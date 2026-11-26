WRC
Hyundai calls on Thierry Neuville, Adrien Fourmaux and Kris Meeke for latest Rally2 test
The Korean marque continues to develop its updated Rally2 amid uncertainty over its World Rally Championship 2027 plans
Tom Howard
Published: Nov 26, 2026, 5:44 PM
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Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Photo by: Hyundai
Thierry Neuville, Kris Meeke and Adrien Fourmaux have been testing its upgraded Rally2 machine this week as the service park awaits official confirmation of the brand’s 2027 World Rally Championship plans.
The Korean marque’s future in the WRC has been a hot topic for several months but amid the uncertainty surrounding its involvement in top-level rallying, it has continued with the development of its latest iteration of its i20 Rally2 car, which began earlier this year.
At October’s season finale in Sardinia, it became clear that a continuation of its full factory team’s presence next year was unlikely. A semi-factory-supported or privately run partial campaign venture, utilising the i20 N Rally2 through the development of an FIA Rally1 update kit, appears the most likely option should Hyundai wish to remain in the WRC's top tier.
This week the manufacturer has headed to Spain to continue testing its updated i20 N Rally2 car. This year’s factory drivers Neuville and Fourmaux, alongside five-time WRC rally winner Meeke have enjoyed spells behind the wheel. Motorsport.com understands the car completed the tests without a Rally1 update kit fitted, although it is believed the team is evaluating a kit for 2027.
Dirtfish has today reported that Hyundai is awaiting confirmation of the performance of its i20 N step 3 Rally2 car before a final decision is made regarding its 2027 WRC plans. It also reported that these plans will include Fourmaux, who had been heavily linked with a move to M-Sport-Ford for 2027 at last month’s WRC season finale. Speculation suggests that seat at M-Sport could now be filled by WRC2 champion Robert Virves.
It is expected that Hyundai stalwart and 2024 world champion Neuville will feature in any WRC plans moving forward. The Belgian announced at the end of the season that a scaled-back WRC campaign with Hyundai would be his preferred option.
“I'm pretty sure that for next year doing a step back is what I want. And I think at the moment Hyundai is probably the team who could offer me those opportunities,” said Neuville.
“The priority for me is to stay with Hyundai because for the future, I think it's the brand, it's the group who can offer me the most opportunities for my future in the long term as well.”
Speaking after winning last weekend’s Rallye des Cretes, driving a Porsche 992 Rally GT, he told Belgian broadcaster Vedia: “Nothing has been decided at the moment. I’m still in discussions with Hyundai. I’ll know more about my future in three or four weeks.”
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