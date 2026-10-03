Elfyn Evans set for “all in or nothing” approach to WRC title showdown

Elfyn Evans admits he will have to go “all in or nothing” to claim a maiden World Rally Championship title in Sunday’s showdown at Rally Italy Sardinia.

The five-time title runner-up took a 17-point lead into the final round, but going into the last day of the season his lead has been provisionally cut to six points, following a stunning Saturday performance from Oliver, Solberg who shot from third to the rally lead.

Fellow title rival and Toyota team-mate Sami Pajari is still in the fight and will head into the final four stages 12 points adrift of Evans.

As it stands, Evans, who has led the championship for 10 rounds, needs to claim five points from the 10 on offer from Super Sunday and the Power Stage to secure the title regardless of what Solberg and Pajari achieve. If Evans and Solberg are tied on points, the latter will take the title on countback if he claims victory in Sardinia, which would be his third win of the year.

Evans could have taken an eight-point lead into the final day but was unable to prevent Hyundai’s Adrien Fourmaux from snatching fourth position from his grasp on Saturday’s final stage.

Reflecting on a day where road position ultimately prevented him from taking the fight to his rivals on pure pace, Evans admitted his approach was maybe too conservative.

“We went with a more conservative approach. Obviously we were trying to stay out of punctures," said Evans. “It didn't look like we were going to gain too much by risking all.

"In the end, maybe a less conservative approach would have been better.

"It is difficult to know what to do in this situation. You're stuck between a rock and a hard place. It seems if you're pushing, you get a puncture. If you go slowly, you might miss an opportunity, like we've done.

“We're still here now, at least, and we have it all to play for tomorrow.

“I haven’t thought too much about the numbers for Sunday but the road position is not ideal. The first stage tomorrow is probably the worst for cleaning and another one position in front would have helped our case, but it is not to be.

“Obviously we have got to go all in or nothing tomorrow.”

Objective clear for Solberg after incredible day

Oliver Solberg, Elliott Edmondson, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 Photo by: Toyota Racing

After delivering one of his finest drives of the season to take a 33.6s lead over Sebastien Ogier into Sunday’s four stages, Solberg says his target is to claim all 10 Super Sunday and Power Stage points.

The 25-year-old is fully aware that anything can happen but equally knows that Evans will be under significant pressure as well. Solberg, will, however have a better road position compared to his rivals.

“It's been an incredible day. The morning objective was clear, when the new stages arrived I needed to do a very strong push, and it worked fantastically. This afternoon I was not trying to be dragged in too much to the pressure. Punctures could happen as they were very tricky stages and I tried to take a step back and manage it a bit," said Solberg.

“I've said all weekend. I can only do the best I can and do everything I can.

“It's the same tomorrow. It's still a tough, long day so I still need to be clever.

“But the objective is clear, to take 10 points and after the Power Stage, we will see what happens.

“Elfyn has a load of pressure tomorrow too. He needs to really push and anything can happen to him too. He hasn't really pushed all weekend yet and you never know who gets what.”

Pajari: Anything can happen on Sardinia’s stages

Sami Pajari Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT2 Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 Photo by: Toyota Racing

While Pajari faces the biggest points deficit to make up on Sunday to stand a chance of claiming the title, the Finn has not given up on the title and knows that Sardinia’s stages are well known for creating drama.

When asked if his approach would be to go flat out, he said: “I believe so. I think it's not only us. There are a few more people also included, and also some others who want to win this rally. So I think the level of risk taking tomorrow is quite high. Anything can happen.”