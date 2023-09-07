Subscribe
Previous / Rovanpera fully recovered from WRC Finland crash injuries Next / WRC Greece: Rovanpera claims early lead with super special win
WRC News

FIA president reveals Subaru WRC comeback talks

Subaru could make a return to the World Rally Championship in the future, FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem claims.

Tom Howard
By:
Richard Burns 2001 Rally New Zealand

The three-time constructors' champion became synonymous with the WRC in the 1990s and 2000s winning drivers' titles with Colin McRae (1995), Richard Burns (2001) and Petter Solberg (2003).

Subaru, however, exited the WRC at the end of 2008 due to the global financial crisis.

The brand has however remained involved in rallying through the Subaru Motorsports USA programme, which competes in the American Rally Association. The team has recently developed a new WRX rally car.

Speaking in a media roundtable at this weekend's Acropolis Rally, Ben Sulayem revealed that optimistic early discussions to entice the brand back to rallying's top tier are underway.

The talks have been helped along by Toyota chairman Akio Toyoda, a passionate supporter of the WRC, who has been actively trying to attract new marques to the series. Toyota already owns a stake in the Subaru brand.

"It's not a secret I had a good meeting with Mr Akio Toyoda, and I ask him what we can do to attract manufacturers to the WRC and I listened to someone who is passionate - and he mentioned Subaru," said Ben Sulayem.

"They own a percentage of Subaru and they are going to support an initiative of Subaru entering. And I feel someone like him, when he speaks, he speaks with confidence.

"I hope that some of that will come [to fruition]. I feel more manufacturers are good."

Chris Atkinson and Stéphane Prévot, Subaru World Rally Team, Subaru Impreza WRC

Chris Atkinson and Stéphane Prévot, Subaru World Rally Team, Subaru Impreza WRC

Photo by: Subaru World Rally Team

The WRC is currently actively searching for new marques to join the championship, with the FIA stating that four would be an ideal target for the future.

Currently, Toyota and Hyundai are the only fully manufacturer-backed entries in the championship, with Ford represented in a semi-works guise through long-time partner M-Sport.

Should these early discussions with Subaru develop, it would seem that the WRC's anticipated regulation change in 2027 would offer the best window to allow Subaru to rejoin the WRC.

One hurdle for Subaru to overcome is the engine as the brand doesn't have a power unit at its disposal that meets WRC regulations. However, Ben Sulayem has suggested Toyota could assist in this department.

"I see positive signs from the chairman of Toyota in convincing Subaru to come back and provide the engine, where Subaru's issue is with the engine," Ben Sulayem added.

"It's not with the car, it's with the engine they have. And I can see some signs of optimism there, really."

shares
comments

Rovanpera fully recovered from WRC Finland crash injuries

WRC Greece: Rovanpera claims early lead with super special win
Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
WRC Greece: Tanak podium hopes dented by water pump issue

WRC Greece: Tanak podium hopes dented by water pump issue

WRC
Rally Greece

WRC Greece: Tanak podium hopes dented by water pump issue WRC Greece: Tanak podium hopes dented by water pump issue

WRC Greece: Neuville heads charging Rovanpera, Loubet retires

WRC Greece: Neuville heads charging Rovanpera, Loubet retires

WRC
Rally Greece

WRC Greece: Neuville heads charging Rovanpera, Loubet retires WRC Greece: Neuville heads charging Rovanpera, Loubet retires

How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg

How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg

Prime
Prime
WRC

How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg

Latest news

F1 eyes 2025 rules tweak to combat 50% drop in key aero metric

F1 eyes 2025 rules tweak to combat 50% drop in key aero metric

F1 Formula 1

F1 eyes 2025 rules tweak to combat 50% drop in key aero metric F1 eyes 2025 rules tweak to combat 50% drop in key aero metric

"Underestimated" Peugeot will be in the mix in Fuji WEC, say rivals

"Underestimated" Peugeot will be in the mix in Fuji WEC, say rivals

WEC WEC
Fuji

"Underestimated" Peugeot will be in the mix in Fuji WEC, say rivals "Underestimated" Peugeot will be in the mix in Fuji WEC, say rivals

WRC Greece: Tanak podium hopes dented by water pump issue

WRC Greece: Tanak podium hopes dented by water pump issue

WRC WRC
Rally Greece

WRC Greece: Tanak podium hopes dented by water pump issue WRC Greece: Tanak podium hopes dented by water pump issue

Ferrari: Monza F1 fight no less an "achievement" despite Red Bull approach

Ferrari: Monza F1 fight no less an "achievement" despite Red Bull approach

F1 Formula 1
Italian GP

Ferrari: Monza F1 fight no less an "achievement" despite Red Bull approach Ferrari: Monza F1 fight no less an "achievement" despite Red Bull approach

How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg

How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg

Prime
Prime
WRC
Tom Howard

How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg

How the WRC title race was ignited by Evans in Finland

How the WRC title race was ignited by Evans in Finland

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Finland
Tom Howard

How the WRC title race was ignited by Evans in Finland How the WRC title race was ignited by Evans in Finland

How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination

How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Estonia
Tom Howard

How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination

How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout

How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Kenya
Tom Howard

How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout

The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought

The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Italy
Tom Howard

The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Portugal
Tom Howard

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Croatia
Tom Howard

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Mexico
Tom Howard

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe