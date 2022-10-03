Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Rovanpera proud to make WRC history as youngest champion Next / How Rally New Zealand encapsulated record-breaking Rovanpera’s WRC title charge
WRC / Rally New Zealand News

Alister McRae: Colin would have been amazed by Rovanpera’s WRC success

Alister McRae believes his late brother Colin would have looked on with amazement at seeing Kalle Rovanpera eclipse his record as youngest ever world rally champion.

Tom Howard
By:
, News editor
Alister McRae: Colin would have been amazed by Rovanpera’s WRC success

Rovanpera sealed a maiden World Rally Championship title in style by winning Rally New Zealand on Sunday, completing the feat a day after turning 22 years old.

The achievement means Rovanpera has set a new benchmark for the WRC's youngest ever champion that was previously held by Colin, when the Scot won the title in 1995 aged 27.

Former Mitsubishi and Hyundai factory WRC driver Alister was in attendance at Rally New Zealand on the weekend to witness Rovanpera clinch the history-making world title.

"If you are good enough to do that then you deserve it, and I'm sure Colin would have said the same thing," McRae told Motorsport.com.

"What Kalle has done this year and under pressure at various events is amazing. He 100% deserves it.

"I think Kalle is a natural driver and is in a very good place at this moment in time, and it is all working together.

"I'm sure Colin would be looking in a bit of amazement at how good he actually is at such a young age. I think it is a worry for everybody else in the championship.

"We knew he [Kalle] was quick but the maturity and the ability this year has got a lot of people wondering how he is able to do it at that age.

"It is pretty amazing to have that composure and the ability to push and set the times he sets, when at times he doesn't need to do it. He just seems so comfortable in the car and in his own driving. He is doing things, having just turned 22, that is just not normal."

Colin McRae, Derek Ringer, Subaru Legacy RS

Colin McRae, Derek Ringer, Subaru Legacy RS

Rovanpera has previously admitted that he isn't focused on records, but the Toyota driver acknowledged that eclipsing Colin's milestone was momentous.

"I have never been a big fan about records regarding what age I have done something," said Rovanpera. "But of course taking the record from Colin McRae is quite special, he was a special and quite spectacular driver."

Read Also:

Alister, father to up-and-coming rally talent Max McRae, believes Rovanpera's success will help increase rallying's popularity with the younger generation but feels the young Finn's new record won't ever be beaten.

"It is encouraging [for younger drivers]," he added. "Kalle is 22 but the years of experience he has had and I'm sure his programme has been thought out a long time ago to build him up to where he is today.

"For other young drivers, my Max started when he was 16 whereas Kalle and Oliver [Solberg] have started earlier. I think it will be very difficult for anybody else to beat the record Kalle has just set. I don't think that is ever going to happen.

"I think it does now show that you don't have to be 28 or 29 to be in a position to win the championship and it will bring the sport to that younger demographic."

shares
comments

Related video

Rovanpera proud to make WRC history as youngest champion
Previous article

Rovanpera proud to make WRC history as youngest champion
Next article

How Rally New Zealand encapsulated record-breaking Rovanpera’s WRC title charge

How Rally New Zealand encapsulated record-breaking Rovanpera’s WRC title charge
Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
WRC Rally New Zealand: The Good, The Bad and a new king Rally New Zealand
WRC

WRC Rally New Zealand: The Good, The Bad and a new king

Van Gisbergen keen for more rallies after WRC2 podium Rally New Zealand
WRC

Van Gisbergen keen for more rallies after WRC2 podium

How Rally New Zealand encapsulated record-breaking Rovanpera’s WRC title charge Rally New Zealand Prime
WRC

How Rally New Zealand encapsulated record-breaking Rovanpera’s WRC title charge

Latest news

WRC Rally New Zealand: The Good, The Bad and a new king
WRC WRC

WRC Rally New Zealand: The Good, The Bad and a new king

New Zealand finally returned to the World Rally Championship at the third time of asking and its perfect gravels roads delivered. It’s comeback will forever be etched in history as the place where the WRC crowed its new youngest ever world champion Kalle Rovanpera. Motorsport.com reviews the highs, lows, turning points, close calls and heartbreak from a memorable Rally New Zealand.

Van Gisbergen keen for more rallies after WRC2 podium
WRC WRC

Van Gisbergen keen for more rallies after WRC2 podium

Shane van Gisbergen is keen to do more rallying but isn’t planning a career change following a remarkable run to a class podium on his World Rally Championship debut at Rally New Zealand.

