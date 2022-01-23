Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Evans “pretty frustrated” to lose WRC Monte Carlo podium shot to mistake
WRC / Rally Monte Carlo News

Hyundai retires unwell Solberg at WRC Monte Carlo due to fume issue

By:
, News editor

Hyundai has retired Oliver Solberg from the Monte Carlo Rally with the driver “not feeling well” from breathing in exhaust fumes that have entered the cockpit of his car.

Hyundai retires unwell Solberg at WRC Monte Carlo due to fume issue

The Swede, who started Sunday's action in 48th place overall, managed to complete the first stage of the final day before Hyundai confirmed it would retire the entry, with both driver and co-driver Elliott Edmondson unwell.

Hyundai has been battling an exhaust fume issue on Solberg’s i20 N since Friday when he reported that the fumes were making him feel dizzy and suffer chest pains.

The team attempted to fix the problem on Friday night but the issue persisted on Saturday which contributed to the 20-year-old losing concentration and running off the road on Stage 9.

Motorsport.com understands that the fume issue had been resolved on Sunday morning, but the consumption of the past two days has taken its toll on the crew behind the wheel. Hyundai also confirmed on Saturday that it was closely monitoring the situation and both the team and Solberg agreed to continue the rally.

“Unfortunately Oliver Solberg and Elliott Edmondson will not continue at Rally Monte Carlo," read a statement from Hyundai.

“The crew and the team agreed to retire as Oliver and Elliott are not feeling well due to the fumes issue that they experienced in the car in the past days.”

Oliver Solberg, Elliott Edmondson, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Oliver Solberg, Elliott Edmondson, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Speaking to Motorsport.com on Saturday night, Solberg said that he felt reasonably healthy and he didn’t feel in danger by continuing to compete.

“I think so, we have done everything we can to be as healthy as possible,” said Solberg when asked if he felt healthy despite the fume consumption.

“It has been a tough, long day so I’m happy to be here. I’m still feeling a bit dizzy and it is not straight on point but it is okay.

“I’m 20 years old so I don’t think like that but for sure I can feel it in the body,” he added when asked if he felt in danger at all.

The retirement is the latest blow to a desperately difficult start to the new Rally1 hybrid era for Hyundai.

The team has one car remaining in the event with Thierry Neuville sitting sixth, but well adrift of the lead after a damper issues wrecked his chances on Saturday.

Teammate Ott Tanak also retired from the event on Saturday after suffering two punctures and a crash on Stage 11.

shares
comments

Related video

Evans “pretty frustrated” to lose WRC Monte Carlo podium shot to mistake
Previous article

Evans “pretty frustrated” to lose WRC Monte Carlo podium shot to mistake
Load comments
Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
Evans “pretty frustrated” to lose WRC Monte Carlo podium shot to mistake Rally Monte Carlo
Video Inside
WRC

Evans “pretty frustrated” to lose WRC Monte Carlo podium shot to mistake

Tanak retires from Monte Carlo as Hyundai’s “tough” WRC Rally1 debut worsens Rally Monte Carlo
Video Inside
WRC

Tanak retires from Monte Carlo as Hyundai’s “tough” WRC Rally1 debut worsens

The WRC heirs scrapping to assume Ogier's throne in 2022 Prime
WRC

The WRC heirs scrapping to assume Ogier's throne in 2022

Oliver Solberg More from
Oliver Solberg
Solberg firms up 2022 WRC co-driver plans, Edmondson to return
WRC

Solberg firms up 2022 WRC co-driver plans, Edmondson to return

Solberg surprised to be fighting for top five in Rally Monza Rally Monza
Video Inside
WRC

Solberg surprised to be fighting for top five in Rally Monza

Solberg recalled for Hyundai WRC outing at Monza finale Rally Spain
Video Inside
WRC

Solberg recalled for Hyundai WRC outing at Monza finale

Hyundai Motorsport More from
Hyundai Motorsport
Hyundai working to fix 'scary' Rally1 WRC car after Monte Carlo issues Rally Monte Carlo
WRC

Hyundai working to fix 'scary' Rally1 WRC car after Monte Carlo issues

Hyundai becomes first WRC team to launch 2022 Rally1 car Rally Monte Carlo
WRC

Hyundai becomes first WRC team to launch 2022 Rally1 car

Home hero Neuville delivers overdue WRC success for Hyundai in Belgium Rally Belgium Prime
WRC

