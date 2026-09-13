Elfyn Evans says Rally Chile puncture was “harsh” as WRC lead shrinks to 17 points

Elfyn Evans believes he’s still in an “okay” position in the World Rally Championship title race despite a late puncture that robbed him of a valuable Rally Chile podium.

The championship leader appeared set to finish second and pick up a significant haul of Super Sunday points to boost a bid for a maiden WRC crown with two rounds remaining.

However, Evans suffered a front-left puncture in the penultimate stage which required a wheel change. More than two minutes were lost fitting a spare wheel, and with the repair, away went Evans' podium as he dropped to fifth.

Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 Photo by: Toyota Racing

The Welshman produced a gutsy drive to finish second on the Power Stage to bag four extra points to reduce the damage as his championship lead was cut to 17 points over Toyota team-mate Sami Pajari.

“It was all going well today and it was going to plan, and I felt pretty good in the car and out of nowhere I felt something go on the front left. Normally we have TPMS [tyre pressure warning system] but it happened to be picking up the spare [wheel] actually on that corner. We didn’t get any warning and then there was a bit of doubt, but clearly again it was a puncture and I have no idea where,” said Evans.

“It feels a bit harsh at the moment. Some others got punctures but in a lucky place, just a kilometre from the end of the second stage, so the time loss was minimal. That is how it is. Today things were going pretty well but sometimes it doesn’t go your way.

“There is no silver lining, definitely not. But I think it was a decent performance up until today, it was a solid drive and we were doing everything we needed to do. The feeling was good in the car but to get a puncture like that with no indication is very frustrating.”

Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 Photo by: Toyota Racing

The WRC title race looks set to be a three-way fight after Oliver Solberg hauled himself into the mix by taking the win in Chile. A haul of 34 points has put the Swede only 21 points adrift of Evans with two rounds remaining.

“It was a great performance from Oliver and they have had a really strong weekend, and they are very much in the mix as well, but we are still in an okay position and we will continue to fight on,” added Evans.

Evans also praised Toyota after the team secured a record-equalling 10th manufacturers’ title.

“I think it is a massive reward for everyone who is working to give us these great cars and I think it shows the strength of the team that we managed to do it with two rounds to spare. A huge thank you to everyone in the team,” he added.