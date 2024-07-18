Fully recovered Ogier relishing “pure rally” WRC return in Latvia

Sebastien Ogier has no concerns over his fitness ahead of a return to World Rally Championship competition this weekend after a recce crash ruled him out of Poland.

The eight-time world champion has made a full recovery from whiplash-related injuries to his neck following a head-on collision with another vehicle while preparing for Rally Poland last month.

The part-time Toyota driver, who has taken two wins this year, has since undergone several medical checks and has been deemed fit to compete on Rally Latvia’s fast gravel stages.

“If I'm here it is because I'm back to good form otherwise I will not take the risk,” Ogier told Autosport/Motorsport.com.

“Basically, it [the injuries] was the consequences of the whiplash and of course that takes a bit of time to have a full recovery and sometimes we underestimate what the incidents can do.

“I’m at the point of my life where I don’t want to take extra risk if I’m not feeling 100%, but anyway in Poland there was no chance for us to do the rally.”

Sébastien Ogier, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Photo by: Toyota Racing

Ogier was back behind the wheel at last week’s Goodwood Festival of Speed where he drove Toyota’s ‘Sebastien Ogier’ limited edition version GR Yaris road car after joining comedian and actor Rowan Atkinson for a drive up the hillclimb course in a hydrogen-powered GR Yaris. The 40-year-old then stepped up his preparations by testing his WRC Rally1 car in Finland last Sunday.

“It was not as funny as when he is being Mr Bean, but it's cool to meet him because I've watched him like most of us have at some point in my life and he makes me laugh,” Ogier said of his Goodwood experience with Atkinson.

“I told him to keep doing what you do, because laughing is very important as we need that in our life. I learned actually that he is very passionate about cars and is a decent driver.”

This weekend’s rally is a brand-new test for the WRC and large number of the crews including Ogier. The Frenchman is however relishing competing on unknown stages, which he feels represents pure rallying.

“I think some sections should be fun to drive this weekend. I would say my favourite stages would be the tests on Friday stages,” Ogier added.

“I like new rallies, I like coming into stages where you have to take the pace notes and then trust them during the race to be fast. For me that is pure rally and not learning onboard videos by heart.

“I think the feeling in the Yaris is pretty nice and I feel comfortable in the car. However, we've seen recently that the Hyundai is very quick and probably on pure speed, the quickest at the moment, but I still believe that we have a chance to be competitive anywhere, but it will be a tough fight.”