Home hero Neuville delivers overdue WRC success for Hyundai in Belgium

Latest news

Hyundai retires unwell Solberg at WRC Monte Carlo due to fume issue
WRC WRC

Hyundai retires unwell Solberg at WRC Monte Carlo due to fume issue

Evans “pretty frustrated” to lose WRC Monte Carlo podium shot to mistake
Video Inside
WRC WRC

Evans “pretty frustrated” to lose WRC Monte Carlo podium shot to mistake

Tanak retires from Monte Carlo as Hyundai’s “tough” WRC Rally1 debut worsens
Video Inside
WRC WRC

Tanak retires from Monte Carlo as Hyundai’s “tough” WRC Rally1 debut worsens

Ogier "cannot relax" in intense WRC Monte Carlo battle with Loeb
WRC WRC

Ogier "cannot relax" in intense WRC Monte Carlo battle with Loeb

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The WRC heirs scrapping to assume Ogier's throne in 2022 Prime

The WRC heirs scrapping to assume Ogier's throne in 2022

Eight-time World Rally Championship king Sebastien Ogier has abdicated (well, gone part-time) in 2022, meaning for just the second time in the past decade we will have a different champion this year. We pick out the drivers gunning to take his place and take over the mantle as the WRC's new ruler

WRC
Jan 20, 2022
The WRC star that's earned the right to lead M-Sport's revival Prime

The WRC star that's earned the right to lead M-Sport's revival

Part-time opportunities with Citroen and Hyundai have offered brief glimpses of what Craig Breen can do in a World Rally Championship car. Now signed up by M-Sport to lead it into the WRC's new hybrid era, Breen has been given the chance he's pursued for so long and is determined to make the most of it

WRC
Jan 18, 2022
Why the WRC's 'modern Group B' era was rallying at its bonkers best Prime

Why the WRC's 'modern Group B' era was rallying at its bonkers best

The World Rally Championship has brought down the curtain on the aggressive, aero-laden generation of cars first introduced in 2017 that have been likened to the 1980s Group B icons. As the championship prepares to begin a new era of Rally1 hybrid cars, its stars explain just why the outgoing machines were so special

WRC
Dec 24, 2021
Ranking the top 10 WRC drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 WRC drivers of 2021

On the eve of a new hybrid era for the World Rally Championship, the 2021 season was a blockbuster fought out between Toyota's two top dogs, with a familiar figure eventually emerging on top after a final showdown at Monza. We pick out the 10 best performers from the top class and its supporting cast

WRC
Dec 21, 2021
Why Ogier's WRC swansong was a season to savour Prime

Why Ogier's WRC swansong was a season to savour

He’s shuffling into semi-rally-retirement, but Toyota star Sebastien Ogier was at the peak of his powers in the final season for the high downforce era-World Rally Championship cars. Despite Toyota's domination, there was still much to enjoy as the old master emerged atop a fierce title fight against teammate Elfyn Evans.

WRC
Dec 19, 2021
How WRC legend Ogier will be remembered by his peers Prime

How WRC legend Ogier will be remembered by his peers

After winning his eighth WRC title, Sebastien Ogier has drawn the curtain on his full-time rallying career. To understand Ogier's legacy, many of his former rivals, team-mates and colleagues have shared their thoughts on a vastly successful career

WRC
Nov 26, 2021
Ranking lost WRC legend Richard Burns' 10 best rallies Prime

Ranking lost WRC legend Richard Burns' 10 best rallies

Richard Burns was a determined driver who took on the best rally drivers in the world during a boom period in the early 2000s, and beat them. On the 20th anniversary of his crowning glory in winning the 2001 WRC title, and 16 years on from his death on the same date, we pick out his 10 greatest drives

WRC
Nov 25, 2021
The internal focus that made Burns a legendary world rally champion Prime

The internal focus that made Burns a legendary world rally champion

At the turn of the millennium, WRC was full to the brim with rallying's great and good - and 20 years ago on this day, Richard Burns became England's first world rally champion. Although Burns' natural talent drove him to the top, his steely determination and mental strength was the key attribute behind his title-winning form

WRC
Nov 25, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.