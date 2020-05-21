Kristoffersson eyes Nordic event ahead of World RX return

With the Swedish round of World RX having been moved to late August (20-23) in the provisional revised 2020 calendar, and the Nordic series’ Holjes season-opener also postponed, Nordic organisers have worked with Holjes operating club Finnskoga MK and broadcasters NEP plan a pair of rounds over four days on July 2-5, which will include an ‘All-Star Invitational’ element.

The event will be run behind closed doors and be broadcast via a ‘pay-per-view model’, with revenue intended to support the Holjes venue.

While the World Rallycross calendar has been revised for 2020, regulations remain in place that deny permanent entries from testing on World RX circuits, unless competing in an event.

As such, double World RX champion Johan Kristoffersson, who has returned to rallycross for 2020 with his family’s Kristoffersson Motorsport concern, is assessing racing in the Nordic event to prepare for the delayed World RX season.

“I think that it’s a great opportunity for RallyX Nordic to have race on the Magic Weekend, the date that’s been a tradition for Holjes for many, many years and we are really looking at the possibilities to join the race,” Kristoffersson told Motorsport.com

“Obviously it would be really nice to have a race and a small test, especially in Holjes because we will race there later in World RX [this year], but also as it’s been a very long break now.

"It’s been a long time since I raced and it’s been almost two years since I raced [in] rallycross.

"For sure it would be nice to get back into racing with the starting procedure, joker strategy and everything it takes for a race weekend in rallycross. I’m really trying to be able to race there.”

While Kristoffersson is yet to test the works-built Volkswagen Polo he will race in World RX this year, if he competed in the Nordic opener, its not yet clear if he would race that car, or the KMS-built Polo that the team will run for Norwegian Sondre Evjen in the European Championship when the international season gets underway.

“We’re looking into what possibilities there are for me to race there and which car I would use,” said Kristoffersson. “We don’t know yet.”

Swedish team Olsbergs MSE ran an invitational test race at Holjes this week as part of a two-day test for the team, in part to assess running an event with limited personnel on site.

Multiple Crosskart champion Linus Ostlund claimed victory in the final, while a ‘joker’ car was run for rotating guest drivers, with Kristoffersson joining fellow World RX race winners Kevin and Sebastian Eriksson, along with Oliver and Andreas Eriksson in taking part.

Speaking about the Nordic series’ Holjes opening round announcement, CEO of promotor RX Promotion Jan-Erik Steen said: “We are thrilled to officially announce the ‘All-Star’ Magic Weekend at Holjes, and the belated start to the 2020 rallycross season.

"Nobody knows when we will be able to invite spectators to the track again, and with the short-term future of motorsport almost certainly being behind ‘closed doors’, we wanted to offer fans something truly innovative, while doing our bit to safeguard one of the most iconic circuits in rallycross.”

