Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / WRC title hopes have gone from "bad to worse" - Evans
WRC / Rally Greece Stage report

Greece WRC: Flying Finn Rovanpera blitzes rivals in Greek mountains

By:
, News editor

Kalle Rovanpera blitzed his World rally Championship rivals to open up a commanding Acropolis Rally lead after Saturday morning’s loop of stages.

Greece WRC: Flying Finn Rovanpera blitzes rivals in Greek mountains

The Finn was in a league of his own winning all three stages in the Greek mountains as he transformed a 3.7s overnight lead into a 21.4s advantage over Hyundai’s Ott Tanak.

Toyota’s Rovanpera produced a masterclass display barring a lucky escape on the final morning stage when he clipped a bank at high speed.

Championship leader Sebastien Ogier started the day 3.9s adrift of the lead in third, but now finds himself 36.8s behind, such was Rovanpera’s pace.

Hyundai’s Dani Sordo remained fourth overall 1m15.8s back, but ahead of M-Sport Ford duo Adrien Fourmaux and Gus Greensmith as the morning came to a close. 

After Friday’s mechanical dramas Elfyn Evans and Thierry Neuville climbed the leaderboard to the fringes of the top 10 in ninth and 12th positions, with the pair 5m28.9s and 7m23.4s in arrears respectively. 

Rovanpera came out the blocks fast, blitzing the opening (24.25km) stage of the day with a drive similar to his performance in July’s Rally Estonia where he stamped his authority on the event on the Saturday morning.

The stage, held at much higher altitude, featured sizeable sections of damp gravel from the week’s earlier rain, that were described as like “driving on ice”. It was also the stage that was covered in fog on the recce which hampered crews as they made their pace notes.  

The conditions failed to hamper the Toyota driver as he won the stage by 5.6s from his nearest rival Tanak, with the Finn an impressive 12.8s faster than Ogier. 

"It was pretty damp in this one. The ideal choice would be full softs [tyres] in there for sure, but we don't have many for the rally, so that's the bigger question," said Ogier. 

Toyota teammate Evans was third fastest on the stage now equipped with a fully functioning gearbox in his Yaris. Neuville, who also suffered mechanical issues on Friday, enjoyed a trouble-free run but was 24.4s adrift of the pace on hard tyres.

Rovanpera continued to apply pressure on his rivals after dominating Stage 8 to extend his overall lead even further.

This time an inspired tyre call (three hards, three softs) helped him take a further 7.6s out of Tanak and 13.9s faster than Ogier as the majority of the runners struggled to find grip on the slippery gravel.

"I am feeling good. It was a nice tyre choice, so thanks to my engineer also because he was supporting me,” said Rovanpera. 

"It was a really difficult two stages - like now when I had the hards on the front, in the mud it was tricky, but I was pushing to try and gain everything I could in the other places."

Fourmaux found out just how little grip there was coming down a mountain side road as he found an armco barrier on one of several hairpins. Luckily the damage to the front right was only cosmetic and the Frenchman reached the finish.

"I went straight in a barrier in a slow corner, It was quite tight and I just lost the grip,” said Fourmaux. “It probably is the same for everybody, but it was really difficult to drive - there is no grip.”

Rovanpera couldn’t be stopped on the final stage of the loop as he took another 4.6s out of nearest rival Tanak, who was second quickest on the stage, ahead of Ogier, the same order as the previous tests.

However, the rally leader admitted he was lucky to escape high speed run in with a bank.

"The moment was a huge one," said Rovanpera. "I have to say we were lucky to escape and that there was nothing in the ditch. It was maybe a bit too much from the pace notes, I was pushing a bit too much. I tried to be a bit more careful after that."

Rovanpera wasn’t the only driver to have a moment as Greensmith spun his Fiesta at a hairpin, but continued unabated.   

Crews will tackle three more stages this afternoon, including a repeat of the morning’s first stage, to conclude Saturday’s running at the Acropolis Rally. 

shares
comments

Related video

WRC title hopes have gone from "bad to worse" - Evans

Previous article

WRC title hopes have gone from "bad to worse" - Evans
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Italian GP sprint qualifying race: Start time, how to watch, channel

4 h
2
MotoGP

Aragon MotoGP: Quartararo tops FP3 as Marquez crashes again

1 h
3
Formula 1

Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

4
Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

5
Formula 1

Ricciardo left with "internal rage" after Monza F1 qualifying

2 h
Latest news
Greece WRC: Flying Finn Rovanpera blitzes rivals in Greek mountains
WRC

Greece WRC: Flying Finn Rovanpera blitzes rivals in Greek mountains

17m
WRC title hopes have gone from "bad to worse" - Evans
Video Inside
WRC

WRC title hopes have gone from "bad to worse" - Evans

14 h
Neuville felt more mechanic than WRC driver in Acropolis Rally
Video Inside
WRC

Neuville felt more mechanic than WRC driver in Acropolis Rally

15 h
Greece WRC: Rovanpera holds slender lead over Tanak, Ogier
Video Inside
WRC

Greece WRC: Rovanpera holds slender lead over Tanak, Ogier

17 h
Greece WRC: Rovanpera leads, Evans and Neuville suffer dramas
Video Inside
WRC

Greece WRC: Rovanpera leads, Evans and Neuville suffer dramas

22 h
Latest videos
WRC: Neuville felt more mechanic than driver in Acropolis Rally 00:43
WRC
1 h

