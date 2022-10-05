Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / WRC Rally New Zealand: The Good, The Bad and a new king Next / Ogier keen to continue part-time Toyota WRC role into 2023
WRC News

Breen’s WRC co-driver Nagle announces retirement

Experienced co-driver Paul Nagle has announced plans to retire from the World Rally Championship after Rally Spain later this month.

Tom Howard
By:
, News editor
Breen’s WRC co-driver Nagle announces retirement

The 44-year-old has become a familiar voice in the WRC, enjoying a top flight rally career that began in Spain alongside Donie O’Sullivan in 2004, and will coincidently end at the same rally, which will mark his 102nd event.

Nagle went on to win five WRC rallies, all alongside Kris Meeke, and score 18 podiums, his last to date being a second in Sardinia while calling the notes for M-Sport’s Craig Breen.

The news will see Breen team up with a new co-driver for the season ending Rally Japan in November. Nagle’s replacement is due to be announced in the coming days.

It will see a partnership that initially began in 2012 when the pair won the SWRC title before joining forces again for a part-time programme with Hyundai (2019-2021) that yielded four podium visits.

“It’s has been one hell of a rollercoaster and the memories and friends I made will last a life time,” wrote Nagle on his Facebook page.

“Big thank you to everyone who followed us around the world over the last 20 years. To my family and friends and especially my wife Cathy, thank you for being there for all of it, in the good days and bad. Ye [sic] always had my back.”

“To Craig [Breen] and Kris [Meeke], thank you both for making the dream happen. We have made amazing memories.”

Nagle’s most successful partnership came alongside Northern Irishman Meeke, as the pair lifted the Intercontinental Rally Challenge title in 2009, scoring four wins and a further two podiums finishes.

The duo teamed up back in 2011 for a part programme in the Mini WRC Team, before a five season stint at the factory Citroen squad, beginning in 2014. It was there they recorded five victories and a further eight podiums.

In between stints sat alongside Breen and Meeke, Nagle also called notes for Andreas Mikkelsen at Volkswagen for two WRC events in 2013.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

WRC Rally New Zealand: The Good, The Bad and a new king
Previous article

WRC Rally New Zealand: The Good, The Bad and a new king
Next article

Ogier keen to continue part-time Toyota WRC role into 2023

Ogier keen to continue part-time Toyota WRC role into 2023
Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
Motorsport.com gets to grips as a WRC co-driver Prime
WRC

Motorsport.com gets to grips as a WRC co-driver

Solberg to leave Hyundai at the end of 2022 WRC season
WRC

Solberg to leave Hyundai at the end of 2022 WRC season

Ogier keen to continue part-time Toyota WRC role into 2023
WRC

Ogier keen to continue part-time Toyota WRC role into 2023

Craig Breen More from
Craig Breen
WRC Belgium: Officials red flag stage after Breen roll Rally Belgium
WRC

WRC Belgium: Officials red flag stage after Breen roll

WRC Finland: Breen podium hopes evaporate after costly mistake Rally Finland
WRC

WRC Finland: Breen podium hopes evaporate after costly mistake

The WRC star that's earned the right to lead M-Sport's revival Prime
WRC

The WRC star that's earned the right to lead M-Sport's revival

Latest news

Ferrucci eager to be leader, Foyt aims for consistency
IndyCar IndyCar

Ferrucci eager to be leader, Foyt aims for consistency

AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet team president Larry Foyt and newest hire Santino Ferrucci appear to be sympatico about what they seek from their partnership in 2023.

William Byron points penalty rescinded by appeals panel
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

William Byron points penalty rescinded by appeals panel

A National Motorsports Appeals Panel on Thursday amended NASCAR’s penalty to Cup Series driver William Byron.

Gasly: Team agrees we made wrong F1 tyre call in Singapore GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gasly: Team agrees we made wrong F1 tyre call in Singapore GP

Pierre Gasly says he has talked through the frustrations he experienced after what he deemed was a premature call by his AlphaTauri team to pit for slicks during the Formula 1 Singapore GP.

