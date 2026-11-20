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Toyota, M-Sport weigh in on the WRC 2027 Rally1-vs-Rally2 debate

Rally1 teams react to the WRC Commission's proposal to change the World Rally Championship's structure for next year

Tom Howard

Published: Nov 20, 2026, 1:25 PM

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Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Photo by: Toyota Racing

Barring a freak event, new Rally1 cars will have the performance edge over Rally2 cars to win all World Rally Championship rallies in 2027, Toyota and M-Sport Ford bosses reckon.

The performance gap between Rally1 and Rally2 machinery has been thrust back into the spotlight this week following the WRC Commission’s proposal to further segregate classes, ensuring that only Rally1 machinery can compete for the World Rally Championship’s ultimate prize next year.

The creation of the WRC1 classification was among a draft of sporting regulation alterations for next year that emerged from the WRC Commission meeting on Monday, which will now be voted on by the FIA.

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Under this new proposal, Rally2 cars will not be eligible to challenge for the overall title. In recent years, championship points have been awarded to the top 10 in the overall rally classification regardless of machinery. From 2027, the WRC1, WRC2 and WRC3 classes will be split into a separate points system within their respective championships. The proposal also included a provision that Super Sunday points are only allocated to Rally1 crews.

This rule change has emerged following the introduction of new technical regulations for 2027 that have resulted in the performance gap between Rally1 and Rally2 machines being drastically reduced. Rally1 machines will have a 10-15hp advantage over the standard Rally2 car, creating fears that a Rally2 car, especially those starting lower down the order on gravel rounds, could be quicker than the top class.

When asked about those fears before the WRC Commission meeting, Toyota team principal Jari-Matti Latvala was confident that Rally1 machines would have a performance and driver advantage to win all the rallies next year.

“Personally, I think the Rally1 will be faster but it's not significantly faster,” Latvala told Motorsport.com.

Jari-Matti Latvala, Team principal Toyota Gazoo Racing

Photo by: Toyota Racing

“Overall, the championship will be won with a new car. Yes, there are going to be stages where a Rally2 car will win, this is clear, but I'm not too concerned about it because we have to remember that all the top drivers are with the Rally1 cars, and driving in the Rally2 category, I have to say that there is still a level from Rally2 to Rally1.

“To be able to be a Rally2 category driver, you need to be able to drive at a very high level, you can win stages, but to bring that performance all three days, I don't think they are at the level in a Rally2 to do that. So overall, the rallies will be won by the Rally1 cars, except if there are many retirements.”

It is a view that is somewhat shared by M-Sport-Ford team principal Richard Millener, although he does anticipate there could be “anomalies” where Rally2 cars could have an advantage over Rally1 cars.

“I do think the top category car and the top category drivers, if you don't have a problem in the rally, will always be very, very difficult to beat,” Millener told Motorsport.com.

“There are certain rallies like Sweden, if the road conditions are favourable in fresh snow for the frontrunner, a line appearing for the rear guard as such, they can take 50 seconds, a minute out of people, and you won't catch that back. So there could be anomalies, but I do think the majority of the time it will be fine.”

Jon Armstrong, Shane Byrne, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1

Photo by: M-Sport

The reasons behind the push for WRC1

According to Millener, there are multiple reasons why Rally1 teams and the WRC pushed for this change to the championship structure that falls more in line with the current World Endurance Championship multi-class system.

The M-Sport boss believes the decision should create a clearer and understandable structure to entice new fans to the sport, and more importantly encourage more manufacturers to develop the FIA kit to upgrade Rally2 machines to Rally1 kit cars, increasing the championship’s overall value.

“I think it's more than just dividing the cars – it's ensuring there is a top category car and ensuring that there's value for the constructors that are involved. If the road position is great enough to give Rally2 the advantage to win, and that's what will happen, Rally2 will not beat the cars on pure performance because they're not as fast. They are a lot closer, but they're not as fast. The top drivers and the top category cars will be faster,” he added.

“But there are certain rallies where the conditions can make a bigger difference than car performance, and that's not right to have people winning rallies based on the road conditions alone. I'm all for giant-killing if it's fair, but not when the results could be made from that, because people will only say they won because of the road conditions. So the argument has kind of died already.

“Also, from a commercial perspective, it forces constructors to build a kit or build a new car, which is what we all wanted. If we don't have classifications like we're going to have then why would a marque build a new car?

“My personal reason for pushing [for this] was more to make sure that manufacturers are forced to build new cars, because we all know that we need more manufacturers, and that's vitally important.

“For me, it's the right way to go. It's also incredibly simple to understand now. If you want to win the world championship at the top level you have to be the top car. Imagine a Rally2 winning any rally, how do you explain that to the casual fan? It's so complicated. Let's just make it dead simple. It's a little bit of a change, but the world needs change."

News that Rally2 crews will be prohibited from fighting for the overall championship title has been met with negativity from purists, with some suggesting that the system will reduce the reward for crews being consistent and avoiding issues. If it were implemented this year, crews that suffered issues early in rallies could stand to gain a significant haul of points despite finishing well outside the top 10 of the overall classification.

For example in Kenya, only 10 Rally1 crews entered and five Rally1 crews finished in the top-10 overall points-paying positions, with fifth to ninth being filled by Rally2 cars. Under this new system, Rally1 crews that finished outside the points-paying spots due to crashes or mechanical misfortune would be set for a strong haul of points.

Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Photo by: Hyundai

With this scenario put to Millener, the M-Sport boss stated that this would be unlikely to happen in 2027 as he believes the move to create WRC1 will increase the amount of Rally1 entrants.

“I expect that there's going to be quite a few Rally1 cars. There were only 10 Rally1s in total in Kenya this year. If you look already we've got six Toyotas, minimum three from us, two Project Ones, two from Teo Martin, that's 13. From all the rumours I hear Skoda will do a kit, so that's probably another two, three cars, so that’s 15. If Lancia does a kit, it could be 17 cars," he said.

“You don't look back and worry about what might happen or what happened last year. The whole point is looking forward, with more manufacturers, more cars, and ensuring that people enter the field with cars of top quality.

“With the new cars, you don't have any chance if you have a puncture or you lose 40, 50 seconds on a stage, you're unlikely to be clawing many positions back. So if you look at some of the rallies where all the Rally1 cars had punctures, or all the Rally1s had a stage where [up to] eight mistakes happened, all of them would be gone and they would never be able to claw themselves up the leaderboard.

“That’s fine if you want to argue it, that's rallying. But at the same time your points are going to be taken away from those drivers by people in lower-spec cars, which means the guy that's just consistent and going around every rally without too much difficulty is going to do well.

“If we have 15-20 Rally1 cars at one event, nobody's going to be talking about this classification problem at all.”

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