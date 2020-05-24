Top events
Esports
R
Esports
BRDC Esports Championship - Round 2
21 May
-
21 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 5
23 May
-
23 May
Event finished
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
39 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
53 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
Tickets
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
73 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
80 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
20 May
-
20 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
23 May
-
24 May
Qualifying in
01 Hours
:
33 Minutes
:
45 Seconds
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Texas
04 Jun
-
06 Jun
Next event in
10 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
02 Jul
-
04 Jul
Next event in
38 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Tickets
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
Next event in
80 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
-
21 Nov
Next event in
178 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
32 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Winton
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
53 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
World of Outlaws / Breaking news

Kyle Larson "can’t even describe" his World of Outlaws win

shares
comments
Kyle Larson "can’t even describe" his World of Outlaws win
By:
May 24, 2020, 3:22 PM

Suspended NASCAR driver Kyle Larson picked up his first World of Outlaws victory of the season on Saturday night.

Larson, who remains indefinitely suspended from NASCAR and was fired from Chip Ganassi Racing for using a racial slur during the broadcast of an iRacing event, has been competing in several WoO events since that series restarted its season.

Larson broke the track qualifying record and finished second at I-55 Raceway in Pevely, Mo., on Friday night and followed that up with a victory Saturday night.

He led the last 16 laps to hold off Brent Marks and claim the $20,000 victory in the Drydene Double Down Invitational in front of a limited crowd due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At one point, race leader Sheldon Haudenschild flipped in Turns 1 and 2 on Lap 23 of 40 to bring out a red flag. Larson controlled the race from there. Haudenschild walked away from the crash and was unhurt.

Race winner Kyle Larson

Race winner Kyle Larson

Photo by: World of Outlaws Racing

“Can’t thank all you fans enough for the support over the last few handful of weeks here,” Larson said in an interview on DirtVision after the race. “It really means a lot. Everybody who’s on this car, my family, my friends. This win means so much personally.

“I can’t thank each and every one of you enough. Everybody watching on DirtVision at home. All my supporters. It means a lot, and I can’t wait to get my journey started and kind of see where my future goes from here.”

The win is Larson’s ninth career Outlaws victory. Brad Sweet, Larson’s brother-in-law, finished third after winning the feature Friday night.

Larson, 27, was also at one point suspended from WoO competition but was reinstated once he completed sensitivity training within a 30-day period. He was also suspended from iRacing competition.

He has not yet applied for reinstatement with NASCAR.

Read Also:

Next article
Kasey Kahne announces 2019 racing plans

Previous article

Kasey Kahne announces 2019 racing plans
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup , World of Outlaws
Drivers Kyle Larson
Author Jim Utter

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 teams approve radical rule, budget changes

Latest news

Kyle Larson "can’t even describe" his World of Outlaws win
WOSR

Kyle Larson "can’t even describe" his World of Outlaws win

Kasey Kahne announces 2019 racing plans
NAS

Kasey Kahne announces 2019 racing plans

Clint Bowyer returns to the dirt at Charlotte Motor Speedway
NAS

Clint Bowyer returns to the dirt at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Greg Hodnett killed in sprint car crash
WOSR

Greg Hodnett killed in sprint car crash

2016 Knoxville Nationals winner Jason Johnson killed in WoO crash
WOSR

2016 Knoxville Nationals winner Jason Johnson killed in WoO crash

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.