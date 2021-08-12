Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Local knowledge should give Neuville “upper hand” on Rally Ypres Next / The new car that can resurrect Ford's WRC winning pedigree
WRC / Rally Belgium News

Greensmith working with Rally Ypres expert ahead of WRC round

By:
, News editor

Gus Greensmith has teamed up with Rally Ypres master Patrick Snijers to help him conquer Belgium’s challenging asphalt event as it makes its World Rally Championship debut this weekend.

Greensmith working with Rally Ypres expert ahead of WRC round

The M-Sport Ford driver enlisted the services of the four-time Ypres winner and seven-time Belgian rally champion in the build up to the rally, which is a brand new event for Greensmith and many of the WRC field.

The connection with Snijers, who won the Ypres event every year between 1991 and 1994, came via the Belgian wife of Greensmith’s co-driver Chris Patterson.

Snijers has been assisting Greensmith with advice while the pair will analyse onboard videos together over the course of the rally to help the Brit maximise his first attempt at Ypres.

The rally has been won four times previously by British drivers - Tony Pond in 1978 and 1980, Jimmy McRae in 1987 and Kris Meeke in 2009.

“I’ve been working with Patrick and using his experience, so he is going to be helping me with the videos and give me some of the local knowledge,” said Greensmith.

“I think getting as much advice and experience this weekend could pay dividends.

“We had a good test and probably one of the most productive tests I’ve ever had, by just how much I got to learn with how narrow the stages are and how little room for error there is.

“The grip changes a lot and there are some places you can identify it and then there are places where it looks the same.”

Gus Greensmith, Chris Patterson, M-Sport Ford WRT Ford Fiesta WRC

Gus Greensmith, Chris Patterson, M-Sport Ford WRT Ford Fiesta WRC

Photo by: M-Sport

After scoring a career-best fourth in June’s Safari Rally, Greensmith was forced to retire from last month’s Rally Estonia on the Friday due to an engine issue as mechanical problems hit both M-Sport Ford Fiestas.

However, after a positive pre-event test during which the team further developed its suspension components, team principal Richard Millener is confident his squad should have a clean bill of health in Belgium.

“The guys did another test with Reiger [M-Sport’s suspension supplier] on the pre-event test, which I believe was a good step forward,” said Millener.

“The roads were relevant and we have got to learn the Pirelli tyre, so I think it was a positive test and I think that is more of an advantage, or something that can put us in the right place, than any technical changes on the car.

“We just did some development on existing ones and we made a further step. It is normal procedure, but having not been here before we have taken the opportunity to work with them to see if we can get a little bit more performance. Both drivers seem happy with that which is a positive.

“We think that we have got to the bottom of most of [the issues from Estonia]. Some of it was the characteristics of that rally as well, which is quite different to here.

“You can’t say 100% that nothing will go wrong on any car, but we feel from the testing we have done over the last three or four days we haven’t had any issues, so we hope we will have a good reliable rally.”

Rally Ypres will begin on Friday, with the opening stage scheduled to start at 13:36 CET.

Tickets
shares
comments

Related video

Local knowledge should give Neuville “upper hand” on Rally Ypres

Previous article

Local knowledge should give Neuville “upper hand” on Rally Ypres

Next article

The new car that can resurrect Ford's WRC winning pedigree

The new car that can resurrect Ford's WRC winning pedigree
Load comments

Trending

1
Supercars

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

2
MotoGP

Yamaha suggests Vinales tried to blow up engine in Styria MotoGP

5 h
3
IndyCar

Shank: Pagenaud IndyCar deal not signed but he’s on MSR’s shortlist

21 h
4
Formula 1

Why F1 ace Ricciardo has changed his mind on sim racing

5
Formula 1

Ferrari's €2.5m damage bill highlights F1 cost cap problem

10 h
Latest news
The new car that can resurrect Ford's WRC winning pedigree Prime
WRC

The new car that can resurrect Ford's WRC winning pedigree

1 h
Greensmith working with Rally Ypres expert ahead of WRC round
WRC

Greensmith working with Rally Ypres expert ahead of WRC round

1 h
Local knowledge should give Neuville “upper hand” on Rally Ypres
Video Inside
WRC

Local knowledge should give Neuville “upper hand” on Rally Ypres

8 h
The rookie WRC driver aiming to continue Loeb and Ogier's legacies Prime
WRC

The rookie WRC driver aiming to continue Loeb and Ogier's legacies

Aug 7, 2021
M-Sport working to field three Pumas for 2022 WRC
WRC

M-Sport working to field three Pumas for 2022 WRC

Aug 6, 2021
Latest videos
WRC: Neuville to call on local knowledge at Rally Ypres 00:56
WRC
4 h

WRC: Neuville to call on local knowledge at Rally Ypres

Renties Ypres Rally Belgium Trailer 00:56
WRC
10 h

Renties Ypres Rally Belgium Trailer

WRC: Loeb - No plans at the moment for 2022 return 00:38
WRC
Jul 28, 2021

WRC: Loeb - No plans at the moment for 2022 return

WRC: Ogier plans to help Toyota as much as possible with 2022 car 00:43
WRC
Jul 26, 2021

WRC: Ogier plans to help Toyota as much as possible with 2022 car

WRC: Sordo welcomes third co-driver of 2021 after latest split 01:04
WRC
Jul 23, 2021

WRC: Sordo welcomes third co-driver of 2021 after latest split

Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
The new car that can resurrect Ford's WRC winning pedigree Prime
WRC

The new car that can resurrect Ford's WRC winning pedigree

Local knowledge should give Neuville “upper hand” on Rally Ypres Rally Belgium
Video Inside
WRC

Local knowledge should give Neuville “upper hand” on Rally Ypres

Tsunoda: Italy move has improved approach to F1 races Hungarian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Tsunoda: Italy move has improved approach to F1 races

Trending Today

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime
Supercars Supercars

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

Yamaha suggests Vinales tried to blow up engine in Styria MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Yamaha suggests Vinales tried to blow up engine in Styria MotoGP

Shank: Pagenaud IndyCar deal not signed but he’s on MSR’s shortlist
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Shank: Pagenaud IndyCar deal not signed but he’s on MSR’s shortlist

Why F1 ace Ricciardo has changed his mind on sim racing
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why F1 ace Ricciardo has changed his mind on sim racing

Ferrari's €2.5m damage bill highlights F1 cost cap problem
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari's €2.5m damage bill highlights F1 cost cap problem

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The new car that can resurrect Ford's WRC winning pedigree Prime

The new car that can resurrect Ford's WRC winning pedigree

M-Sport has become the first to unveil its new-for-2022 hybrid World Rally Championship challenger, the Puma Rally1. Ford has upped its support in a bid for glory, but can the new machine roll back the years and return the Blue Oval to the top of the WRC tree?

WRC
1 h
The rookie WRC driver aiming to continue Loeb and Ogier's legacies Prime

The rookie WRC driver aiming to continue Loeb and Ogier's legacies

French drivers have dominated the World Rally Championship across the past two decades; Sebastiens Loeb and Ogier have racked up the titles in commanding fashion. With Ogier calling it a day on full-time WRC competition from next year, France will pin its long-term hopes on rookie Adrien Fourmaux, who looks to have a bright future.

WRC
Aug 7, 2021
How Finland's newest rally hero made WRC history in Estonia Prime

How Finland's newest rally hero made WRC history in Estonia

Kalle Rovanpera broke a decade-old record in becoming the World Rally Championship's youngest-ever winner in a truly dominant performance on Estonia's fast gravel roads. Staving off the challenge of Hyundai's Craig Breen, his committed drive showed a maturity beyond his 20 years that gives Toyota's post-Ogier era a far brighter complexion

WRC
Jul 19, 2021
How WRC's new Safari adventure ended with a familiar tale Prime

How WRC's new Safari adventure ended with a familiar tale

The World Rally Championship’s delayed return to the Safari Rally was always set throw up some surprises, but aside from a spirited showing by Thierry Neuville it became another painful event for Hyundai in 2021. Once again it was Sebastien Ogier who took full advantage as he completed a stunning comeback drive

WRC
Jun 28, 2021
Remembering Colin McRae’s final WRC win Prime

Remembering Colin McRae’s final WRC win

The Safari Rally returns to the World Rally Championship this weekend for the first time since 2002 - when crowd favourite Colin McRae set aside the maximum attack style for which he was renowned to deliver a textbook third win.

WRC
Jun 23, 2021
How Hyundai's broken record gave Toyota a special Sardinia 1-2 Prime

How Hyundai's broken record gave Toyota a special Sardinia 1-2

For the second WRC gravel rally in a row, a promising Friday for Hyundai turned into desolation as Toyota gratefully picked up the pieces. This time it was championship leader Sebastien Ogier who took full advantage after Ott Tanak and Dani Sordo retired to score a memorable victory, having swept the road on the first two days

WRC
Jun 7, 2021
Why there's no easy fix for Hyundai's operational Achilles Heel Prime

Why there's no easy fix for Hyundai's operational Achilles Heel

Hyundai Motorsport boss Andrea Adamo was vocal in his criticism of his team's tyre choices on Rally Croatia and declared that he "had better move my ass and solve it". Doing so will be vital to getting Hyundai's 2021 WRC title hopes back on track, but finding the root of the problem won't be the work of a moment

WRC
Apr 28, 2021
How Ogier survived road crash drama to triumph in Croatia Prime

How Ogier survived road crash drama to triumph in Croatia

Sebastien Ogier was already in an incredibly tight fight at Rally Croatia before a surprise collision with public road traffic at the start of the final day. But the defending champion held his nerve to take a narrow victory and create further World Rally Championship history

WRC
Apr 26, 2021

Latest news

The new car that can resurrect Ford's WRC winning pedigree Prime
WRC WRC

The new car that can resurrect Ford's WRC winning pedigree

Greensmith working with Rally Ypres expert ahead of WRC round
WRC WRC

Greensmith working with Rally Ypres expert ahead of WRC round

Local knowledge should give Neuville “upper hand” on Rally Ypres
Video Inside
WRC WRC

Local knowledge should give Neuville “upper hand” on Rally Ypres

The rookie WRC driver aiming to continue Loeb and Ogier's legacies Prime
WRC WRC

The rookie WRC driver aiming to continue Loeb and Ogier's legacies

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.