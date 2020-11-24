World RX finale set to be cancelled, Kristoffersson champion

Having run eight rounds over four double-header weekends so far, enough World RX events have been held to crown the title winners.

The penultimate round of the series, set to be held last weekend alongside the Ypres WRC round at Spa-Francorchamps, was also cancelled earlier this month due to increasing coronavirus cases in Belgium. Now, Motorsport.com understands, the German finale which was set for a rescheduled date of 12-13 December, has been canned for similar reasons.

Ahead of the final round Kristoffersson had all but secured his third World RX title in four years, needing just three points from a possible 30 from the German event to put the championship out of reach of nearest rival, 2016 champion Mattias Ekstrom. With the series’ first visit to the Nurburgring shelved, Kristoffersson joins former teammate Petter Solberg in being a triple FIA world crown winner.

KYB Team JC, the team for which Ekstrom has driven this year, running the Swede’s EKS-built Audi S1s, will be crowned as Teams’ Champion for the first time, having led the series from the opening weekend of the campaign in Sweden at the end of August. The success comes in the first full season of top-flight competition for the Joel Christoffersson owned-outfit.

Outgoing title-winner Timmy Hansen climbed to third in the drivers’ table thanks to a victory during the last double-header in Spain.

However, with only two rounds of the European Rallycross Championship for Supercar and Super1600 held so far this year, and both series having been set to hold a third and final round at the Nurburgring, a champion won’t be crowned in either series, as not enough points-scoring events have been run to meet FIA requirements.

Ford Fiesta driver Oliver Eriksson and Audi A1 racer Yuri Belevskiy led the Supercar and Super1600 tables with a pair of wins each from the two rounds for the classes held during the season. After two rounds, British driver Natalie Barratt headed the Projekt E electric category standings.

The future of rallycross’ top level remains uncertain, as the FIA works to appoint a new promoter for the World RX series for 2021 and beyond, following the withdrawal of current commercial rights holder IMG at the end of the current campaign, as revealed by Motorsport.com in early October.