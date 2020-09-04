Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
FP3 in
13 Hours
:
59 Minutes
:
42 Seconds
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
11 Sep
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona III
29 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
Race in
2 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Gateway
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
02 Oct
Next event in
27 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
Next event in
68 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Townsville
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Townsville II
05 Sep
Practice 1 in
03 Hours
:
59 Minutes
:
42 Seconds
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
WRC / Rally Estonia / Stage report

Estonia WRC: M-Sport’s Esapekka Lappi takes early lead

shares
comments
Estonia WRC: M-Sport’s Esapekka Lappi takes early lead
By:
, WRC writer

The 2020 FIA World Rally Championship has officially restarted as Rally Estonia got underway on Friday evening in front of thousands of socially-distanced fans on the short 1.28-km spectator stage at Tartu vald.

Seven-time champion and current points leader Sebastien Ogier got the ball rolling with what appeared to be a rather tentative run through the stage in his Toyota Yaris WRC, stopping the clocks with a time of 1m 17.0s on the narrow, twisting gravel. Britain’s Elfyn Evans, who led the drivers’ standings briefly back in March after taking victory in Sweden, guided the second Toyota through with even greater circumspection, his time more than half a second off the Frenchman’s run.

Thierry Neuville then showed why the softly-softly approach might well have been prudent. This year’s Monte Carlo Rally winner fired his Hyundai I20 Coupe WRC wide on the second corner of the rally and spent most of his time looking through the side windows as he slithered to the finish 1.5 seconds adrift of Ogier’s target time.

Several other front-runners found that Tartu vald presented a serious challenge, with the hefty straw bales claiming several expensive chunks of aerodynamic equipment as the evening progressed. Among those who sent the hay flying was the reigning world champion, Estonia’s own Ott Tanak, who still drew the biggest cheers of the night as he ended up just 0.1s off the lead.

However, as the stage bedded in, the man who took fullest advantage was M-Sport’s Esapekka Lappi, the popular Finn shading Ogier’s time in the Fiesta WRC by hundredths of a second. After his car was destroyed by fire at the last event in Mexico, and in a difficult financial climate for his team, Lappi was equally surprised and delighted to have set the pace.

“It didn’t feel that good to be honest,” he said. “Well this is not really what the stages will be tomorrow but we had a good shakedown, a good opening stage… looking forward!”

With Lappi and Ogier heading Tanak at the top of the timesheet, Irishman Craig Breen, a former winner of Rally Estonia, threw down his marker to hold fourth overnight in one of his outings in the works Hyundai squad, sitting 0.2s ahead of Evans.

Read Also:

In the WRC2 category, current points leader Mads Ostberg stamped his authority on the other junior runners, setting sixth fastest time overall at the wheel of his Citroen C3 R5.

“The nerves are quite big,” the Norwegian said. “It’s been a long wait to feel the importance of a WRC event again.  To be honest I quite enjoy that – it’s nice to be a bit shaky again!”

Ostberg’s closest challenger was Swedish driver Pontus Tidemand, winner of the previous round in Mexico, who sat 0.2s behind in ninth overall in his Skoda R5.

Back in March, Tidemand was uncertain of continuing on the globe-trotting championship trail due to an absence of funds but the post-Covid calendar has greatly reduced travel budgets and his sponsor-less presence has guaranteed a strong battle with Ostberg in the days ahead.

The rally restarts on Saturday morning with the 21km Prangli stage starting at 07:40, opening a busy 11-stage itinerary for the day.

