Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / WRC Sardinia: Lappi leads Tanak as organisers cancel stages Next / WRC Sardinia: Lappi crashes out, Tanak takes lead
WRC / Rally Italy News

Evans to rejoin WRC Rally Sardinia to salvage points

Elfyn Evans is set to rejoin Rally Sardinia after Toyota successfully completed a repair on a water leak that forced the Welshman to retire on Friday morning.

Tom Howard
By:
, News editor

Evans had been leading the rough gravel rally heading into Stage 3 when his GR Yaris suffered a heavy impact in a compression, which resulted in a water leak on the car.

Unable to rectify that problem on the road section, last year’s championship runner-up was forced to retire from the day, ending any hopes of a solid points haul.

Toyota has since been able to repair the GR Yaris on Friday evening which will offer Evans a chance to rejoin the rally to challenge for power stage points come Sunday.

“The car is already ready and it is in parc ferme, so he is good to go and start tomorrow," said Toyota sporting director Kaj Lindstrom.

Evans’ exit punctuated a bittersweet day for Toyota as team-mate Esapekka Lappi ended Friday with a 0.7s lead over Hyundai’s Ott Tanak, with Takamoto Katsuta seventh and championship leader Kalle Rovanpera in eighth.

Rovanpera admitted he struggled for pace and confidence being first on the loose gravel roads, resulting in the Finn completing Friday 1m13.1s adrift.

However, the Finn is refusing to rule himself out of the fight, knowing he will receive a better road position on Saturday.

“It was difficult as we expected and even more difficult than in the morning,” said Rovanpera. “I think the first stage was a bit more sandy so it was not so bad to be the first car in places, but the afternoon had lots of loose gravel, so it was really slippy.

“I really felt I was struggling in the car today in these conditions as you don’t feel confident. Let’s see if we can have better pace tomorrow.

“No [I’m not out of it], and tomorrow is a long day without any service and tough conditions, so if we can have a clean day and faster pace then anything can happen.”

Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Earlier Saturday start time confirmed to alleviate dust issue

WRC teams and the FIA have agreed to start Saturday’s leg of the rally earlier to help avoid the dust issue that frustrated drivers on Friday morning.

Drivers labelled the conditions on the day’s opening stage as “dangerous” as a combination of three minute intervals between the cars and still weather conditions meant dust hung in the air that significantly reduced visibility.

Four-minute intervals were used in Portugal two weeks ago, but due to a packed itinerary in Sardinia the time between stage starts for crews was reduced by a minute.

However, the FIA has since issued a proposal to start the day 10 minutes earlier which has been approved by the teams, ensuring four-minute intervals will be introduced for the first two stages.

The first stage is expected to begin at 0735 BST.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

WRC Sardinia: Lappi leads Tanak as organisers cancel stages
Previous article

WRC Sardinia: Lappi leads Tanak as organisers cancel stages
Next article

WRC Sardinia: Lappi crashes out, Tanak takes lead

WRC Sardinia: Lappi crashes out, Tanak takes lead
Load comments
Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
Breen feels sorry for marshal after WRC red flag confusion Rally Italy
Video Inside
WRC

Breen feels sorry for marshal after WRC red flag confusion

WRC Sardinia: Tanak holds commanding lead amid red flag confusion Rally Italy
WRC

WRC Sardinia: Tanak holds commanding lead amid red flag confusion

The former WRC star playing the unsung hero role for Rovanpera Prime
WRC

The former WRC star playing the unsung hero role for Rovanpera

Latest news

Breen feels sorry for marshal after WRC red flag confusion
Video Inside
WRC WRC

Breen feels sorry for marshal after WRC red flag confusion

WRC Sardinia: Tanak holds commanding lead amid red flag confusion
WRC WRC

WRC Sardinia: Tanak holds commanding lead amid red flag confusion

WRC Sardinia: Tanak leads Breen as Neuville rolls into retirement
Video Inside
WRC WRC

WRC Sardinia: Tanak leads Breen as Neuville rolls into retirement

WRC Sardinia: Lappi crashes out, Tanak takes lead
Video Inside
WRC WRC

WRC Sardinia: Lappi crashes out, Tanak takes lead

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The former WRC star playing the unsung hero role for Rovanpera Prime

The former WRC star playing the unsung hero role for Rovanpera

Kalle Rovanpera’s 2022 World Rally Championship displays have been spectacular, with the Toyota driver benefitting from a secret weapon in his crew to win two of the opening three rallies. But while the former challenger to Sebastien Loeb won’t take credit for his fellow Finn's performances, a key bond has been formed which could prove key to Rovanpera’s title charge

WRC
Apr 29, 2022
How Rovanpera's Croatia turnaround sent a message to his WRC rivals Prime

How Rovanpera's Croatia turnaround sent a message to his WRC rivals

After a dominating Rally Croatia, a wrong tyre choice on the final day looked to have undone all Kalle Rovanpera's hard work and left him with a mountain to climb heading into the power stage. That he emerged the winner all the same has surely quelled any lingering doubts that the Finn is the man to beat in the 2022 WRC

WRC
Apr 25, 2022
How M-Sport's faith in Loubet led to a WRC reprieve after a dismal 2021 Prime

How M-Sport's faith in Loubet led to a WRC reprieve after a dismal 2021

It's fair to say 2021 was a year to forget for Pierre-Louis Loubet. A maiden full World Rally Championship season offered hope but soon turned into a nightmare that ended in hospital, after being hit by a car in a road traffic accident. Now handed a lifeline by M-Sport, the Frenchman is desperate to rebuild his career

WRC
Apr 20, 2022
Why WRC mechanics deserve more respect Prime

Why WRC mechanics deserve more respect

The drivers get the glare of attention, but it’s the mechanics who are key to the operation of any World Rally Championship car. Motorsport.com donned a set of overalls and joined M-Sport on a Belgian national rally event to get an inside look into the life of a rally mechanic.

WRC
Apr 17, 2022
The African McRae aiming to become a WRC pioneer Prime

The African McRae aiming to become a WRC pioneer

Taking his first step into the Junior World Rally Championship category, McRae Kimathi - named after 1995 world champion Colin - found himself in the unfamiliar climes of Sweden's snow and ice. Having impressed, Kimathi hopes to blaze a trail to the top level of WRC and help other African drivers to step onto the ladder

WRC
Mar 8, 2022
How Rovanpera grabbed the Rally Sweden spotlight Prime

How Rovanpera grabbed the Rally Sweden spotlight

After a blockbuster opening act to the new era of the World Rally Championship with the battle of the Sebastiens at Monte Carlo, Rally Sweden would be the first chance to assess the next superstar of rallying. While teething issues with the new hybrid power thwarted some of the cast, Kalle Rovanpera’s display gave him headline billing

WRC
Feb 28, 2022
The "painful" journey behind the WRC's generational tech innovation Prime

The "painful" journey behind the WRC's generational tech innovation

As the company selected to provide the hybrid kits for the 2022 World Rally Championship, the pressure was on Compact Dynamics at the Monte Carlo season opener. Needing to treat all three manufacturers equally, it wasn't a straightforward process, but its first big test was a resounding success that bodes well for the future.

WRC
Feb 25, 2022
The mentality shift key to Lappi’s shot at WRC redemption Prime

The mentality shift key to Lappi’s shot at WRC redemption

He appeared poised to become the World Rally Championship’s new bright young star five years ago, but Esapekka Lappi's fortunes since his 2017 breakthrough win offer a cautionary tale of how the tables can turn. Now having rebuilt his career, the Finn is determined to make the most of his second shot at the big time with Toyota.

WRC
Feb 23, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.