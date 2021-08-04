Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Katsuta gets new WRC co-driver as injured Barritt continues recovery
WRC News

Britain among six events bidding to join 2022 WRC calendar

By:
, News editor

An event in Great Britain is among six rally proposals fighting for the vacant four spots on the 2022 World Rally Championship calendar, with a decision expected by September.

Britain among six events bidding to join 2022 WRC calendar

The WRC has been absent from Great Britain since 2019 after COVID-19 forced the cancellation of last year’s event amid reduced funding from the Welsh government. Rally GB then lost its place on last year’s schedule to Belgium’s Ypres Rally, which was eventually postponed to 2021 due to the pandemic.

After the cancellation of the 2020 event, a bid fronted by promoter Bobby Willis attempted to bring the WRC to Northern Ireland for this year but the project failed to secure the £2million funding to run the event.

However, Willis has continued with the bid which is among six proposals on the table to fill four vacant spots on a 13-round 2022 WRC calendar, following last month's release of a partial nine event calendar, beginning at Monte Carlo from January 20-23.  

It is understood talks are ongoing with Tourism Northern Ireland regarding a deal to bring the WRC to Northern Ireland for the first time since 2009. 

FIA rally director Yves Matton confirmed to Motorsport.com that there are six proposals tabled to fill the remaining the berths on the calendar, with a GB event firmly in the mix. 

Matton admitted that the FIA does wish to have a rally in the UK and would be keen to explore the possibility of the event cycling through different regions within Great Britain in the future.

“Yes they [Northern Ireland promoter] are working hard to try to be part of the calendar,” Matton told Motorsport.com.

“I will not anticipate the result. I know that it is an ongoing process with the promoter. 

“We all for sure want to have a rally in the UK and Great Britain. Where is it is not the main issue, for sure we would be happy to go back to Ireland. 

“I would like the future if we are able to, have one event each year in Great Britain and go maybe to different regions, this would be for sure in the trend of what we want to do.”

Read Also:

Matton hopes to reveal a full calendar in September as work continues to asses the proposals from six promoters.

“For sure our wish from the promoters and the FIA would be to publish a full calendar in June but I want to thank the promoters for the hard work they have done to be able to publish a bit more than a half calendar in June and to be close to finalise agreements with the other events,” said Matton.

“The difficulty for 2022 is to see when we will able to travel again overseas as countries are closing their doors again and that is why we need bit more time to see what we will be able to do. 

"I’m really happy that at least these events [the nine confirmed] are now able to work and anticipate 2022 and I’m very confident that in September we will be able to finalise the full calendar.”

Croatia, Finland, Arctic Rally Finland and Belgium (Ypres Rally) are all events featured on this year’s calendar that are at this stage absent form the 2022 schedule.

The long-haul New Zealand event, which was scheduled to return to the WRC in 2020 before COVID-19, is also in the mix but is likely to be subject to the state of the pandemic and the likelihood of strict travel restrictions being lifted in the region.

“I believe it is bit early to give you an answer not only on New Zealand but this region. It is quite closed there," Matton added. 

"It is a wish to go to New Zealand as it is part of the DNA of championship and honestly I hope it can be back in 2022, but the most important thing is to go there once again as early as possible.”

shares
comments

Related video

Katsuta gets new WRC co-driver as injured Barritt continues recovery

Previous article

Katsuta gets new WRC co-driver as injured Barritt continues recovery
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Vettel's fuel sample DQ: Why it happened and what comes next

2
Super Formula

Red Bull drops Ticktum from junior programme

3
Super Formula

Ticktum set to lose Red Bull-backed Super Formula drive

4
Grand-Am

Chad McQueen medical update 2006-01-09

5
General

Trackrod Forest Stages entry list

Latest news
Britain among six events bidding to join 2022 WRC calendar
WRC

Britain among six events bidding to join 2022 WRC calendar

22m
Katsuta gets new WRC co-driver as injured Barritt continues recovery
WRC

Katsuta gets new WRC co-driver as injured Barritt continues recovery

Aug 2, 2021
Loeb: No plans at the moment for 2022 WRC return
Video Inside
WRC

Loeb: No plans at the moment for 2022 WRC return

Jul 28, 2021
Ogier plans to help Toyota as much as possible with 2022 WRC car
Video Inside
WRC

Ogier plans to help Toyota as much as possible with 2022 WRC car

Jul 26, 2021
Sordo welcomes third WRC co-driver of 2021 after latest split
Video Inside
WRC

Sordo welcomes third WRC co-driver of 2021 after latest split

Jul 23, 2021
Latest videos
WRC: Loeb - No plans at the moment for 2022 return 00:38
WRC
Jul 28, 2021

WRC: Loeb - No plans at the moment for 2022 return

WRC: Ogier plans to help Toyota as much as possible with 2022 car 00:43
WRC
Jul 26, 2021

WRC: Ogier plans to help Toyota as much as possible with 2022 car

WRC: Sordo welcomes third co-driver of 2021 after latest split 01:04
WRC
Jul 23, 2021

WRC: Sordo welcomes third co-driver of 2021 after latest split

WRC: Harri Rovanpera 00:45
WRC
Jul 19, 2021

WRC: Harri Rovanpera "unsure how heart is working" after son's WRC win

WRC: Rovanpera becomes youngest-ever rally winner 00:43
WRC
Jul 18, 2021

WRC: Rovanpera becomes youngest-ever rally winner

Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
Brabham Automotive joins European GT2 Series
GT

