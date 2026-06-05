Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

WRC Rally Japan

Hayden Paddon eyes WRC gravel opportunity with Hyundai: “We’ve done everything that was asked”

The New Zealander impressed on his World Rally Championship return after eight years away and now wants a shot on gravel

Tom Howard
Tom Howard
Published:
Hayden Paddon, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Hayden Paddon, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Photo by: Hyundai

Hayden Paddon remains hopeful Rally Japan won’t be his last Rally1 outing with Hyundai with the New Zealander eager for an opportunity on gravel.

The one-time WRC rally winner and two-time European Rally champion rejoined rallying’s top tier for the first time since 2018 to share Hyundai’s third factory entry alongside Dani Sordo and Esapekka Lappi.

Hyundai initially agreed a deal with Paddon to drive asphalt rounds in Monte Carlo, Croatia and last weekend’s round in Japan.

Despite being new to the i20 N Rally1 car, and gravel being his favoured surface, Paddon and co-driver John Kennard scored Hyundai's best asphalt result of the season courtesy of a run to third in Croatia.

While Japan was Paddon's last scheduled outing, the 39-year-old would dearly love an opportunity on gravel and has earmarked rounds in either Paraguay or Chile as his preferred options. Paddon’s only WRC win to date came in South America, where he took victory in Argentina for Hyundai in 2016.

“I’d like to [have another round] of course, but at the moment there is nothing agreed. We will have to see,” Paddon, who finished seventh at Rally Japan, told Motorsport.com.

Hayden Paddon won for Hyundai in Argentina in 2016

Hayden Paddon won for Hyundai in Argentina in 2016

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

"At the end of the day, the team makes the decisions that are best for the team, and I will support those whatever they are. Hopefully, I can help with a bit of testing and things towards next year.

“I would like to go to South America. I have got good memories down there and the roads are exactly the roads I enjoy. Finland and Estonia are very specialised and that is EP’s [Esapekka Lappi’s] back yard.”

Hyundai has already confirmed that Sordo will take over the third seat for the next gravel round in Greece, and it is widely expected that Lappi will pilot the entry in Estonia and Finland. That leaves rounds in Paraguay, Chile, Sardinia and Saudi Arabia that are yet to be decided.

Reflecting on his return to the WRC, Paddon believes he has done everything that has been asked of him in difficult circumstances.

“It has been three of probably the most challenging rallies on tarmac, but we have tried to take the challenge in our stride and do the best we can,” he added.

“We have improved and I think the speed has got better with each rally and we have got a couple of good results. We have done everything that was asked of us.”

Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Oliver Solberg highlights area he must “work on” after WRC Japan setback

Top Comments
More from
Tom Howard

Oliver Solberg highlights area he must “work on” after WRC Japan setback

WRC
WRC
Rally Japan
Oliver Solberg highlights area he must “work on” after WRC Japan setback

Hyundai drivers relieved asphalt WRC season is over after “no comparison with Toyota”

WRC
WRC
Rally Japan
Hyundai drivers relieved asphalt WRC season is over after “no comparison with Toyota”

Why the WRC asphalt Rally1 monsters will be missed

WRC
Rally Japan
Why the WRC asphalt Rally1 monsters will be missed
More from
Hayden Paddon

Hyundai reveals updated 2026 WRC challenger

WRC
WRC
Hyundai reveals updated 2026 WRC challenger

How Hayden Paddon got his second shot in WRC

WRC
WRC
Rally Saudi Arabia
How Hayden Paddon got his second shot in WRC

Paddon launches home WRC campaign

WRC
WRC
Rally New Zealand
Paddon launches home WRC campaign
More from
Hyundai Motorsport

Toyota “nervous” of Hyundai threat ahead of WRC gravel season run

WRC
WRC
Rally Japan
Toyota “nervous” of Hyundai threat ahead of WRC gravel season run

How victory in Portugal could have a bearing on Hyundai’s WRC future plans

WRC
Rally Portugal
How victory in Portugal could have a bearing on Hyundai’s WRC future plans

How Rally Portugal served up WRC redemption for Neuville 

WRC
Rally Portugal
How Rally Portugal served up WRC redemption for Neuville 

Latest news

Lewis Hamilton divides F1 fans with sparkly pink Ferrari helmet at Monaco GP

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP
Lewis Hamilton divides F1 fans with sparkly pink Ferrari helmet at Monaco GP

Isle of Man TT 2026: Senior TT halted, postponed after accident

Road racing
Road Road racing
Isle of Man TT 2026: Senior TT halted, postponed after accident

Joe Gibbs Racing, Chris Gabehart, Spire agree to terms on deleted text message retrieval

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Joe Gibbs Racing, Chris Gabehart, Spire agree to terms on deleted text message retrieval

Cleetus McFarland earns pole position for ARCA race at Michigan

ARCA
ARCA ARCA
Cleetus McFarland earns pole position for ARCA race at Michigan

Feature

Discover prime content

Why the WRC asphalt Rally1 monsters will be missed

WRC
Rally Japan
By Tom Howard
Why the WRC asphalt Rally1 monsters will be missed

Why WRC 2027 car project is the “most difficult” Toyota has faced

WRC
Rally Japan
By Tom Howard
Why WRC 2027 car project is the “most difficult” Toyota has faced

How victory in Portugal could have a bearing on Hyundai’s WRC future plans

WRC
Rally Portugal
By Tom Howard
How victory in Portugal could have a bearing on Hyundai’s WRC future plans

How Rally Portugal served up WRC redemption for Neuville 

WRC
Rally Portugal
By Tom Howard
How Rally Portugal served up WRC redemption for Neuville 
View more