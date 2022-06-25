Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / WRC Safari Rally: Evans closes in on leader Rovanpera, Tanak retires Next / WRC Safari Rally: Rovanpera stuns Evans in rain, Neuville crashes out
WRC / Rally Kenya News

Greensmith angry by lack of marshal assistance after WRC Safari roll

Gus Greensmith was left angry after being forced to kick his M-Sport Ford Puma's windscreen out to exit his rolled car while Safari Rally Kenya marshals looked on. 

Tom Howard
By:
, News editor
Greensmith angry by lack of marshal assistance after WRC Safari roll

The M-Sport driver rolled his Puma onto its side after getting caught in a rut on a slow right-hander during Stage 8 on Saturday morning. 

Greensmith and co-driver Jonas Andersson were trapped inside the car for three minutes with safety marshals in sight of the incident. 

As a result, Greensmith was forced to kick the windscreen out and to allow himself and Andersson to crawl out of the vehicle. 

Greensmith was keen to extricate the car quickly after seeing Oliver Solberg’s Hyundai quickly catch fire from a hot exhaust following a crash in Rally Croatia in April.

A video has since emerged on social media showing Greensmith clearly irate at officials at the scene of the crash.

 


Speaking to Motorsport.com in the service park, the Briton had calmed down but was still perplexed why marshals elected not to assist given the car was displaying a hybrid system green light, meaning it was safe to touch.     

“We were just driving trying to finish the rally,” Greensmith said.

“We came into a long right that tightens into a medium right and it had some ruts in it. 

“It was the same as last year and I still had the caution in the notes, but it lifted from the rear and I couldn’t turn out of the roll and we rolled. 

“We were stuck in the car for three minutes because the marshals wouldn’t help. 

“I had to kick the windscreen out to get out of the car because we saw Oliver’s car catch fire [in similar circumstances in Croatia], so I was thinking I want to be out of this car quite quickly. 

“If the car was green which is was there is no reason why the marshals shouldn’t have helped.”

Gus Greensmith, Jonas Andersson, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1

Gus Greensmith, Jonas Andersson, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1

Photo by: M-Sport

Greensmith managed to continue after righting the car but was forced to drive wearing goggles given the car was without its windscreen.

“To be honest driving with the goggles it wasn’t too bad,” Greensmith added. 

“I really don’t want to be saying this but it was quite enjoyable, it is something I have not done before but after about 100mph it is quite hard to breathe. 

“I was driving pretty slowly to make sure I got the car to the end of the stage.”

While Greensmith made it to the end of Stage 8, damage to the cooling of his Puma forced him out of the rally, that started brightly before losing 13 minutes to a puncture on Stage 4.

“The rally started very well but since then it has been terrible rally for me,” he said.  

“I don’t really want to comment on the other things that have happened, and as much as it was not my intention to make a mistake today, and it certainly wasn’t how I was driving, but it has ended this way. I would like to be out there tomorrow but let’s see.”   

shares
comments

Related video

WRC Safari Rally: Evans closes in on leader Rovanpera, Tanak retires
Previous article

WRC Safari Rally: Evans closes in on leader Rovanpera, Tanak retires
Next article

WRC Safari Rally: Rovanpera stuns Evans in rain, Neuville crashes out

WRC Safari Rally: Rovanpera stuns Evans in rain, Neuville crashes out
Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
Rovanpera: Safari Rally win the "hardest" of my WRC career Rally Kenya
WRC

Rovanpera: Safari Rally win the "hardest" of my WRC career

Wahome makes history as first female WRC3 winner at Safari Rally Rally Kenya
WRC

Wahome makes history as first female WRC3 winner at Safari Rally

How Tanak turned the tables to deliver Hyundai a timely WRC triumph Rally Italy Prime
WRC

How Tanak turned the tables to deliver Hyundai a timely WRC triumph

Gus Greensmith More from
Gus Greensmith
Injured Evans ruled out of Rally Finland Rally Finland
WRC

Injured Evans ruled out of Rally Finland

M-Sport hands WRC2 driver Greensmith WRC chance
WRC

M-Sport hands WRC2 driver Greensmith WRC chance

M-Sport WRC2 duo hospitalised in test crash
WRC

M-Sport WRC2 duo hospitalised in test crash

M-Sport More from
M-Sport
M-Sport boss puts WRC drivers to work to help repair Safari cars Rally Kenya
Video Inside
WRC

M-Sport boss puts WRC drivers to work to help repair Safari cars

M-Sport perplexed by "freak" incidents in disastrous Safari Friday Rally Kenya
Video Inside
WRC

