petrucci

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions Norisring Prime
DTM

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

Ferdinand Habsburg More from
Ferdinand Habsburg
Title favourite WRT has "surprised everyone" in first WEC season Bahrain II
WEC

Title favourite WRT has "surprised everyone" in first WEC season

How sportscar ace Habsburg is speeding to save trees in 2021
WEC

How sportscar ace Habsburg is speeding to save trees in 2021

WRT reveals full driver line-up for debut WEC season
WEC

WRT reveals full driver line-up for debut WEC season

Audi Sport Team WRT More from
Audi Sport Team WRT
Inside the Le Mans finish too barmy for Hollywood 24 Hours of Le Mans Prime
Le Mans

Inside the Le Mans finish too barmy for Hollywood

Spa ELMS: WRT wins to seal LMP2 title with a round to spare Spa
European Le Mans

Spa ELMS: WRT wins to seal LMP2 title with a round to spare

Why ex-F1 racer Klien hasn't raced in the DTM until now
DTM

Why ex-F1 racer Klien hasn't raced in the DTM until now

Latest news

The unanswered questions that define WEC 2021's controversial ending Prime
WEC WEC

The unanswered questions that define WEC 2021's controversial ending

Blomqvist rues lack of "clean races" for JOTA after title loss
WEC WEC

Blomqvist rues lack of "clean races" for JOTA after title loss

How the WEC's heavyweight duel reached its controversial flashpoint Prime
WEC WEC

How the WEC's heavyweight duel reached its controversial flashpoint

AF Corse "proved it was the best" in GTE Am, says Perrodo
WEC WEC

AF Corse "proved it was the best" in GTE Am, says Perrodo

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The unanswered questions that define WEC 2021's controversial ending Prime

The unanswered questions that define WEC 2021's controversial ending

OPINION: The deeply unsatisfying ending to a brilliant World Endurance Championship GTE Pro battle in Bahrain had Ferrari provisionally heading back from the desert as the victor. But Porsche plans to appeal the outcome, which rests on a number of confusing elements that have yet to be satisfactorily explained.

WEC
22 h
How the WEC's heavyweight duel reached its controversial flashpoint Prime

How the WEC's heavyweight duel reached its controversial flashpoint

The Ferrari versus Porsche fight for the FIA World Endurance Championship's GTE Pro title had been a finely-poised affair, right up until Alessandro Pier Guidi's punt on Michael Christensen in the closing stages of the Bahrain 8 Hours handed Ferrari a provisional title, pending Porsche's appeal. Here's how the controversy played out.

WEC
Nov 8, 2021
The remarkable fixes Toyota used to avert another Le Mans disaster Prime

The remarkable fixes Toyota used to avert another Le Mans disaster

The 1-2 finish achieved by Toyota at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours was a result that will have surprised few, given its status as pre-event favourite. But the result was anything but straightforward, as worsening fuel pressure concerns required the team's drivers and engineers to pursue "creative fixes" on the fly. Here is the full story of how it reached the end without a lengthy pit visit

Le Mans
Nov 3, 2021
The 10 greatest drives of lost legend Jo Siffert Prime

The 10 greatest drives of lost legend Jo Siffert

It's 50 years since Jo Siffert was killed in his prime at Brands Hatch. The Swiss scored just two world championship wins in a Formula 1 career spent largely with privateer teams, but showed on numerous occasions in single-seaters and in sportscars with Porsche that he could beat any of the best drivers of his era given the right equipment.

Formula 1
Oct 24, 2021
Inside the Le Mans finish too barmy for Hollywood Prime

Inside the Le Mans finish too barmy for Hollywood

Team WRT has been at the forefront of GT racing for years and made a successful move to prototypes for 2021, capped by an LMP2 win on its Le Mans debut. It could've been even better had the race been one lap shorter, when its cars ran 1-2, but the stranger-than-fiction reality has spurred the team to reach greater heights.

Le Mans
Oct 16, 2021
Why Toyota's Le Mans victory was not as simple as it looked Prime

Why Toyota's Le Mans victory was not as simple as it looked

Toyota scored its fourth Le Mans 24 Hours victory and a 1-2, with the #7 car of Kamui Kobayashi, Mike Conway and Jose Maria Lopez beating the #8. But although it looked straightforward from the outside, Toyota faced serious problem that had to be solved with some quick-thinking and ingenuity.

Le Mans
Aug 24, 2021
What we've learned from the Le Mans 24 Hours so far Prime

What we've learned from the Le Mans 24 Hours so far

The new dawn for the FIA World Endurance Championship has arrived at Le Mans, as Hypercars prepare to duel for victory in the world's oldest endurance race. Motorsport.com picks out the 10 things we have learned in the build up to the race.

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2021
Le Mans 2021: The team-by-team guide Prime

Le Mans 2021: The team-by-team guide

After a two-month delay due to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours is set to get underway with the start of the Hypercar era at the Circuit de la Sarthe.

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.