Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
07 Aug
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin E-prix I
05 Aug
QU in
01 Hours
:
55 Minutes
:
40 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix II
06 Aug
FP1 in
23 Hours
:
10 Minutes
:
40 Seconds
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
02 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
08 Aug
Race 1 in
3 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Iowa
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
21 Aug
Next event in
15 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
Next event in
105 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney II
12 Jul
Event finished
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
08 Aug
Practice 1 in
2 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
World Rallycross / Breaking news

Citroen co-developed electric rallycross car set for debut

shares
comments
Citroen co-developed electric rallycross car set for debut
By:
Aug 5, 2020, 9:33 AM

Citroen Racing and Manfred Stohl’s STARD team have collaborated to develop an electric version of the French marque’s latest R5 machine, the C3 ERX, which will make its competitive debut later this month in the World Rallycross Championship’s Projekt E support category.

Being touted as the world’s first R5-based electric race car to be ready to be delivered to customers, the C3 ERX has been created from the C3 Rally2 machine’s rolling chassis, adopting 80% of the parts used in the rally version of the factory-built, four-wheel-drive car, and mated to STARD’s ‘revelution’ 450kW (613bhp) triple-motor electric powertrain system at STARD’s base in Austria.

That powertrain is being used by all cars in the Projekt E series that will support World RX for the first time this year, with the C3 ERX conceived to also compete in hillclimbs, rallying and racing. STARD’s battery system recently passed the FIA’s HV battery system crash test.

Parts for the C3 ERX will be available through Citroen Racing’s official shop, with ready-to-race cars costing €374,000.

“Since the commercial launch of the C3 R5 in 2018, our car has become one of the references of its class,” said Didier Clement, Citroen Racing’s Head of Customer Racing Promotion Activities.

“It has proved its potential on the rally roads which has provided a solid basis for STARD to develop the C3 R5 ERX. We are delighted to support STARD on this ambitious project and will follow the project closely.

"Motorsport is at a turning point and we see more and more extremely competitive electric cars. The C3R5 ERX shows that our C3R5 family continues to grow, with a new product that looks promising.”

STARD boss Stohl scored his career-best World Rally Championship result at the wheel of a Citroen Xsara WRC machine in the 2005 Cyprus rally, where he finished second to Sebastien Loeb. He was also a podium finisher in a Peugeot 307 WRC the following season, in Mexico, Australia and New Zealand.

“I celebrated my best World Rally Championship seasons and podiums behind the wheel of highly competitive PSA cars from Citroen and Peugeot,” said Stohl.

“PSA Motorsport is one of the best automotive competition departments in the world, in particular when it comes to rally and rallycross cars.

"Our FIA certified STARD EV powertrain system is unique globally and offers an unchallenged ratio of cost to performance, with minimised running costs.

"Installing this into a Citroen Racing C3 R5 rolling chassis results in a very powerful combination in terms of performance, but also in customer friendliness. I feel honoured to have Citroen Racing as our partner.”

German team Volland Racing committed to competing in the Projekt E series from 2021 last week, and could makes its debut in the final round of the planned 2020 season at the Nurburgring, while the FIA officially announced the eRX2 electic category last week that will replace the single-make RX2 International Series next year. 

The test mule of the new eRX2 car was launched at the RallyX Nordic season-opener at Holjes last month

World RX announces cancellation of Abu Dhabi round

Previous article

World RX announces cancellation of Abu Dhabi round
Load comments

About this article

Series World Rallycross
Author Hal Ridge

Trending Today

Silverstone installs new kerb to help avoid tyre damage
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
20m

Silverstone installs new kerb to help avoid tyre damage

Jerez WSBK: Rea beats Bautista in Superpole by 0.036s
World Superbike World Superbike / Qualifying report

Jerez WSBK: Rea beats Bautista in Superpole by 0.036s

Citroen co-developed electric rallycross car set for debut
World Rallycross World Rallycross / Breaking news
45m

Citroen co-developed electric rallycross car set for debut

Supercars quarantine rules set for Darwin
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars quarantine rules set for Darwin

Queensland to close New South Wales border
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Queensland to close New South Wales border

Todt: F1 return has set “global example” for other sports
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
2h

Todt: F1 return has set “global example” for other sports

Ricciardo to raise Grosjean's moves in drivers' briefing
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo to raise Grosjean's moves in drivers' briefing

Pirelli to scrap Silverstone FP2 tyre testing
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

Pirelli to scrap Silverstone FP2 tyre testing

Latest news

Citroen co-developed electric rallycross car set for debut
WRX World Rallycross / Breaking news
45m

Citroen co-developed electric rallycross car set for debut

World RX announces cancellation of Abu Dhabi round
WRX World Rallycross / Breaking news

World RX announces cancellation of Abu Dhabi round

Olsbergs MSE to field single-car entry in Sweden
WRX World Rallycross / Breaking news

Olsbergs MSE to field single-car entry in Sweden

Szabo gets part World RX campaign with Gronholm's team
WRX World Rallycross / Breaking news

Szabo gets part World RX campaign with Gronholm's team

Trending

1
Formula 1

Silverstone installs new kerb to help avoid tyre damage

20m
2
World Superbike

Jerez WSBK: Rea beats Bautista in Superpole by 0.036s

3
World Rallycross

Citroen co-developed electric rallycross car set for debut

45m
4
Supercars

Supercars quarantine rules set for Darwin

5
Supercars

Queensland to close New South Wales border

Latest news

Citroen co-developed electric rallycross car set for debut
WRX

Citroen co-developed electric rallycross car set for debut

World RX announces cancellation of Abu Dhabi round
WRX

World RX announces cancellation of Abu Dhabi round

Olsbergs MSE to field single-car entry in Sweden
WRX

Olsbergs MSE to field single-car entry in Sweden

Szabo gets part World RX campaign with Gronholm's team
WRX

Szabo gets part World RX campaign with Gronholm's team

World Rallycross Esports Series attracts over 1.24 million live views
Esports

World Rallycross Esports Series attracts over 1.24 million live views

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.