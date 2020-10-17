Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
Tickets
23 Oct
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
Warm Up in
15 Hours
:
20 Minutes
:
37 Seconds
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
11 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
Race in
1 day
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
01 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
FP1 in
25 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
13 Oct
Race in
06 Hours
:
50 Minutes
:
37 Seconds
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
World Rallycross / Barcelona / Race report

Spain WRX: Timmy Hansen claims first win for a year

shares
comments
Spain WRX: Timmy Hansen claims first win for a year
By:

Reigning World Rallycross Champion Timmy Hansen claimed his first victory in over a year by beating points leader Johan Kristoffersson in the first instalment of the series’ Spanish double-header in Barcelona.

Hansen qualified second in the Intermediate Classification and started from pole for semi-final two, then overcame brother Kevin Hansen during the race with a superior joker lap strategy.

Series leader Kristoffersson headed qualifying, then dominated the first semi-final to secure pole for the all-important final. In the main event, the Swede survived being squeezed in turn one to lead for the opening five laps, but behind, Hansen was on a charge.

Having saved new tyres for the last encounter, Hansen chased Kristoffersson for the opening two and a half laps, as behind Mattias Ekstrom, Andreas Bakkerud and Niclas Gronholm took their jokers.

On the third tour, Hansen also took his compulsory extra route, returning to the standard lap in third, ahead of Ekstrom. He was released into second when Kevin Hansen took his joker on lap five, while edging down the gap to the race leader.

Kristoffersson dived into the joker at the sixth opportunity as Hansen moved through on the main route to take track position. Using the extra momentum along the circuit’s back  straight having exited the joker, Kristoffersson looked to the inside of Hansen’s Peugeot into the long left-hander, his Volkswagen Polo making contact with the rear of the race leader’s car. Despite smoke billowing off the rear of Hansen’s left-rear tyre, he held on through the final corners to take the win.

Kevin Hansen made it a double podium for the Hansen team, the squad having worked hard with testing in Sweden to improve its performance from the opening three rounds of the campaign.

Ekstrom’s day was hampered by clutch problems with his Audi S1 through the qualifying races. With the issue improved ahead of the event’s final stages, the 2016 World RX champion ran fourth on the opening tour of the final, and was chased into the joker on lap one by Gronholm.

A slow drive out of the final corner on lap three however gave Gronholm the opportunity to overtake Ekstrom with his Hyundai i20, and the Finn finished fourth. Bakkerud remained just behind Ekstrom to the end, the Norwegian having battled power steering issues with the Renault Megane intermittently throughout the day.

FIA launches tender process to find new WRX promoter

Previous article

FIA launches tender process to find new WRX promoter
Load comments

About this article

Series World Rallycross
Event Barcelona
Author Hal Ridge

Trending Today

Dovizioso: Using me for tow 'not a smart move' by Petrucci
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Dovizioso: Using me for tow 'not a smart move' by Petrucci

Aragon MotoGP: Quartararo takes pole despite hip injury
MotoGP MotoGP / Qualifying report

Aragon MotoGP: Quartararo takes pole despite hip injury

Latest news

Spain WRX: Timmy Hansen claims first win for a year
WRX World Rallycross / Race report

Spain WRX: Timmy Hansen claims first win for a year

FIA launches tender process to find new WRX promoter
WRX World Rallycross / Breaking news

FIA launches tender process to find new WRX promoter

New World Rallycross Championship promoter set for 2021
WRX World Rallycross / Breaking news

New World Rallycross Championship promoter set for 2021

Latvia WRX: Ekstrom beats Kristoffersson to close points gap
Video Inside
WRX World Rallycross / Race report

Latvia WRX: Ekstrom beats Kristoffersson to close points gap

Trending

1
MotoGP

Dovizioso: Using me for tow 'not a smart move' by Petrucci

1h
2
MotoGP

Aragon MotoGP: Quartararo takes pole despite hip injury

3h

Latest news

Spain WRX: Timmy Hansen claims first win for a year
WRX

Spain WRX: Timmy Hansen claims first win for a year

FIA launches tender process to find new WRX promoter
WRX

FIA launches tender process to find new WRX promoter

New World Rallycross Championship promoter set for 2021
WRX

New World Rallycross Championship promoter set for 2021

Latvia WRX: Ekstrom beats Kristoffersson to close points gap
WRX

Latvia WRX: Ekstrom beats Kristoffersson to close points gap

Latvia WRX: Kristoffersson takes third win in dominant style
WRX

Latvia WRX: Kristoffersson takes third win in dominant style

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.