Lappi hopes Rovanpera will become WRC’s Verstappen hero figure
WRC WRC

Lappi hopes Rovanpera will become WRC’s Verstappen hero figure

Toyota’s Esapekka Lappi says Kalle Rovanpera’s World Rally Championship success is a big moment for rallying, and hopes his teammate can become the WRC’s answer to Max Verstappen.

How Rally New Zealand encapsulated record-breaking Rovanpera’s WRC title charge Prime
WRC WRC

How Rally New Zealand encapsulated record-breaking Rovanpera’s WRC title charge

Kalle Rovanpera’s coronation as the new World Rally Championship king had been a long time coming, only to be postponed by hiccups in Belgium and Greece. But at Rally New Zealand the “Full Send” Finn demonstrated exactly how he's been able to rewrite the rallying record book as he stormed to victory to become the youngest ever world champion

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Rally New Zealand encapsulated record-breaking Rovanpera’s WRC title charge Prime

How Rally New Zealand encapsulated record-breaking Rovanpera’s WRC title charge

Kalle Rovanpera’s coronation as the new World Rally Championship king had been a long time coming, only to be postponed by hiccups in Belgium and Greece. But at Rally New Zealand the “Full Send” Finn demonstrated exactly how he's been able to rewrite the rallying record book as he stormed to victory to become the youngest ever world champion

WRC
Oct 3, 2022
How team orders could make Hyundai's historic Acropolis Rally a Greek tragedy Prime

How team orders could make Hyundai's historic Acropolis Rally a Greek tragedy

Thierry Neuville led a maiden Hyundai 1-2-3 in the World Rally Championship, as the previously soft i20 N became a battle-hardened Greek warrior at the Acropolis Rally. But with team orders in play between the winner and Hyundai’s title protagonist Ott Tanak, could the result come back to haunt the team?

WRC
Sep 12, 2022
How Tanak triumphed amid a series of Belgium WRC blunders Prime

How Tanak triumphed amid a series of Belgium WRC blunders

After runaway World Rally Championship leader Kalle Rovanpera made his first major mistake of the season, the chance to take advantage was wide open for the chasing pack. Several of his rivals faltered to grasp the opportunity, but Ott Tanak made no such mistake and demonstrated his class with a third win of the campaign

WRC
Aug 22, 2022
Inside Toyota’s new WRC dream factory where rally conquerers come to life Prime

Inside Toyota’s new WRC dream factory where rally conquerers come to life

Toyota locked out the top four places in the World Rally Championship's recent Safari Rally Kenya in a clear indication of its GR Yaris Rally1 hybrid's pace and durability. Motorsport.com was recently given a tour of the new factory where its cars are designed, tested and built, and it reveals much about the commitment of the Japanese marque to continued WRC success.

WRC
Aug 19, 2022
How Rovanpera has reignited Finland's rallying obsession Prime

How Rovanpera has reignited Finland's rallying obsession

Finland may have a small population, but it has long enjoyed rallying success. Now that the nation has a new star to cheer in the form of Kalle Rovanpera, interest in the discipline is surging once again.

WRC
Aug 10, 2022
How Tanak spoiled Rovanpera's Finnish homecoming Prime

How Tanak spoiled Rovanpera's Finnish homecoming

Kalle Rovanpera and Toyota went into Rally Finland as overwhelming favourites but came away as runners-up to a resurgent Ott Tanak and Hyundai. While it may have dampened the homecoming party, it still moved the Finn closer to the ultimate World Rally Championship prize

WRC
Aug 8, 2022
Inside Hyundai’s F1-spec mobile WRC home Prime

Inside Hyundai’s F1-spec mobile WRC home

Hyundai is one of the World Rally Championship's big three, and has a brand-new travelling facility befitting of that status. The team invited Motorsport.com for a behind-the-scenes look at its state-of-the-art HQ, which comes complete with all the bells and whistles you'd expect of a top Formula 1 outfit.

WRC
Jul 27, 2022
How Rovanpera's latest masterclass left his WRC rivals stumped Prime

How Rovanpera's latest masterclass left his WRC rivals stumped

After trailing Toyota teammate Elfyn Evans for much of Rally Estonia's opening day, WRC points leader Kalle Rovanpera took advantage of a change in the weather and never looked back afterwards. Winning for a fifth time this year at the scene of his 2021 breakthrough, and with a breathtaking powerstage bonus for good measure, his advantage is already looking difficult to topple.

WRC
Jul 18, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.