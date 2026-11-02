WRC

FIA reveals revised Junior WRC for 2027

Measures to reduce costs and an expanded prize have been implemented for next year

Tom Howard

Published: Nov 2, 2026, 10:14 AM

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Diego Dominguez, Paraguay Junior WRC driver

Photo by: M-Sport

An expanded WRC2 prize drive will be awarded to the 2027 Junior WRC champion as part of a revamped JWRC for next year.

The FIA has today confirmed that the WRC’s junior category will once again be contested over five WRC rounds, although next year’s programme will be solely focused on Europe (Sweden, Croatia, Italy, Finland and Scotland) to reduce the financial and logistical demands of competing at international level. The calendar features two gravel rounds, two asphalt rallies and one snow rally.

The double-points finale has also been removed. While points from all five rallies will contribute towards the championship standings, each crew's best four event results will count towards the final classification. Participation in the final round at Rally Scotland will be compulsory for crews to qualify for the championship classification.

The biggest change is the prize on offer for the champion, who will now receive a seven-round WRC2 programme for 2028. Previous champions were awarded a four-round programme.

Further measures to improve accessibility will see Hankook provide an allocation of free tyres to Junior WRC competitors throughout the 2027 season, helping to reduce one of the principal costs associated with competing in the championship.

“The changes we have introduced to the Junior WRC alongside our partners at WRC Promoter represent a significant step forward in making the championship more accessible and competitive, while further strengthening its position as the world’s leading development programme for emerging rally talent, said FIA Deputy President for Sport, Malcolm Wilson.

Malcom Wilson, FIA Deputy President for sport

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

“One of my key targets has been to make the FIA World Rally Championship more accessible and affordable for competitors at every level, and the changes we have introduced to the Junior WRC for 2027 represent another important step towards making that vision a reality.

“A key part of these changes is the expanded prize package for the Junior WRC Champion, which will now provide a seven-round WRC2 programme. This will give the winning driver more time to adapt to the increased performance of WRC2 machinery, gain valuable experience and establish themselves at the next level. We want to give the next generation of rally talent the opportunity not only to progress through the sport, but to make their mark on the international stage.”

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