Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
31 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Rome ePrix
10 Apr
Next event in
23 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
28 Mar
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
02 Apr
Next event in
15 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
29 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
36 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Loeb splits with co-driver Elena after 23-year partnership
WRC / News

Breen crash "hasn't affected" Hyundai's WRC Rally Croatia plans

By:

Craig Breen’s crash on last week’s Rally il Ciocco “hasn’t affected” his chance of driving in the World Rally Championship's Rally Croatia, according to Hyundai boss Andrea Adamo

Breen crash "hasn't affected" Hyundai's WRC Rally Croatia plans

Breen entered round one of the Italian Rally Championship to bring him back up to speed on asphalt, but a promising run alongside Paul Nagle ended when they left the road towards the end of the fifth test.

Their Hyundai i20 R5 ended up on its roof but both Breen and Nagle managed to walk away uninjured - although both were taken to hospital for follow-up checks and later discharged.

It later emerged that a puncture picked up by the front-right tyre just moments before the incident allowed it to work itself free of the rim and compromised grip as the crew approached a tightening left-hand bend.

Although the pair have not been confirmed for the next WRC round, which takes place in the roads around Zagreb on 22-25 April, it is believed they will be called up to drive the third i20 Coupe WRC as part of their car-sharing agreement with series veteran, Dani Sordo.

Asked if the crash had hurt Breen’s chances of returning to the squad in Croatia, Adamo said: “It hasn’t affected Craig’s future presences at WRC rounds.

“I think that Craig was doing well before the accident. He and Paul were for sure having a nice event and were getting more experience on tarmac together.”

Adamo was equally upbeat in his assessment of Thierry Neuville’s performance. Despite having not sat in an R5 car since the 2018 Ypres Rally, the Belgian recorded quickest times on six of the meeting’s ten stages to win by 22.7 seconds with help from his new co-driving team-mate, Martijn Wydaeghe.

It came against the backdrop of Neuville admitting he did not “really like to drive” the i20 in R5 specification and spent a full day of testing in the run up to it to get acclimatised with the supermini.

They travelled to northern Italy to work on their communication after problems surfaced at Arctic Rally Finland, where Neuville struggled to decipher Wydaeghe’s instructions during the Saturday leg of the winter event, leading to him having to second guess the speed at which he should approach some corners.

In his post-Rally il Ciocco comments, Neuville declared that he was “happy with the event” and “the work done” with Wydaeghe, who has been taking French lessons to improve his pronunciation of words.

Adamo added: “I can for sure say it was mission accomplished for Thierry and Martijn. Rally il Ciocco was part of a plan we have with them, to make sure they work together better and better.”

shares
comments

Related video

Loeb splits with co-driver Elena after 23-year partnership

Previous article

Loeb splits with co-driver Elena after 23-year partnership
Load comments

About this article

Series WRC
Author Jason Craig

Trending

1
WRC

Loeb's race against time to rebuild the Peugeot 306 Maxi

2
WRC

Loeb splits with co-driver Elena after 23-year partnership

3
WRC

Breen crash "hasn't affected" Hyundai's WRC Rally Croatia plans

1h
4
Supercars

Van Gisbergen will travel to Sandown

5
Supercars

Mostert Holden Commodore up for sale

Latest news
Breen crash "hasn't affected" Hyundai's WRC Rally Croatia plans
WRC

Breen crash "hasn't affected" Hyundai's WRC Rally Croatia plans

1h
Loeb splits with co-driver Elena after 23-year partnership
WRC

Loeb splits with co-driver Elena after 23-year partnership

Mar 16, 2021
WRC "turned calendar upside down" for safe start in COVID measures
WRC

WRC "turned calendar upside down" for safe start in COVID measures

Mar 11, 2021
WRC director confident of holding full 2021 campaign
WRC

WRC director confident of holding full 2021 campaign

Mar 9, 2021
Paddon admits WRC return chances bleaker than ever
WRC

Paddon admits WRC return chances bleaker than ever

Mar 7, 2021
Latest videos
Arctic Rally Finland: Wolf Power Stage highlights 01:51
WRC
Feb 28, 2021

Arctic Rally Finland: Wolf Power Stage highlights

Arctic Rally Finland: Highlights Stage 9 01:51
WRC
Feb 28, 2021

Arctic Rally Finland: Highlights Stage 9

Arctic Rally Finland: Sebastien Ogier crashes during SS8 00:34
WRC
Feb 27, 2021

Arctic Rally Finland: Sebastien Ogier crashes during SS8

Arctic Rally Finland: Highlights Stages 6-8 01:51
WRC
Feb 27, 2021

Arctic Rally Finland: Highlights Stages 6-8

Arctic Rally Finland: Highlights Stages 3-5 01:51
WRC
Feb 27, 2021

Arctic Rally Finland: Highlights Stages 3-5

More from
Jason Craig
Loeb splits with co-driver Elena after 23-year partnership
WRC / Breaking news

