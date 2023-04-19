Hyundai and FIA reviewing all aspects of Breen crash
Hyundai and the FIA are working together to review "all aspects" of the World Rally Championship testing crash that took the life of Craig Breen in the lead up to Rally Croatia last week.
Hyundai team principal Cyril Abiteboul read a prepared statement to media in Croatia on Wednesday explaining what happened in the incident in which Breen died last Thursday during a pre-event test on Croatian roads. Co-driver James Fulton was unharmed in the incident.
Abiteboul confirmed that the accident occurred at a relatively low speed and that the car had collided with a wooden fence which had intruded the cabin of the car through the drivers’ side window. He also reiterated that there was no issue with any element of the Hyundai i20 Rally1 car.
The Frenchman confirmed that a full investigation conducted by Hyundai and the FIA into the incident is under way.
“Craig was laid to rest yesterday and it’s been a very emotional time for all of us,” said Abiteboul. “Emotions are still raw and there has been an amazing outpouring of grief for Craig, who was an incredible person to know, as a team-mate, competitor and friend.
“Regarding the accident, we can say that Craig was participating in the pre-event test in Croatia. Road conditions were slippery and the car slid off the road at a relatively low speed and made contact with a wooden fence. A post from this fence intruded into the cabin through the driver’s side window.
“The stage was closed immediately and the on stage medical team was rapidly on the scene.
“We must mention that James Fulton was unhurt in the crash and our hearts go out to him. We are doing everything we can to support James at this time.
“Craig was taken to hospital from the stage. As far as can be determined, Craig’s passing was instantaneous.
“Hyundai Motorsport and the FIA are working together to review all aspects of the incident.
“As far as can be ascertained, there was no issue with any element of the car, the tyres or the safety equipment. The local police completed a report at the scene.”
Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Photo by: Uncredited
After careful consideration, which included discussions with Breen's family, surviving co-driver Fulton, and Hyundai Motorsport’s crews and team members, the team decided to compete in Croatia but with a reduced two-car line-up driven by full-time drivers Thierry Neuville and Esapekka Lappi. The cars are carrying a special tribute livery this weekend.
“Moving to this weekend and Croatia Rally, it was clear from the feedback from all stakeholders, and Craig’s family and friends, that the competitive spirit of Craig would have wanted this weekend’s rally to continue and for his team-mates to participate,” Abiteboul added.
“We thought long and hard about how to do this and how best to honour Craig. To this end, we are contesting the event with two cars, both running with a special livery to honour Craig, his Irish roots and his beloved Irish rally community.
“Craig was a wonderful person and that is true of his family and friends. The rallying community has really pulled together and it’s a mark of the high regard with which Craig was held.
“There are a number of initiatives to honour Craig taking place over this weekend. As well as our special livery we have a book of condolence in our hospitality unit that everyone is invited to sign. This will be shared with the family.
“This is all we have to say collectively at this stage.”
