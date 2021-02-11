Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
42 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
66 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Next event in
14 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Next event in
15 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
25 Mar
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
02 Apr
Next event in
49 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
70 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
WRC / Breaking news

Ekstrom to return to WRC in Arctic Rally Finland

shares
comments
Ekstrom to return to WRC in Arctic Rally Finland
By:

Former World Rallycross Champion and double DTM title-winner Mattias Ekstrom will return to the World Rally Championship for the Arctic Rally Finland later this month, driving a Skoda Fabia R5.

The 2016 World RX champion is contesting selected events in preparation for his 2021 programme with the ABT Cupra team in the new Extreme E series, and drove in the Dakar Rally last month.

He will compete in the second round of the 2021 WRC with a car run by Ekstrom's co-owned EKS JC squad, and will be co-driven by former FIA Junior WRC champion Emil Bergkvist, who also navigated for Ekstrom in the Dakar rally.

The Swede is no stranger to rallying, having made his WRC debut in a Group N Mitsubishi in 1999 on the Swedish Rally.

He won the Group N class in Sweden and on Rally Catalunya in 2004, and made selected top-flight appearances in the top-tier WRC class with a works-run Skoda Fabia in 2005 and 2006.

"Rally has been a life-long passion of mine and going to the Arctic Rally Finland is a bucket-list dream, that I finally get to tick off," said Ekstrom.

"For 2021 I have committed to the Extreme E series, that requires very diverse set of knowledge and skills of driving on various surfaces. The WRC event at Arctic Rally Finland is a perfect event for me to stay sharp, to drive hundreds of kilometers on ice and snow and also to renew my passion for rallying."

While the Rovaniemi event will provide a totally different challenge to the Dakar, Ekstrom is setting his sights high.

"For sure it will be great fun, but anyone, who knows me, knows that I like to win and I plan to put up a fight against the class regulars, although I know, they have spent so much more time in rallying. We will do a couple of days testing before the rally," he said.

Former Rally Finland winner, Esapekka Lappi, who has been left without a drive in the WRC's headline category this year, will also compete on the Arctic Rally Finland, driving a Volkswagen Polo R5. The Finn drove for M-Sport in the WRC last season.

Solberg: Hyundai WRC car "easier to drive" than I thought

Previous article

Solberg: Hyundai WRC car "easier to drive" than I thought
Load comments

About this article

Series WRC
Drivers Mattias Ekström
Author Hal Ridge

Trending

1
Supercars

Team Sydney unveils twin fluoro liveries

3h
2
Supercars

Supercars and IndyCar working towards joint Gold Coast event

3
Supercars

Supercars CEO encouraged Triple Eight investment

4
Supercars

Seven rolls out stars for Supercars return

12h
5
Super Formula

Otsu set to fill Mugen Super Formula vacancy

Latest news
Ekstrom to return to WRC in Arctic Rally Finland
WRC

Ekstrom to return to WRC in Arctic Rally Finland

50m
Solberg: Hyundai WRC car "easier to drive" than I thought
WRC

Solberg: Hyundai WRC car "easier to drive" than I thought

Feb 9, 2021
Oliver Solberg to make WRC car debut in Finland
WRC

Oliver Solberg to make WRC car debut in Finland

Feb 5, 2021
Evans struggled to "connect" with new WRC tyres in Monte Carlo
WRC

Evans struggled to "connect" with new WRC tyres in Monte Carlo

Jan 25, 2021
Ogier "proud" to be Monaco great like boyhood idol Senna
WRC

Ogier "proud" to be Monaco great like boyhood idol Senna

Jan 25, 2021
Latest videos
Rallye Monte-Carlo: Highlights Wolf Power Stage 03:30
WRC
Jan 24, 2021

Rallye Monte-Carlo: Highlights Wolf Power Stage

Rallye Monte-Carlo: Highlights Stages 12-13 01:51
WRC
Jan 24, 2021

Rallye Monte-Carlo: Highlights Stages 12-13

Rallye Monte-Carlo: Highlights Stage 10 01:51
WRC
Jan 23, 2021

Rallye Monte-Carlo: Highlights Stage 10

Alpine F1 driver Esteban Ocon at Rallye Monte-Carlo 01:38
WRC
Jan 23, 2021

Alpine F1 driver Esteban Ocon at Rallye Monte-Carlo

Rallye Monte-Carlo: Highlights Stages 8-9 01:51
WRC
Jan 23, 2021

Rallye Monte-Carlo: Highlights Stages 8-9

Hal Ridge More from
Hal Ridge
Ten-round World RX 2021 schedule revealed
World Rallycross / Breaking news

Ten-round World RX 2021 schedule revealed

Driving the electric beast behind XE’s off-road eco-crusade Prime
Extreme E / Special feature

Driving the electric beast behind XE’s off-road eco-crusade

Ekstrom to make Dakar debut with X-raid
Dakar / Breaking news

Ekstrom to make Dakar debut with X-raid

More from
Mattias Ekström
Ekstrom "worried" pay drivers could flood GT3-based DTM
DTM / Breaking news

Ekstrom "worried" pay drivers could flood GT3-based DTM

Latvia WRX: Ekstrom beats Kristoffersson to close points gap Bikernieki
Video Inside
World Rallycross / Race report

Latvia WRX: Ekstrom beats Kristoffersson to close points gap

Motorsport.com's Top 10 DTM drivers of 2017 Prime
DTM / Special feature

Motorsport.com's Top 10 DTM drivers of 2017

Trending Today

Otsu set to fill Mugen Super Formula vacancy
Super Formula Super Formula / Breaking news

Otsu set to fill Mugen Super Formula vacancy

How Ducati's latest Aussie union can return it to MotoGP glory Prime
MotoGP MotoGP / Commentary

How Ducati's latest Aussie union can return it to MotoGP glory

Top 10 F1 to Indy car converts ranked
IndyCar IndyCar / Special feature

Top 10 F1 to Indy car converts ranked

Latest news

Ekstrom to return to WRC in Arctic Rally Finland
WRC WRC / Breaking news

Ekstrom to return to WRC in Arctic Rally Finland

Solberg: Hyundai WRC car "easier to drive" than I thought
WRC WRC / Breaking news

Solberg: Hyundai WRC car "easier to drive" than I thought

Oliver Solberg to make WRC car debut in Finland
WRC WRC / Breaking news

Oliver Solberg to make WRC car debut in Finland

Evans struggled to "connect" with new WRC tyres in Monte Carlo
WRC WRC / Breaking news

Evans struggled to "connect" with new WRC tyres in Monte Carlo

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.