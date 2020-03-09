Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Paris E-prix
17 Apr
-
18 Apr
Next event in
38 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
FP1 in
10 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Americas GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
23 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Argentinian GP
Tickets
16 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
37 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
3 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Practice 1 in
3 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
24 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
COTA
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Sebring
Tickets
18 Mar
-
20 Mar
FP1 in
9 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
World Rallycross / Breaking news

Marklund to race solo GCK Megane in 2020

shares
comments
Marklund to race solo GCK Megane in 2020
By:
Mar 9, 2020, 1:05 PM

Double European rallycross champion Anton Marklund will focus on the World Rallycross drivers’ title this season running as a single-car entry under the GCK Bilstein banner.

Swedish driver Marklund will drive a GC Kompetition-run Renault Megane for a third straight season this year, having joined the squad in the latter stages of the 2018 campaign, while also racing in the European Championship with his own team.

Last season he briefly claimed a maiden World RX victory at Hell in Norway before being stripped of the result by a post-race technical infringement, but scored a career-best result for the Guerlain Chicherit-owned GCK squad at Loheac in France with second.

The team has continued development on the Megane’s two-litre Oreca engine over the winter, and will run revised Bilstein dampers this season.

“Together with Bilstein we made great progress last year and showed really good speed, and with the extra time and better preparations over this winter we are ready to start 2020 with a bang,” said Marklund.

“Being able to build on the real developments with the Megane R.S. RX. from last year, and the existing relationships I have with the team and technical partners, allows us to start the season strongly.

"I want to say thanks to Bilstein for all the support they’ve given me and the team so far and for committing to us even more this year – together we push to be the best and that’s the kind of partnership we need to be successful.”

Without the pressure of scorings teams’ championship points, Marklund will be free to challenge for the drivers’ title this season, while 2019 teammates Rokas Baciuska and Guerlain Chicherit race a brace of Renault Clios under the GCK Unkorrupted banner.

Related video

Next article
Gronholm's team to field updated Hyundai rallycross car

Previous article

Gronholm's team to field updated Hyundai rallycross car
Load comments

About this article

Series World Rallycross
Author Hal Ridge

World Rallycross Next session

Barcelona

Barcelona

17 Apr - 19 Apr

Trending

1
World Rallycross

Gronholm's team to field updated Hyundai rallycross car

2
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance

GT World Challenge cancels Monza season opener

37m
3
Formula 1

Honda "confident" F1 start weakness addressed

Latest news

Marklund to race solo GCK Megane in 2020
WRX

Marklund to race solo GCK Megane in 2020

Gronholm's team to field updated Hyundai rallycross car
WRX

Gronholm's team to field updated Hyundai rallycross car

Munnich to run electric cars in World Rallycross next year
WRX

Munnich to run electric cars in World Rallycross next year

Russian World Rallycross round cancelled
WRX

Russian World Rallycross round cancelled

GCK World RX duo ditch Renault Megane for Clio
WRX

GCK World RX duo ditch Renault Megane for Clio

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar - 15 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar - 22 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr - 5 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr - 3 May
Tickets
7 May - 10 May
Tickets
21 May - 24 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.