Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Sweden WRX: Timmy Hansen wins on home turf ahead of brother Kevin
World Rallycross / Loheac Qualifying report

France WRX: Kristoffersson leads Gronholm on opening day

By:

Niclas Gronholm and Johan Kristoffersson, the two title protagonists to have lost out most in the opening two rounds of the World Rallycross Championship, stuck back on the opening day of round three in France.

France WRX: Kristoffersson leads Gronholm on opening day

Due to the highly abrasive nature of the track surface at the Loheac venue, all of the front-running World RX contenders conducted limited running in the morning practice sessions to save tyres. 

Then, having changed the front differential setup and the rear anti-roll bar among other changes on his GRX-SET Hyundai i20, Gronholm set the best time in Q1.

Kristoffersson also won his Q1 race and wound up second overall, but only thanks to a huge save at the opening corner of his race.

Having started third on the grid, Kristoffersson edged ahead of previous round's podium finisher Kevin Abbring into the first corner before turning in to the right-hander, but with his Audi S1 not fully ahead of Abbring’s Renault Megane, the Ukorrupted machine made contact with the right-rear of Kristoffersson’s car and he was pitched 90 degrees to the track’s route at the corner exit.

But, by knocking the gearbox down a cog and burying the throttle of the four-wheel-drive 600 horsepower machine, Kristoffersson returned his car to the intended direction of travel.

The Swede then ran nose-to-tail with Gronholm on the opening lap of the final race in Q2, but by taking an early joker lap, Kristoffersson bettered Gronholm’s lap times and when the Finn took his joker on the final tour, Kristoffersson took the advantage to take the best time and end the day at the top of the leaderboard.

Abbring meanwhile, having capitalised at the end of his Q1 race by passing Enzo Ide when the Belgian ran wide in the final corner, then took the lead of his race from pole in Q2, escaped contact behind between Timo Scheider and Ide to run clear at the front and take the second-best Q2 time, lifting him to third in the overall order.

Points’ leader Timmy Hansen, entering the event on the back of victories in the Swedish World RX round then Extreme E’s Greenland event in the previous fortnight, battled in traffic and ended up fifth after the first day, sandwiched between brother Kevin in fourth, and GRX’s Krisztian Szabo in sixth in the Intermediate Classification, the latter having made a good launch in Q2 and had side-by-side with the Hansen drivers in the first corner squeeze.

There was also contact later in the race after Szabo’s early joker, when he touched the rear of Timmy Hansen’s Peugeot 208 as the Swede entered the joker lap later on. The incident was investigated by the stewards, but no further action was taken.

shares
comments
Sweden WRX: Timmy Hansen wins on home turf ahead of brother Kevin

Previous article

Sweden WRX: Timmy Hansen wins on home turf ahead of brother Kevin
Load comments

Trending

1
IndyCar

Grand Prix of Long Beach – facts, figures and history

2
Formula 1

How Mercedes became embroiled in its toughest F1 fight yet

3
Formula 1

F1 Commentators: ESPN's Sky Sports commentary team for 2021

4
Formula 1

Ecclestone names Horner as 'ideal' successor

5
Formula 1

Dutch GP: Verstappen beats Hamilton to pole by 0.038s

3 h
Latest news
France WRX: Kristoffersson leads Gronholm on opening day
WRX

France WRX: Kristoffersson leads Gronholm on opening day

1 h
Sweden WRX: Timmy Hansen wins on home turf ahead of brother Kevin
Video Inside
WRX

Sweden WRX: Timmy Hansen wins on home turf ahead of brother Kevin

Aug 22, 2021
Sweden WRX: Kristoffersson, Hansen tied after qualifying
WRX

Sweden WRX: Kristoffersson, Hansen tied after qualifying

Aug 21, 2021
Bakkerud to return to competitive rallycross action in Sweden
Video Inside
WRX

Bakkerud to return to competitive rallycross action in Sweden

Aug 17, 2021
Spain WRX: Kevin Hansen beats brother Timmy in Barcelona
Video Inside
WRX

Spain WRX: Kevin Hansen beats brother Timmy in Barcelona

Jul 24, 2021
Latest videos
WRX: Timmy Hansen wins on home turf ahead of brother Kevin 00:44
World Rallycross
Aug 23, 2021

WRX: Timmy Hansen wins on home turf ahead of brother Kevin

WRX: Bakkerud to return to competitive action in Sweden 00:45
World Rallycross
Aug 17, 2021

WRX: Bakkerud to return to competitive action in Sweden

WRX: Kevin Hansen beats brother Timmy in Barcelona 00:47
World Rallycross
Jul 25, 2021

WRX: Kevin Hansen beats brother Timmy in Barcelona

WRX: Kristoffersson Stripped of day 1 lead in Spain 00:42
World Rallycross
Jul 24, 2021

WRX: Kristoffersson Stripped of day 1 lead in Spain

World RX postpones maiden Nurburgring round due to flooding 00:44
World Rallycross
Jul 23, 2021

World RX postpones maiden Nurburgring round due to flooding

Hal Ridge More from
Hal Ridge
Sweden WRX: Timmy Hansen wins on home turf ahead of brother Kevin Holjes
Video Inside
World Rallycross

Sweden WRX: Timmy Hansen wins on home turf ahead of brother Kevin

Sweden WRX: Kristoffersson, Hansen tied after qualifying Holjes
World Rallycross

Sweden WRX: Kristoffersson, Hansen tied after qualifying

The addictive experience of racing a rallycross Supercar Prime
National

The addictive experience of racing a rallycross Supercar

Trending Today

Grand Prix of Long Beach – facts, figures and history
IndyCar IndyCar

Grand Prix of Long Beach – facts, figures and history

How Mercedes became embroiled in its toughest F1 fight yet Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Mercedes became embroiled in its toughest F1 fight yet

F1 Commentators: ESPN's Sky Sports commentary team for 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Commentators: ESPN's Sky Sports commentary team for 2021

Ecclestone names Horner as 'ideal' successor
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ecclestone names Horner as 'ideal' successor

Dutch GP: Verstappen beats Hamilton to pole by 0.038s
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Dutch GP: Verstappen beats Hamilton to pole by 0.038s

Zolder DTM: Audi's van der Linde wins, podium for Albon
Video Inside
DTM DTM

Zolder DTM: Audi's van der Linde wins, podium for Albon

Latest news

France WRX: Kristoffersson leads Gronholm on opening day
World Rallycross World Rallycross

France WRX: Kristoffersson leads Gronholm on opening day

Sweden WRX: Timmy Hansen wins on home turf ahead of brother Kevin
Video Inside
World Rallycross World Rallycross

Sweden WRX: Timmy Hansen wins on home turf ahead of brother Kevin

Sweden WRX: Kristoffersson, Hansen tied after qualifying
World Rallycross World Rallycross

Sweden WRX: Kristoffersson, Hansen tied after qualifying

Bakkerud to return to competitive rallycross action in Sweden
Video Inside
World Rallycross World Rallycross

Bakkerud to return to competitive rallycross action in Sweden

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.