Cla Driver/Codriver Car Class Time Gap
1 Finland Esapekka Lappi
Finland Janne Ferm
Ford Fiesta WRC RC1 1'17.000
2 France Sébastien Ogier
France Julien Ingrassia
Toyota Yaris WRC RC1 1'17.000 0.000
3 Estonia Ott Tanak
Estonia Martin Jarveoja
Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC RC1 1'17.100 0.100
4 Ireland Craig Breen
Ireland Paul Nagle
Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC RC1 1'17.400 0.400
5 United Kingdom Elfyn Evans
United Kingdom Scott Martin
Toyota Yaris WRC RC1 1'17.600 0.600
6 Norway Mads Ostberg
Norway Torstein Eriksen
Citroën C3 R5 RC2 1'18.200 1.200
7 Japan Takamoto Katsuta
United Kingdom Daniel Barritt
Toyota Yaris WRC RC1 1'18.400 1.400
8 Sweden Pontus Tidemand
Patrik Barth
Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo RC2 1'18.400 1.400
9 Finland Kalle Rovanperä
Finland Jonne Halttunen
Toyota Yaris WRC RC1 1'18.400 1.400
10 Finland Teemu Suninen
Finland Jarmo Lehtinen
Ford Fiesta WRC RC1 1'18.500 1.500
11 Belgium Thierry Neuville
Belgium Nicolas Gilsoul
Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC RC1 1'18.500 1.500
12 Finland Jari Huttunen
Mikko Lukka
Hyundai i20 R5 RC2 1'18.500 1.500
13 Norway Oliver Solberg
Aaron Johnston
Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 RC2 1'18.600 1.600
14 Russian Federation Nikolay Gryazin
Konstantin Aleksandrov
Hyundai i20 R5 RC2 1'18.700 1.700
15 United Kingdom Gus Greensmith
United Kingdom Elliott Edmondson
Ford Fiesta WRC RC1 1'18.700 1.700
16 Norway Ole Christian Veiby
Sweden Jonas Andersson
Hyundai i20 R5 RC2 1'18.900 1.900
17 Eerik Pietarinen
Finland Antti Linnaketo
Škoda Fabia R5 RC2 1'19.000 2.000
18 Grégoire Munster
Louis Louka
Hyundai i20 R5 RC2 1'19.100 2.100
19 Eyvind Brynildsen
Ilka Minor
Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo RC2 1'19.200 2.200
20 Poland Kajetan Kajetanowicz
Poland Maciek Szczepaniak
Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo RC2 1'19.400 2.400
21 Egon Kaur
Silver Simm
Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo RC2 1'19.600 2.600
22 Georg Linnamäe
Volodymyr Korsia
Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 RC2 1'19.600 2.600
23 Adrien Fourmaux
Belgium Renaud Jamoul
Ford Fiesta Rally2 RC2 1'19.700 2.700
24 France Yohan Rossel
France Benoit Fulcrand
Citroën C3 R5 RC2 1'19.900 2.900
25 Estonia Rainer Aus
Simo Koskinen
Škoda Fabia R5 RC2 1'20.200 3.200
26 United States Sean Johnston
Alexander Kihurani
Citroën C3 R5 RC2 1'20.300 3.300
27 France Pierre-Louis Loubet
France Vincent Landais
Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC RC1 1'20.400 3.400
28 Estonia Karl Kruuda
Dale Moscatt
Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 RC2 1'20.600 3.600
29 Jan Solans
Mauro Barreiro
Ford Fiesta Rally2 RC2 1'20.700 3.700
30 Estonia Raul Jeets
Andrus Toom
Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo RC2 1'20.900 3.900
31 Georg Gross
Estonia Raigo Molder
Ford Fiesta WRC RC1 1'20.900 3.900
32 Marco Bulacia
Argentina Marcelo Der Ohannesian
Citroën C3 R5 RC2 1'21.100 4.100
33 France Nicolas Ciamin
Yannick Roche
Citroën C3 R5 RC2 1'21.100 4.100
34 Emilio Fernández
United States Ruben Garcia
Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo RC2 1'21.900 4.900
35 Roland Poom
Erik Lepikson
Ford Fiesta Rally2 RC2 1'22.000 5.000
36 Kimmo Kurkela
Reeta Hämäläinen
Ford Fiesta WRC RC1 1'22.000 5.000
37 Estonia Gustav Kruuda
Ken Järveoja
Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 RC2 1'22.600 5.600
38 Alexander Rzhevkin
Russian Federation Yaroslav Fedorov
Škoda Fabia R5 RC2 1'23.000 6.000
39 Priit Koik
Alari-Uku Heldna
Ford Fiesta R5 RC2 1'24.100 7.100
40 Sami Pajari
Finland Marko Salminen
Ford Fiesta Rally4 RC4 1'24.300 7.300
41 Poland Jaroslaw Koltun
Poland Ireneusz Pleskot
Ford Fiesta Rally2 RC2 1'25.000 8.000
42 Rakan Al-Rashed
Hugo Magalhaes
Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 RC2 1'25.100 8.100
43 Tom Kristensson
Sweden Joakim Sjöberg
Ford Fiesta Rally4 RC4 1'25.300 8.300
44 Russian Federation Radik Shaymiev
Russian Federation Alexey Arnautov
Ford Fiesta Rally2 RC2 1'26.400 9.400
45 Latvia Mārtiņš Sesks
Renars Francis
Ford Fiesta Rally4 RC4 1'26.500 9.500
46 Romania Raul Badiu
Romania Gabriel Lazar
Ford Fiesta Rally4 RC4 1'26.900 9.900
47 Fabrizio Zaldivar
Argentina Fernando Mussano
Ford Fiesta Rally4 RC4 1'26.900 9.900
48 Ruairi Bell
Matt Edwards
Ford Fiesta Rally4 RC4 1'26.900 9.900
49 Ken Torn
Kauri Pannas
Ford Fiesta Rally4 RC4 1'27.200 10.200
50 Robert Virves
Sander Pruul
Ford Fiesta Rally4 RC4 1'27.800 10.800
51 Enrico Oldrati
Elia De
Ford Fiesta Rally4 RC4 1'27.900 10.900
52 Italy Marco Pollara
Maurizio Messina
Ford Fiesta Rally4 RC4 1'28.100 11.100
53 Kaspar Kasari
Jakko Viilo
Ford Fiesta Rally4 RC4 1'28.500 11.500
54 Pontus Lönnström
Stefan Gustavsson
Ford Fiesta Rally4 RC4 1'29.000 12.000
55 Vladas Jurkevičius
Lithuania Aisvydas Paliukenas
Ford Fiesta Rally4 RC4 1'29.400 12.400
56 Italy Fabio Andolfi
Stefano Savoia
Ford Fiesta Rally4 RC4 1'29.700 12.700
57 Justas Simaška
Titas Simaška
Ford Fiesta Rally4 RC4 1'31.000 14.000
58 Gregor Jeets
Kuldar Sikk
Ford Fiesta Rally4 RC4 1'32.300 15.300
59 Mika Karppanen
Anne Heinonen
Citroën DS3 R5 RC2 1'32.800 15.800
View full results