M-Sport perplexed by "freak" incidents in disastrous Safari Friday

Why WRC mechanics deserve more respect Prime
Video Inside
WRC

Why WRC mechanics deserve more respect

Latest news

Rovanpera: Safari Rally win the "hardest" of my WRC career
WRC WRC

Rovanpera: Safari Rally win the "hardest" of my WRC career

Wahome makes history as first female WRC3 winner at Safari Rally
WRC WRC

Wahome makes history as first female WRC3 winner at Safari Rally

WRC Safari Rally: Rovanpera wins as Toyota scores 1-2-3-4
Video Inside
WRC WRC

WRC Safari Rally: Rovanpera wins as Toyota scores 1-2-3-4

WRC Safari Rally: Rovanpera closes in on victory
WRC WRC

WRC Safari Rally: Rovanpera closes in on victory

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Tanak turned the tables to deliver Hyundai a timely WRC triumph Prime

How Tanak turned the tables to deliver Hyundai a timely WRC triumph

The 2019 champion has been a bit-part player recently, but Ott Tanak ended a 15-month drought in fine style with a dominant win in Sardinia. On a weekend when championship leader Kalle Rovanpera struggled with cleaning the road, his Hyundai rival has made his belated arrival into the title race and given cause for those predicting a walkover from the Toyota star to pause

WRC
Jun 6, 2022
The former WRC star playing the unsung hero role for Rovanpera Prime

The former WRC star playing the unsung hero role for Rovanpera

Kalle Rovanpera’s 2022 World Rally Championship displays have been spectacular, with the Toyota driver benefitting from a secret weapon in his crew to win two of the opening three rallies. But while the former challenger to Sebastien Loeb won’t take credit for his fellow Finn's performances, a key bond has been formed which could prove key to Rovanpera’s title charge

WRC
Apr 29, 2022
How Rovanpera's Croatia turnaround sent a message to his WRC rivals Prime

How Rovanpera's Croatia turnaround sent a message to his WRC rivals

After a dominating Rally Croatia, a wrong tyre choice on the final day looked to have undone all Kalle Rovanpera's hard work and left him with a mountain to climb heading into the power stage. That he emerged the winner all the same has surely quelled any lingering doubts that the Finn is the man to beat in the 2022 WRC

WRC
Apr 25, 2022
How M-Sport's faith in Loubet led to a WRC reprieve after a dismal 2021 Prime

How M-Sport's faith in Loubet led to a WRC reprieve after a dismal 2021

It's fair to say 2021 was a year to forget for Pierre-Louis Loubet. A maiden full World Rally Championship season offered hope but soon turned into a nightmare that ended in hospital, after being hit by a car in a road traffic accident. Now handed a lifeline by M-Sport, the Frenchman is desperate to rebuild his career

WRC
Apr 20, 2022
Why WRC mechanics deserve more respect Prime

Why WRC mechanics deserve more respect

The drivers get the glare of attention, but it’s the mechanics who are key to the operation of any World Rally Championship car. Motorsport.com donned a set of overalls and joined M-Sport on a Belgian national rally event to get an inside look into the life of a rally mechanic.

WRC
Apr 17, 2022
The African McRae aiming to become a WRC pioneer Prime

The African McRae aiming to become a WRC pioneer

Taking his first step into the Junior World Rally Championship category, McRae Kimathi - named after 1995 world champion Colin - found himself in the unfamiliar climes of Sweden's snow and ice. Having impressed, Kimathi hopes to blaze a trail to the top level of WRC and help other African drivers to step onto the ladder

WRC
Mar 8, 2022
How Rovanpera grabbed the Rally Sweden spotlight Prime

How Rovanpera grabbed the Rally Sweden spotlight

After a blockbuster opening act to the new era of the World Rally Championship with the battle of the Sebastiens at Monte Carlo, Rally Sweden would be the first chance to assess the next superstar of rallying. While teething issues with the new hybrid power thwarted some of the cast, Kalle Rovanpera’s display gave him headline billing

WRC
Feb 28, 2022
The "painful" journey behind the WRC's generational tech innovation Prime

The "painful" journey behind the WRC's generational tech innovation

As the company selected to provide the hybrid kits for the 2022 World Rally Championship, the pressure was on Compact Dynamics at the Monte Carlo season opener. Needing to treat all three manufacturers equally, it wasn't a straightforward process, but its first big test was a resounding success that bodes well for the future.

WRC
Feb 25, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.