Brabham Automotive joins European GT2 Series

Pourchaire set for F1 test debut with Alfa Romeo
Formula 1

Pourchaire set for F1 test debut with Alfa Romeo

The Red Bull F1 junior aiming to defy geographical odds Prime
FIA F2

The Red Bull F1 junior aiming to defy geographical odds

Trending Today

Vettel's fuel sample DQ: Why it happened and what comes next
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel's fuel sample DQ: Why it happened and what comes next

Red Bull drops Ticktum from junior programme
Super Formula Super Formula

Red Bull drops Ticktum from junior programme

Ticktum set to lose Red Bull-backed Super Formula drive
Super Formula Super Formula

Ticktum set to lose Red Bull-backed Super Formula drive

Chad McQueen medical update 2006-01-09
Grand-Am Grand-Am

Chad McQueen medical update 2006-01-09

Trackrod Forest Stages entry list
General General

Trackrod Forest Stages entry list

Vettel reprimanded for not removing T-shirt before national anthem
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel reprimanded for not removing T-shirt before national anthem

FIA explains Hamilton blame for Verstappen F1 collision
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA explains Hamilton blame for Verstappen F1 collision

Winkelhock set to make DTM return at the Nurburgring
DTM DTM

Winkelhock set to make DTM return at the Nurburgring

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Finland's newest rally hero made WRC history in Estonia Prime

How Finland's newest rally hero made WRC history in Estonia

Kalle Rovanpera broke a decade-old record in becoming the World Rally Championship's youngest-ever winner in a truly dominant performance on Estonia's fast gravel roads. Staving off the challenge of Hyundai's Craig Breen, his committed drive showed a maturity beyond his 20 years that gives Toyota's post-Ogier era a far brighter complexion

WRC
Jul 19, 2021
How WRC's new Safari adventure ended with a familiar tale Prime

How WRC's new Safari adventure ended with a familiar tale

The World Rally Championship’s delayed return to the Safari Rally was always set throw up some surprises, but aside from a spirited showing by Thierry Neuville it became another painful event for Hyundai in 2021. Once again it was Sebastien Ogier who took full advantage as he completed a stunning comeback drive

WRC
Jun 28, 2021
Remembering Colin McRae’s final WRC win Prime

Remembering Colin McRae’s final WRC win

The Safari Rally returns to the World Rally Championship this weekend for the first time since 2002 - when crowd favourite Colin McRae set aside the maximum attack style for which he was renowned to deliver a textbook third win.

WRC
Jun 23, 2021
How Hyundai's broken record gave Toyota a special Sardinia 1-2 Prime

How Hyundai's broken record gave Toyota a special Sardinia 1-2

For the second WRC gravel rally in a row, a promising Friday for Hyundai turned into desolation as Toyota gratefully picked up the pieces. This time it was championship leader Sebastien Ogier who took full advantage after Ott Tanak and Dani Sordo retired to score a memorable victory, having swept the road on the first two days

WRC
Jun 7, 2021
Why there's no easy fix for Hyundai's operational Achilles Heel Prime

Why there's no easy fix for Hyundai's operational Achilles Heel

Hyundai Motorsport boss Andrea Adamo was vocal in his criticism of his team's tyre choices on Rally Croatia and declared that he "had better move my ass and solve it". Doing so will be vital to getting Hyundai's 2021 WRC title hopes back on track, but finding the root of the problem won't be the work of a moment

WRC
Apr 28, 2021
How Ogier survived road crash drama to triumph in Croatia Prime

How Ogier survived road crash drama to triumph in Croatia

Sebastien Ogier was already in an incredibly tight fight at Rally Croatia before a surprise collision with public road traffic at the start of the final day. But the defending champion held his nerve to take a narrow victory and create further World Rally Championship history

WRC
Apr 26, 2021
Why WRC's hybrid path could leave it at a crossroads Prime

Why WRC's hybrid path could leave it at a crossroads

With all three major manufacturers committing to the World Rally Championship’s hybrid era from 2022, the future of the series is assured for now, but it could lead to trickier twists and turns further down the road

WRC
Apr 1, 2021
How Tanak froze out the competition at the Arctic Rally Prime

How Tanak froze out the competition at the Arctic Rally

Ott Tanak made up for a disastrous Monte Carlo Rally by leading all the way on the snow-kissed stages of the Arctic Rally Finland and in the process hit back at an event Toyota had been expected to dominate…

WRC
Mar 1, 2021

Latest news

Britain among six events bidding to join 2022 WRC calendar
WRC WRC

Britain among six events bidding to join 2022 WRC calendar

Katsuta gets new WRC co-driver as injured Barritt continues recovery
WRC WRC

Katsuta gets new WRC co-driver as injured Barritt continues recovery

Loeb: No plans at the moment for 2022 WRC return
Video Inside
WRC WRC

Loeb: No plans at the moment for 2022 WRC return

Ogier plans to help Toyota as much as possible with 2022 WRC car
Video Inside
WRC WRC

Ogier plans to help Toyota as much as possible with 2022 WRC car

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.