Loeb splits with co-driver Elena after 23-year partnership

WRC director confident of holding full 2021 campaign
WRC / News

WRC director confident of holding full 2021 campaign

Paddon admits WRC return chances bleaker than ever
WRC / Breaking news

Paddon admits WRC return chances bleaker than ever

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Tanak froze out the competition at the Arctic Rally Prime

How Tanak froze out the competition at the Arctic Rally

Ott Tanak made up for a disastrous Monte Carlo Rally by leading all the way on the snow-kissed stages of the Arctic Rally Finland and in the process hit back at an event Toyota had been expected to dominate…

WRC
Mar 1, 2021
What to look out for in the 2021 WRC Prime

What to look out for in the 2021 WRC

As the 2021 World Rally Championship prepares to launch amid tight COVID-19 restrictions in Monte Carlo, here are the eight things unrelated to the pandemic that you should keep an eye on this year

WRC
Jan 21, 2021
Evans on the talking points of WRC 2021 Prime

Evans on the talking points of WRC 2021

He came close to the title last year, and now Toyota's Elfyn Evans gives his verdict on what to expect from 2021 as the World Rally Championship prepares to reconvene for the Monte Carlo season opener.

WRC
Jan 20, 2021
Why Britain's continued WRC absence is a wake-up call Prime

Why Britain's continued WRC absence is a wake-up call

With Rally GB dropping off the World Rally Championship calendar for the second year in a row, one of Britain's best-attended sporting events faces an uncertain future. It's an unfortunate situation that points to troubling times ahead

WRC
Jan 12, 2021
The Top 10 WRC drivers of 2020 Prime

The Top 10 WRC drivers of 2020

A drastically-shortened 2020 season gave the World Rally Championship protagonists precious little stage mileage to strut their stuff, but as ever the cream rose to the top across the seven events. We rank the year's best performers

WRC
Jan 4, 2021
The twists and turns of a turbulent 2020 WRC season Prime

The twists and turns of a turbulent 2020 WRC season

The 2020 World Rally Championship bestrode all 12 months of the Gregorian calendar, and in terms of the competition it was a cracker. Moreover, it was an inspiration in dark days for the world and our industry.

WRC
Jan 1, 2021
The early setbacks that shaped the WRC's greatest driver Loeb Prime

The early setbacks that shaped the WRC's greatest driver Loeb

A series of close calls in his formative years threatened to leave rallying's top echelon tantalisingly out of reach for the man who would go on to claim nine WRC titles. In an exclusive interview, Sebastien Loeb recalls the key steps on his road to dominance.

WRC
Dec 11, 2020
Why the WRC's unorthodox Monza ending was a necessary one Prime

Why the WRC's unorthodox Monza ending was a necessary one

The Monza Rally was an unusual way to end an unusual WRC season, and while far from ideal, without it the series could have faced serious ramifications. To persuade stakeholders to commit to an uncertain future, Monza was an important showcase…

WRC
Dec 9, 2020

Trending Today

Why F1 was split over Bahrain’s vaccination offer
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Why F1 was split over Bahrain’s vaccination offer

Manfred Kremer obituary: Le Mans-winning mastermind engineer dies
Le Mans Le Mans / Obituary

Manfred Kremer obituary: Le Mans-winning mastermind engineer dies

'Queen of the Nurburgring' Sabine Schmitz dies aged 51
GT GT / Obituary

'Queen of the Nurburgring' Sabine Schmitz dies aged 51

Breen crash "hasn't affected" Hyundai's WRC Rally Croatia plans
WRC WRC / News

Breen crash "hasn't affected" Hyundai's WRC Rally Croatia plans

Stewart Friesen adds Cup race to his Bristol Dirt Track weekend
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Stewart Friesen adds Cup race to his Bristol Dirt Track weekend

Marquez "will never be slow" on MotoGP return – Crutchlow
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez "will never be slow" on MotoGP return – Crutchlow

Williams aero concept opens door for 'yo-yo' F1 2021 season
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams aero concept opens door for 'yo-yo' F1 2021 season

Hamilton lifts the lid on his blueprint for F1 success
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Hamilton lifts the lid on his blueprint for F1 success

Latest news

Breen crash "hasn't affected" Hyundai's WRC Rally Croatia plans
WRC WRC / News

Breen crash "hasn't affected" Hyundai's WRC Rally Croatia plans

Loeb splits with co-driver Elena after 23-year partnership
WRC WRC / Breaking news

Loeb splits with co-driver Elena after 23-year partnership

WRC "turned calendar upside down" for safe start in COVID measures
WRC WRC / Breaking news

WRC "turned calendar upside down" for safe start in COVID measures

WRC director confident of holding full 2021 campaign
WRC WRC / News

WRC director confident of holding full 2021 campaign

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.