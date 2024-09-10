All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Australia Australia
WRC Rally Greece

Evans striving to refind driving enjoyment after WRC Acropolis setback

The Toyota driver’s WRC title hopes suffered a significant blow in Greece

Tom Howard
Tom Howard
Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Elfyn Evans says he needs to "get back to normal ways" and "enjoy" being behind the wheel after an Acropolis Rally that severely dented his World Rally Championship title aspirations. 

The Toyota driver headed to Greece hoping to re-ignite his championship hopes after a driveshaft failure, followed by a crash on Sunday in Finland, left the Welshman with a zero-points score. 

However, Evans could only salvage eight points from last week's Acropolis Rally following a continuation of misfortune. The two-time WRC title runner-up suffered a puncture on the opening stage followed by a turbo failure that left Evans almost 10 minutes adrift. 

A slow speed roll after clipping a rut on Saturday afternoon prompted an early retirement before finishing third in both the Super Sunday classification and the Power Stage. 

With three rounds remaining, the title is still mathematically possible, with Evans sitting 52 points behind championship leader and Acropolis winner Thierry Neuville.

"We had some moments that were not bad but on the whole, it was a pretty poor weekend," said Evans.

"Obviously, we still need to try our best to finish the season on a high to be ready for next year, but also to do our best for the team. 

Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Photo by: Toyota Racing

"There was no issue with the car [on Sunday]. The car was actually feeling quite good. I think it was a bit of motivation and the trend of how things have been going and I'm just sort of happy to be at the end in a sense and try and get back to normal ways in the next rounds. 

"We need to get back to normal ways and finish with a good rhythm and a good feeling again, and get back to enjoying being behind the wheel a bit because honestly the last rally and half has been difficult."

Evans initially thought that the puncture on the opening stage was his fault for hitting a compression but upon reviewing the data it appears that once again bad luck struck. 

"The puncture actually came from a stone in the line when we checked the videos. I don't know what you can do about that," he added.

"Of course, at the time I was ready to put my hands top as we knew there was compression and it was a coincidence that after we hit the puncture alarm came on. The reason I had such an impact in this place was because the tyre was so soft."

Watch: EKO Acropolis Rally Greece Sunday Highlights

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article How Neuville triumphed over Ogier in the Acropolis Rally mind games battle
Next article New WRC hybrid unit measures could raise costs for teams

Top Comments

Tom Howard
More from
Tom Howard
New WRC hybrid unit measures could raise costs for teams

New WRC hybrid unit measures could raise costs for teams

WRC
Rally Greece
New WRC hybrid unit measures could raise costs for teams
How Neuville triumphed over Ogier in the Acropolis Rally mind games battle

How Neuville triumphed over Ogier in the Acropolis Rally mind games battle

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Greece
How Neuville triumphed over Ogier in the Acropolis Rally mind games battle
New WRC points proposals under review for 2025

New WRC points proposals under review for 2025

WRC
Rally Greece
New WRC points proposals under review for 2025

Latest news

Kyle Larson confirmed for Indy 500 return with Arrow McLaren, Hendrick Motorsports

Kyle Larson confirmed for Indy 500 return with Arrow McLaren, Hendrick Motorsports

Indy IndyCar
Indianapolis 500
Kyle Larson confirmed for Indy 500 return with Arrow McLaren, Hendrick Motorsports
Ferrari appeal against Spa WEC result thrown out by court

Ferrari appeal against Spa WEC result thrown out by court

WEC WEC
Spa
Ferrari appeal against Spa WEC result thrown out by court
Toyota takes another BoP hit for home WEC race at Fuji

Toyota takes another BoP hit for home WEC race at Fuji

WEC WEC
Fuji
Toyota takes another BoP hit for home WEC race at Fuji
The timeline of Adrian Newey's decision to move to Aston Martin

The timeline of Adrian Newey's decision to move to Aston Martin

F1 Formula 1
The timeline of Adrian Newey's decision to move to Aston Martin

Prime

Discover prime content
How Neuville triumphed over Ogier in the Acropolis Rally mind games battle

How Neuville triumphed over Ogier in the Acropolis Rally mind games battle

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Greece
By Tom Howard
How Neuville triumphed over Ogier in the Acropolis Rally mind games battle
How Lancia's WRC trailblazer became a cult classic

How Lancia's WRC trailblazer became a cult classic

Prime
Prime
WRC
By Tom Howard
How Lancia's WRC trailblazer became a cult classic
How Rally Finland produced a rollercoaster of emotions to match its roads

How Rally Finland produced a rollercoaster of emotions to match its roads

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Finland
By Tom Howard
How Rally Finland produced a rollercoaster of emotions to match its roads
The enduring power of Prodrive at 40

The enduring power of Prodrive at 40

Prime
Prime
General
By James Allen
The enduring power of Prodrive at 40
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Australia Australia