Verstappen: I need "perfect" F1 Japanese GP weekend to wrap up title
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: I need "perfect" F1 Japanese GP weekend to wrap up title

Max Verstappen thinks he will need a "perfect weekend" at Formula 1’s Japanese Grand Prix if he is going to clinch his second world title.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Motorsport.com gets to grips as a WRC co-driver Prime

Motorsport.com gets to grips as a WRC co-driver

The majority of headlines may focus on the exploits of drivers in the World Rally Championship, but the challenges facing their co-drivers is no less demanding. We got in the passenger seat with Toyota Gazoo Racing to find out just what it takes to succeed

WRC
9 h
How Rally New Zealand encapsulated record-breaking Rovanpera’s WRC title charge Prime

How Rally New Zealand encapsulated record-breaking Rovanpera’s WRC title charge

Kalle Rovanpera’s coronation as the new World Rally Championship king had been a long time coming, only to be postponed by hiccups in Belgium and Greece. But at Rally New Zealand the “Full Send” Finn demonstrated exactly how he's been able to rewrite the rallying record book as he stormed to victory to become the youngest ever world champion

WRC
Oct 3, 2022
How team orders could make Hyundai's historic Acropolis Rally a Greek tragedy Prime

How team orders could make Hyundai's historic Acropolis Rally a Greek tragedy

Thierry Neuville led a maiden Hyundai 1-2-3 in the World Rally Championship, as the previously soft i20 N became a battle-hardened Greek warrior at the Acropolis Rally. But with team orders in play between the winner and Hyundai’s title protagonist Ott Tanak, could the result come back to haunt the team?

WRC
Sep 12, 2022
How Tanak triumphed amid a series of Belgium WRC blunders Prime

How Tanak triumphed amid a series of Belgium WRC blunders

After runaway World Rally Championship leader Kalle Rovanpera made his first major mistake of the season, the chance to take advantage was wide open for the chasing pack. Several of his rivals faltered to grasp the opportunity, but Ott Tanak made no such mistake and demonstrated his class with a third win of the campaign

WRC
Aug 22, 2022
Inside Toyota’s new WRC dream factory where rally conquerers come to life Prime

Inside Toyota’s new WRC dream factory where rally conquerers come to life

Toyota locked out the top four places in the World Rally Championship's recent Safari Rally Kenya in a clear indication of its GR Yaris Rally1 hybrid's pace and durability. Motorsport.com was recently given a tour of the new factory where its cars are designed, tested and built, and it reveals much about the commitment of the Japanese marque to continued WRC success.

WRC
Aug 19, 2022
How Rovanpera has reignited Finland's rallying obsession Prime

How Rovanpera has reignited Finland's rallying obsession

Finland may have a small population, but it has long enjoyed rallying success. Now that the nation has a new star to cheer in the form of Kalle Rovanpera, interest in the discipline is surging once again.

WRC
Aug 10, 2022
How Tanak spoiled Rovanpera's Finnish homecoming Prime

How Tanak spoiled Rovanpera's Finnish homecoming

Kalle Rovanpera and Toyota went into Rally Finland as overwhelming favourites but came away as runners-up to a resurgent Ott Tanak and Hyundai. While it may have dampened the homecoming party, it still moved the Finn closer to the ultimate World Rally Championship prize

WRC
Aug 8, 2022
Inside Hyundai’s F1-spec mobile WRC home Prime

Inside Hyundai’s F1-spec mobile WRC home

Hyundai is one of the World Rally Championship's big three, and has a brand-new travelling facility befitting of that status. The team invited Motorsport.com for a behind-the-scenes look at its state-of-the-art HQ, which comes complete with all the bells and whistles you'd expect of a top Formula 1 outfit.

WRC
Jul 27, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.