WRC: Neuville felt more mechanic than driver in Acropolis Rally

EKO Acropolis Rally Greece Friday afternoon WRC3 highlights 01:31
WRC
3 h

EKO Acropolis Rally Greece Friday afternoon WRC3 highlights

EKO Acropolis Rally Greece Friday afternoon WRC2 highlights 02:07
WRC
3 h

EKO Acropolis Rally Greece Friday afternoon WRC2 highlights

Rally Greece: Friday Afternoon Highlights 01:52
WRC
16 h

Rally Greece: Friday Afternoon Highlights

Rally Greece: Friday Morning Highlights 01:51
WRC
23 h

Rally Greece: Friday Morning Highlights

Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
WRC title hopes have gone from "bad to worse" - Evans Rally Greece
Video Inside
WRC

WRC title hopes have gone from "bad to worse" - Evans

Neuville felt more mechanic than WRC driver in Acropolis Rally Rally Greece
Video Inside
WRC

Neuville felt more mechanic than WRC driver in Acropolis Rally

The WRC drivers that came of age at the Acropolis Rally Rally Greece Prime
WRC

The WRC drivers that came of age at the Acropolis Rally

Trending Today

Italian GP sprint qualifying race: Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Italian GP sprint qualifying race: Start time, how to watch, channel

Aragon MotoGP: Quartararo tops FP3 as Marquez crashes again
MotoGP MotoGP

Aragon MotoGP: Quartararo tops FP3 as Marquez crashes again

Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Ricciardo left with "internal rage" after Monza F1 qualifying
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo left with "internal rage" after Monza F1 qualifying

Monza F2: Piastri edges Daruvala to feature race pole
FIA F2 FIA F2

Monza F2: Piastri edges Daruvala to feature race pole

How low can you go? Skinny Monza F1 wings explained
Formula 1 Formula 1

How low can you go? Skinny Monza F1 wings explained

DJR to make number change for 2021
Supercars Supercars

DJR to make number change for 2021

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The WRC drivers that came of age at the Acropolis Rally Prime

The WRC drivers that came of age at the Acropolis Rally

Five drivers have won first time out at the Rally Acropolis, transcending the tough dirt and gravel Greek roads to cement a place in rallying folklore. Here are three of the first-time winners' tales

WRC
Sep 9, 2021
Understanding Suninen’s sudden WRC exit gamble Prime

Understanding Suninen’s sudden WRC exit gamble

From being considered a likely contender to drive the next-generation M-Sport Ford Puma in 2022, Teemu Suninen's abrupt exit has created plenty of questions. The Finn's bid to become his country's next World Rally Championship winner won't be furthered by being sidelined, but there may be reason behind the decision

WRC
Sep 2, 2021
Could Spa’s cameo offer the WRC a new avenue to exploit? Prime

Could Spa’s cameo offer the WRC a new avenue to exploit?

OPINION: The Ypres Rally featured a cameo from the Spa-Francorchamps circuit in its final stage, giving WRC teams the chance to experience its iconic corners in rallying machinery. It proved to be an engaging addition to the rally, and could perhaps serve as an example for other events to visit famous circuits

WRC
Aug 24, 2021
Home hero Neuville delivers overdue WRC success for Hyundai in Belgium Prime

Home hero Neuville delivers overdue WRC success for Hyundai in Belgium

With limited recent fortune and pressure starting to mount, Hyundai needed a big result at the Ypres Rally. All the key components came together in Belgium to see home hero Thierry Neuville lead a manufacturer 1-2 and kickstart its World Rally Championship challenge

WRC
Aug 16, 2021
The new car that can resurrect Ford's WRC winning pedigree Prime

The new car that can resurrect Ford's WRC winning pedigree

M-Sport has become the first to unveil its new-for-2022 hybrid World Rally Championship challenger, the Puma Rally1. Ford has upped its support in a bid for glory, but can the new machine roll back the years and return the Blue Oval to the top of the WRC tree?

WRC
Aug 12, 2021
The rookie WRC driver aiming to continue Loeb and Ogier's legacies Prime

The rookie WRC driver aiming to continue Loeb and Ogier's legacies

French drivers have dominated the World Rally Championship across the past two decades; Sebastiens Loeb and Ogier have racked up the titles in commanding fashion. With Ogier calling it a day on full-time WRC competition from next year, France will pin its long-term hopes on rookie Adrien Fourmaux, who looks to have a bright future.

WRC
Aug 7, 2021
How Finland's newest rally hero made WRC history in Estonia Prime

How Finland's newest rally hero made WRC history in Estonia

Kalle Rovanpera broke a decade-old record in becoming the World Rally Championship's youngest-ever winner in a truly dominant performance on Estonia's fast gravel roads. Staving off the challenge of Hyundai's Craig Breen, his committed drive showed a maturity beyond his 20 years that gives Toyota's post-Ogier era a far brighter complexion

WRC
Jul 19, 2021
How WRC's new Safari adventure ended with a familiar tale Prime

How WRC's new Safari adventure ended with a familiar tale

The World Rally Championship’s delayed return to the Safari Rally was always set throw up some surprises, but aside from a spirited showing by Thierry Neuville it became another painful event for Hyundai in 2021. Once again it was Sebastien Ogier who took full advantage as he completed a stunning comeback drive

WRC
Jun 28, 2021

Latest news

Greece WRC: Flying Finn Rovanpera blitzes rivals in Greek mountains
WRC WRC

Greece WRC: Flying Finn Rovanpera blitzes rivals in Greek mountains

WRC title hopes have gone from "bad to worse" - Evans
Video Inside
WRC WRC

WRC title hopes have gone from "bad to worse" - Evans

Neuville felt more mechanic than WRC driver in Acropolis Rally
Video Inside
WRC WRC

Neuville felt more mechanic than WRC driver in Acropolis Rally

Greece WRC: Rovanpera holds slender lead over Tanak, Ogier
Video Inside
WRC WRC

Greece WRC: Rovanpera holds slender lead over Tanak, Ogier

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.