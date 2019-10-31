Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Shanghai
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
Tickets
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix I
22 Nov
-
22 Nov
Practice 1 in
09 Hours
:
34 Minutes
:
44 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
23 Nov
-
23 Nov
Practice 3 in
1 day
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
WRC / Breaking news

WRC champion Tanak's Hyundai switch announced

shares
comments
WRC champion Tanak's Hyundai switch announced
By:
Oct 31, 2019, 5:10 PM

Hyundai Motorsport has confirmed Ott Tanak will join its team for the 2020 World Rally Championship season.

Motorsport.com broke the news the Estonian would leave his current team Toyota at the end of this season last week.

The recently-crowned World Rally champion joins Thierry Neuville, Dani Sordo and Sebastien Loeb for the Korean manufacturer's 2020 WRC campaign.

Read Also:

Tanak, who took a maiden world title with second place and a stunning Power Stage win at last week's Rally Spain, said: "I am really excited to join Hyundai Motorsport from the 2020 WRC season.

"The vision that Andrea [Adamo, team boss] has set out is very promising and matches my own ambitions for the future.

"It's a big honour for me to have the opportunity to join the team at this exciting stage of our respective careers.

"I have big respect for what Hyundai has accomplished; we've been fighting closely against each other for a number of seasons."They have always had a competitive team and car, so now it will be interesting to see things from the other side.

"The driver line-up is good and I am looking forward to seeing what we can achieve together over the coming years."

Hyundai Motorsport director Adamo added: "Signing a two-year deal with Ott Tanak is a demonstration of Hyundai's continued commitment and ambitions in the World Rally Championship.

"We are involved in a very close fight for the title this season, and bringing Ott and Martin [Jarveoja, co-driver] into the team from 2020 will enable us to continue to be at the forefront for the coming years.

"He is an exceptional talent, as we have all seen, impressively quick and consistent on all terrains and he will be a real asset to Hyundai Motorsport.

"With his announcement, we have four crews confirmed for the 2020 season; Thierry and Ott will contest all 14 rounds on the calendar in their own Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC, with Dani and Sebastien sharing a third car.

"It is a potent and inspiring crew line-up, which will set a high benchmark to which the entire team will aspire.

"We also remain in conversation with Andreas [Mikkelsen] and Craig [Breen] to see how we might be able to collaborate in WRC next season."

Tanak's surprise move will end his two-year stay at Toyota and kick-start further speculation about who will take his place in Tommi Makinen's Finnish-based team.

Hyundai's Rally Australia line-up is understood to be under review, with sources in New South Wales tipping Breen to replace Mikkelsen or Sordo as the team pushes for its maiden WRC title at the season finale.

Although Neuville has said he would be happy to be Tanak's teammate, he increased speculation today when he tweeted a happy Halloween message from Jyvaskyla, home of the Tommi Makinen Racing squad that runs Toyota's WRC outfit.

Next article
Tanak exit could trigger Toyota bid for Ogier

Previous article

Tanak exit could trigger Toyota bid for Ogier

Next article

The inside story of Tanak's shock Hyundai switch

The inside story of Tanak's shock Hyundai switch
Load comments

About this article

Series WRC
Drivers Ott Tanak
Teams Toyota Racing
Author David Evans

WRC Next session

Rally Australia

Rally Australia

14 Nov - 17 Nov

Trending

1
Formula 1

Why Red Bull had Mercedes beat on Brazil's straights

2
Formula 1

Red Bull completes first F1 pitstop in zero gravity

3
WRC

Ogier opens up on why he decided to quit Citroen

4
WRC

Citroen ends WRC programme, cites Ogier's exit as reason

5
MotoGP

Espargaro 'shocked' to match Marquez with new KTM

Latest videos

WRC: Rally Catalunya SS16-17 01:50
WRC

WRC: Rally Catalunya SS16-17

WRC: Rally Catalunya SS14-15 01:46
WRC

WRC: Rally Catalunya SS14-15

WRC: Rally Catalunya SS10-13 01:46
WRC

WRC: Rally Catalunya SS10-13

WRC: Rally Catalunya SS7-9 01:39
WRC

WRC: Rally Catalunya SS7-9

WRC: Rally Catalunya SS4-6 01:47
WRC

WRC: Rally Catalunya SS4-6

Latest news

Lappi shocked by Citroen's WRC withdrawal
WRC

Lappi shocked by Citroen's WRC withdrawal

How Ogier's Citroen dream died
WRC

How Ogier's Citroen dream died

Ogier opens up on why he decided to quit Citroen
WRC

Ogier opens up on why he decided to quit Citroen

Citroen boss explains reasons behind WRC exit
WRC

Citroen boss explains reasons behind WRC exit

Citroen ends WRC programme, cites Ogier's exit as reason
WRC

Citroen ends WRC programme, cites Ogier's exit as reason

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.