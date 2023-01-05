Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / The ultimate rally car project the WRC is glad COVID killed Next / WRC retires #43 in tribute to late Ken Block
WRC News

Greensmith joins Toksport for 2023 WRC2 campaign

Gus Greensmith will compete in the World Rally Championship's second tier WRC2 class in 2023, after confirming plans to join reigning champions Toksport.

Tom Howard
By:
, News editor
Greensmith joins Toksport for 2023 WRC2 campaign

Greensmith will return to the WRC2 class this season after a three-year stint driving for M-Sport Ford's top-flight WRC team.

The 26-year-old's move to the WRC2 arrives after a deal couldn't be reached to stay at M-Sport for 2023, ending an eight-year partnership in the process. The Ford team will field only two full-time entries in the WRC this year for Ott Tanak and Pierre-Louis Loubet.

As a result, Greensmith will sample a different brand of a rally car in competition this year, in the form of the new Skoda Fabia RS Rally2, run by top outfit Toksport.

Toksport won the WRC2 teams' championship last season as it helped Emil Lindholm to the WRC2 drivers' crown 12 months after guiding Andreas Mikkelsen to the 2021 title.

Greensmith is no stranger to the WRC2 class having finished third overall in 2019, in what was his third full season in the category.

This year the championship is expected to be the most competitive yet, with former M-Sport WRC teammate Adrien Fourmaux joining the field, while 2022 factory Hyundai WRC driver Oliver Solberg will be one of Greensmith's teammates at Toksport.

"Finally after eight years in a Ford, it's time for something new and that's the Skoda Fabia RS Rally2," said Greensmith, who will begin his WRC2 season at Rally Mexico in March.

"This year's WRC2 championship will be by far the most competitive it has ever been and so I'm really happy with the programme that's been put together with Toksport and Skoda; I'll be spending a lot of time in the seat this year, that's for sure.

"For now I'll be focussed with testing until we start our season at Rally Mexico in March."

Read Also:

The WRC2 programme is expected to be Greensmith's main focus this season, although it is understood the British driver wishes to keep his options open regarding other outings to complement his WRC2 commitments.

Greensmith has been linked with a drive in a Toyota GR Yaris for 2023 after Toyota revealed its intentions to rent out its fourth car at selected events this year.

shares
comments
The ultimate rally car project the WRC is glad COVID killed
Previous article

The ultimate rally car project the WRC is glad COVID killed
Next article

WRC retires #43 in tribute to late Ken Block

WRC retires #43 in tribute to late Ken Block
Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
WRC retires #43 in tribute to late Ken Block
WRC

WRC retires #43 in tribute to late Ken Block

Motorsport world pays tribute to “visionary” Ken Block
Other rally

Motorsport world pays tribute to “visionary” Ken Block

The ultimate rally car project the WRC is glad COVID killed Prime
WRC

The ultimate rally car project the WRC is glad COVID killed

Latest news

Rast impressed by "high professional level" of McLaren FE squad
Formula E Formula E

Rast impressed by "high professional level" of McLaren FE squad

New McLaren recruit Rene Rast was impressed by the "high professional level" at the Formula E team, and says he understands its previous success as a Mercedes works squad.

Stewart-Haas Racing adds familiar faces to 2023 crew chief lineup
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Stewart-Haas Racing adds familiar faces to 2023 crew chief lineup

Stewart-Haas Racing has added a pair of new crew chiefs to its NASCAR teams this season and both are familiar faces.

McLaren sets launch date for 2023 Formula 1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren sets launch date for 2023 Formula 1 car

McLaren has become the latest team to confirm the launch date for its 2023 Formula 1 car, announcing its plans on Friday.

Steiner: Magnussen is "mentally a lot stronger" than before in F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Steiner: Magnussen is "mentally a lot stronger" than before in F1

Haas team boss Gunther Steiner believes Kevin Magnussen is “mentally a lot stronger” than during his previous stint in Formula 1 after making his comeback last year.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The ultimate rally car project the WRC is glad COVID killed Prime

The ultimate rally car project the WRC is glad COVID killed

Toyota was unstoppable in the 2021 World Rally Championship, with an excellent 75% strike rate from 12 rallies. But in a scary proposition for its rivals, the Japanese marque had built a car for the final year of the previous regulations set which it believes was much faster and could feasibly have crushed the opposition completely. Here the story of its mothballed world-beater.

WRC
Jan 1, 2023
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Prime

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

The season just gone was a memorable one for many of our staff writers, who are fortunate enough to cover motorsport around the world. Here are our picks of the best (and in some cases, most eventful) from 2022.

Formula 1
Dec 31, 2022
How Toyota transformed an F1 hopeful into a factory WRC driver Prime

How Toyota transformed an F1 hopeful into a factory WRC driver

Having originally started out in karting and single-seaters to follow his dream of making it to Formula 1, Takamoto Katsuta's career instead changed course into the world of rallying. A breakthrough 2022 WRC season has lifted Katsuta into Toyota's factory line-up - but it's been a long road to the top level

WRC
Dec 7, 2022
Ranking the top 10 WRC drivers of 2022 Prime

Ranking the top 10 WRC drivers of 2022

The World Rally Championship welcomed in a new hybrid era in 2022, presenting an unknown challenge to the planet's top rally aces. New records were broken, as Toyota's leading charge became the youngest-ever title-winner, while familiar returning faces mixed it up with the new generation. Motorsport.com picks out the 10 best performers from the year

WRC
Dec 5, 2022
The key steps on Rovanpera's romp to a history-making WRC title Prime

The key steps on Rovanpera's romp to a history-making WRC title

With only cameo roles played by legendary Sebastiens Ogier and Loeb, Kalle Rovanpera ushered in the new hybrid era for the World Rally Championship by becoming its youngest champion. Here's how Toyota's Flying Finn crushed the competition, led by Hyundai's departing star Ott Tanak.

WRC
Dec 1, 2022
How trailblazer Kalle Rovanpera has ripped up the WRC record book Prime

How trailblazer Kalle Rovanpera has ripped up the WRC record book

At the tender age of 22, Kalle Rovanpera is redefining what’s possible to achieve in rallying and inspiring a new legion of fans as a result. The newly-crowned World Rally Championship title-winner and his peers reflect on his ability and the start of his success in the top tier.

WRC
Nov 26, 2022
How Hyundai and Neuville gatecrashed Toyota's homecoming party Prime

How Hyundai and Neuville gatecrashed Toyota's homecoming party

Thierry Neuville signed off the 2022 World Rally Championship season with his second win of the season in Japan after Toyota rival Elfyn Evans suffered a late puncture. With Sebastien Ogier and Kalle Rovanpera also delayed by punctures and incidents, it opened the door for Neuville and Ott Tanak to record Hyundai's second 1-2 of the season in Toyota's own backyard

WRC
Nov 14, 2022
The message a WRC stalwart sent which its new king couldn’t answer Prime

The message a WRC stalwart sent which its new king couldn’t answer

Sebastien Ogier might be the outgoing World Rally champion, but it didn’t stop him reminding everyone of the skills that made him an eight-time world champion. As victory at Rally Spain led Toyota’s charge to a titles clean sweep, it did pose a question to newly-crowned champion Kalle Rovanpera which he could not answer

WRC
Oct 24, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.