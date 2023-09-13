Hyundai announces line-up for WRC Central European Rally
Hyundai has announced that Teemu Suninen will pilot its third factory World Rally Championship entry for next month’s Central European Rally, the penultimate round of the season.
The Finn was promoted to Hyundai’s third factory i20 N Rally1 car, shared with Dani Sordo, for WRC rounds in Estonia and Finland, filling the position left by the late Craig Breen.
Last month the Korean marque revealed that Suninen will also be handed an opportunity for a third gravel rally when the WRC returns to Chile, for the first time since 2019, at the end of the month.
PRIME: How the WRC saw a different side to Rovanpera in his latest Acropolis Rally triumph
Hyundai has now offered Suninen a first WRC Rally outing on asphalt, courtesy of the inaugural Central European Rally from (6-9 October). The rally will cross the border of three counties utilising roads in the Czech Republic, Austria and Germany.
It is also anticipated that Suninen will come up against Sebastien Ogier, who appears likely to take the wheel of Toyota’s third GR Yaris for that round. The Frenchman suggested last weekend that the round would “probably” be his next this year.
To help prepare for the rally, Suninen appears set to tackle the final round of the Austrian national championship, the OBM Bucklige Welt Rallye, behind the wheel of a i20 N Rally1 car this weekend.
Teemu Suninen, Mikko Markkula, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Photo by: Vincent Thuillier / Hyundai Motorsport
Suninen has impressed in both outings on fast gravel stages, finishing fifth in Estonia before following that result up with a fourth at his home event in Finland.
Hyundai’s driver line-up announcement appears to pave the way for Sordo to return to Hyundai’s third car for the season finale in Japan from 16-19 November.
The 40-year-old contested the round last year which ended in retirement when his car burst into flames.
Sordo rejoined the Hyundai squad last weekend in Greece, where he finished third to claim his 56th career WRC podium that podium that moved him to tied ninth on the championship’s all-time podium finishers list.
Speaking in the post-event press conference h suggested that Japan would be his next outing although Hyundai is yet to confirm this.
The veteran Spaniard’s future beyond this season with Hyundai is also yet to be determined.
Latest news
Nemechek avoiding "extra noise" as Xfinity playoffs begin
Nemechek avoiding "extra noise" as Xfinity playoffs begin Nemechek avoiding "extra noise" as Xfinity playoffs begin
WRC Greece: Five things you may have missed
WRC Greece: Five things you may have missed WRC Greece: Five things you may have missed
IndyCar drivers at odds with Race Control over restarts at Laguna Seca
IndyCar drivers at odds with Race Control over restarts at Laguna Seca IndyCar drivers at odds with Race Control over restarts at Laguna Seca
Why rivals don’t want BOP tweaks to help stop Red Bull
Why rivals don’t want BOP tweaks to help stop Red Bull Why rivals don’t want BOP tweaks to help stop Red Bull
How the WRC saw a different side to Rovanpera in his latest Acropolis triumph
How the WRC saw a different side to Rovanpera in his latest Acropolis triumph How the WRC saw a different side to Rovanpera in his latest Acropolis triumph
How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg
How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg
How the WRC title race was ignited by Evans in Finland
How the WRC title race was ignited by Evans in Finland How the WRC title race was ignited by Evans in Finland
How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination
How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination
How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout
How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout
The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought
The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought
How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal
How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal
How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough
How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.