Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin E-prix
20 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
71 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
77 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
84 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
German GP
Tickets
18 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
69 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Dutch TT
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
76 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
27 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Texas
04 Jun
-
06 Jun
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Road America
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
70 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
COTA
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Tickets
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
Next event in
125 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
World Rallycross / Lankebanen / Breaking news

World RX postpones Norwegian round after government ban

shares
comments
World RX postpones Norwegian round after government ban
By:
Apr 9, 2020, 9:59 AM

The Norwegian round of the World Rallycross Championship at Hell has been postponed, with the Norwegian government pausing all sporting and cultural events until after June 15, as reported by Motorsport.com on Tuesday.

The Swedish round at Holjes, set to take place at the start of July, is also under review and could be moved to later in the year.

“Due to the decision by the Norwegian Minister of Sport and Culture to suspend all sporting events until June 15 in light of the global health concerns regarding COVID-19 (coronavirus), this year’s World RX of Norway, scheduled for June 13-14, has been postponed,” said a World RX statement about the Norwegian round. 

“We are studying a viable alternative date for the event in conjunction with the local event organiser.”

Holjes boss Morgan Ostlund has been quoted in local Varmland media saying that cancelling the Swedish round completely is not an option, nor is it viable for the event to run behind closed doors.

“In our mind, there is no question of cancelling the competition, in the worst case we have to move it instead (to later in July or August), and in the worst case to September.”

Ostlund says that his team needs at least two month’s notice as to whether the event can go ahead on its planned July 4-5 slot in the calendar, to allow for preparations to take place. There is currently a ban on public gatherings of more than 50 people in Sweden.

So far, the first four rounds of World RX have been postponed, with only the Belgian event at Spa officially being handed a new date. 

It can be assumed that multi-purpose venues such as Spa, Barcelona-Catalunya and the Nurburgring have many other factors at play when trying to accommodate a revised schedule, while traditional rallycross-only venues such as Holjes, Hell, Loheac in France and Montalegre in Portugal are more flexible.

Related video

Next article
Spa World Rallycross round postponed until October

Previous article

Spa World Rallycross round postponed until October
Load comments

About this article

Series World Rallycross
Event Lankebanen
Author Hal Ridge

World Rallycross Next session

Holjesbanan

Holjesbanan

3 Jul - 5 Jul

Trending

1
Esports

De Pasquale questions "harsh" Eseries penalty

2
Formula 1

Wolff rules out formal role or 'strategic' Aston investment

3
Formula 1

Top F1 teams "playing with fire" over cost cap - Brown

33m
4
Formula 1

Todt: Motorsport will require new approach after pandemic

3h
5
Formula 1

Todt: Ferrari 'opposed' to releasing engine case details

Latest news

World RX postpones Norwegian round after government ban
WRX

World RX postpones Norwegian round after government ban

Spa World Rallycross round postponed until October
WRX

Spa World Rallycross round postponed until October

World RX to launch Esports in partnership with Motorsport Games
eSpt

World RX to launch Esports in partnership with Motorsport Games

Second ex-Ekstrom Audi added to 2020 World RX grid
WRX

Second ex-Ekstrom Audi added to 2020 World RX grid

Abbring gets part programme in World RX with GC Kompetition
WRX

Abbring gets part programme in World RX with GC Kompetition

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
3 Sep - 6 Sep
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.