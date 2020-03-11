Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Paris E-prix
17 Apr
-
18 Apr
Next event in
36 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
09 Mar
-
15 Mar
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Vietnamese GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
FP1 in
22 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Argentinian GP
Tickets
16 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
35 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
49 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
1 day
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Practice 1 in
2 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
22 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
COTA
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Sebring
Tickets
18 Mar
-
20 Mar
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
World Rallycross / Breaking news

Bakkerud, Doran switch to GC Kompetition in World RX

shares
comments
Bakkerud, Doran switch to GC Kompetition in World RX
By:
Mar 11, 2020, 12:06 PM

World Rallycross runner-up Andreas Bakkerud and RX Cartel teammate Liam Doran will switch to racing GC Kompetition Renault Meganes in 2020.

The pair drove EKS-run Audi S1s in World RX last year, but will now switch to the GCK Megane RS RX, running under the Monster Energy GCK RX Cartel banner.

X Games gold medallist Doran has previous experience of racing the Megane, in a handful of World RX and Americas Rallycross starts in 2018, while Bakkerud tested with GCK at the end of the same season in South Africa.

The pair were initially teammates in Bakkerud’s maiden Supercar campaign in 2013, racing in the European Championship and re-joined last year. Bakkerud finished the 2019 campaign level on points with Swede Timmy Hansen after a dramatic season-finale in South Africa, but lost the title on wins countback.

“First off, I’m proud to sign my eighth season in a row in a Supercar, it’s pretty insane,” said Bakkerud.

“I’m very pleased that I’ll be driving with GCK in 2020, continuing the Monster Energy RX Cartel story too. GCK has been a breath of fresh air in World RX since joining the sport, and I know the potential this car and this team have.”

The pair of Meganes that Anton Marklund and Guerlain Chicherit raced last year were designed and built by Prodrive in the UK, but were operated by the French Fors Performance team for GCK last year.

“I tested the GCK Megane R.S. RX after Cape Town in 2018 and have been in contact with GCK ever since, so it’s great to finally be able to work together.

"Plus, last time I drove a Renault I became European Champion, so why not bring the title home again this time,” continued Bakkerud, referencing his Super1600 titles in a Renault Clio and Twingo with the SET Promotion team in 2011-12.

“I take my task very seriously, I know I’m here to win races and hopefully do well in the standings, but I respect the fact this championship keeps getting stronger and it won’t be easy. But it will be fun!”

Doran, a multiple European rallycross event winner, says he has no excuses this season.

“I’m stoked to be racing again this year. Last year had some real ups and downs for me and Andreas. I really wanted to get a win but it just didn’t happen.

"This year there are no excuses. We ended last year on what seemed like a bit of a low with Andreas missing out on the title, but all in all 2019 was a massive success for us and I’m sure we can carry that momentum into 2020 with GCK.”

The British driver Doran says the characteristics of the Megane, which utilises inboard brakes, a longitudinally mounted engine and double-wishbone suspension will suit his driving style more than the more conventional transverse engine arrangement and McPherson suspension of the EKS Audi.

“I drove the Megane R.S. RX in 2018 and we really got on, so I’m definitely looking forward to getting back behind the wheel,” he said.

“Last year I struggled to get to grips with the car, so to get back in something I know will be great, and with all the developments made on the car since I last drove it, I have high expectations.”

GCK will now be running as many as six cars at World RX events this year, with a pair of Renault Clios for team owner Chicherit and Rokas Baciuska in World RX, a trio of Meganes for the RX Cartel pair and individual entrant Anton Marklund, along with a Clio in the five-round European Championship for Kevin Abbring.

Related video

Next article
Kristoffersson returns to World RX in privateer Volkswagen

Previous article

Kristoffersson returns to World RX in privateer Volkswagen
Load comments

About this article

Series World Rallycross
Author Hal Ridge

World Rallycross Next session

Barcelona

Barcelona

17 Apr - 19 Apr

Trending

1
Supercars

Davison replaces Courtney at Team Sydney

2
World Rallycross

Bakkerud, Doran switch to GC Kompetition in World RX

1h
3
Supercars

Mostert livery tweaked ahead of Albert Park

4
Formula 1

Renault unveils 2020 F1 livery, new title sponsor

5
Formula 1

Mercedes deploys engine fixes after post-test investigation

Latest news

Bakkerud, Doran switch to GC Kompetition in World RX
WRX

Bakkerud, Doran switch to GC Kompetition in World RX

Kristoffersson returns to World RX in privateer Volkswagen
WRX

Kristoffersson returns to World RX in privateer Volkswagen

Hansen squad firms up 2020 World Rallycross plans
WRX

Hansen squad firms up 2020 World Rallycross plans

Larsson returns to World RX in ex-Ekstrom Audi
WRX

Larsson returns to World RX in ex-Ekstrom Audi

Marklund to race solo GCK Megane in 2020
WRX

Marklund to race solo GCK Megane in 2020

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
2 Apr - 5 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr - 3 May
Tickets
7 May - 10 May
Tickets
21 May - 24 May
Tickets
4 Jun - 7 Jun
Tickets
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.