Related video

Estonia WRC: Tanak leads home event after shakedown

Previous article

Estonia WRC: Tanak leads home event after shakedown
Load comments

About this article

Series WRC
Event Rally Estonia
Author Nick Garton

Trending Today

Zarco "ready" for factory MotoGP return with Ducati
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Zarco "ready" for factory MotoGP return with Ducati

Gasly: I’ve “no idea” where P4 Monza F1 pace came from
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Gasly: I’ve “no idea” where P4 Monza F1 pace came from

Italian GP: Hamilton heads FP2 as Mercedes dominates
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Practice report

Italian GP: Hamilton heads FP2 as Mercedes dominates

Latest news

Estonia WRC: M-Sport’s Esapekka Lappi takes early lead
WRC WRC / Stage report

Estonia WRC: M-Sport’s Esapekka Lappi takes early lead

Estonia WRC: Tanak leads home event after shakedown
WRC WRC / Stage report

Estonia WRC: Tanak leads home event after shakedown

WRC cancels Rally Germany, moves Italy date to avoid F1 clash
WRC WRC / Breaking news

WRC cancels Rally Germany, moves Italy date to avoid F1 clash

Loeb to make Hyundai WRC return in Rally Turkey
WRC WRC / Breaking news

Loeb to make Hyundai WRC return in Rally Turkey

Trending

1
MotoGP

Zarco "ready" for factory MotoGP return with Ducati

2
Formula 1

Gasly: I’ve “no idea” where P4 Monza F1 pace came from

1h
3
Formula 1

Italian GP: Hamilton heads FP2 as Mercedes dominates

Latest news

Estonia WRC: M-Sport’s Esapekka Lappi takes early lead
WRC

Estonia WRC: M-Sport’s Esapekka Lappi takes early lead

Estonia WRC: Tanak leads home event after shakedown
WRC

Estonia WRC: Tanak leads home event after shakedown

WRC cancels Rally Germany, moves Italy date to avoid F1 clash
WRC

WRC cancels Rally Germany, moves Italy date to avoid F1 clash

Loeb to make Hyundai WRC return in Rally Turkey
WRC

Loeb to make Hyundai WRC return in Rally Turkey

Belgium replaces Japan on 2020 WRC calendar
WRC

Belgium replaces Japan on 2020 WRC calendar

Latest videos

WRC - Rallye Monte-Carlo 2019: Event Highlights Clip 03:02
WRC

WRC - Rallye Monte-Carlo 2019: Event Highlights Clip

Tata Communications helps WRC go All Live | Trusted to Win 03:38
WRC

Tata Communications helps WRC go All Live | Trusted to Win

Rally Champions of the 80's 01:00:03
WRC

Rally Champions of the 80's

WRC: Rally Mexico Full Highlights 01:40
WRC

WRC: Rally Mexico Full Highlights

WRC: Rally Mexico SS19-24 01:55
WRC

WRC: Rally Mexico SS19-24

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.