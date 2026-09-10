Hyundai yet to make call on WRC future as new Rally2 car development continues

Hyundai is yet to make a decision regarding its World Rally Championship future beyond 2026, but is pressing on with development of its new Rally2 car, which will begin testing soon.

The Korean marque’s participation in the WRC next year has been a hot topic this season as rallying’s top tier prepares to move to new technical regulations in 2027.

Following Toyota in developing a new car to fit the new regulations for 2027 was ruled out several months ago. This left entering its i20 Rally2 car, which is now eligible to compete against the new WRC27 cars in 2027 and 2028, as the car maker’s only option to continue in the WRC next year. The FIA revealed earlier this season that the manufacturers can develop an update kit, featuring new bodywork and a reduced minimum car weight by 10 kilograms. So far, M-Sport-Ford is the only team to commit to the initiative.

While it weighs up its options, Hyundai has however committed to developing effectively a new i20 N Rally2 car, which is currently being prepared to begin testing.

In theory, Hyundai has three options at its disposal. It can continue to field factory supported i20 N Rally2 cars next year, supply cars to a private team or walk away from the championship.

Reports from Spain after Rally Paraguay suggested that Hyundai has made a call to curtail its factory programme in WRC, although sporting director Andrew Wheatley says a decision is yet to be made.

The FIA unveiled an upgrade kit for Rally2 cars Photo by: FIA

“Absolutely there's ongoing talks [about Hyundai’s future in WRC] on a weekly or monthly basis,” Wheatley told Motorsport.com. “I don't think that's new, that's been going on for at least the last six months. We are pushing ahead with the development of the Rally2 car. That's looking really positive and will be out and testing in the very near future.

“We are still working with the FIA and the WRC promoter to understand exactly what the sporting regulations will be. From our perspective, there were three clear steps. The first goal was to understand the new WRC promoter structure, and that's now clear, which is great. The second step was to understand what the sporting [regulations] format of 2027 is going to look like. And there is a WRC Commission meeting coming in the very near future, which we hope will put some more meat on the bones of what the proposals are there.

“Then it's handed back to [Hyundai] head office and asked them to consider what they think is the most appropriate activity, bearing in mind the short-, medium-, and long-term strategies or objectives of the programme.

“So, I think we're still a couple of steps away from knowing where we can dovetail in [the WRC].

"There is no question that Hyundai will have a new evolution of the i20 Rally2. I'm very confident that they’ll [Hyundai] want to try to give that as much experience and as much of a competitive outlet as possible. We just need to understand how that works in the format of the WRC, or whether it's another process. We can't make a decision until we get the results of that sporting format question.”

Rally2 car development reaching crucial point

Hyundai is on course to homologate its heavily revised i20 N Rally2 before the end of the year, ahead of a possible debut next year, with the first car now being assembled before undergoing a testing programme.

Andrew Wheatley says talks are ongoing at Hyundai Photo by: Hyundai

Wheatley confirmed that some parts of the car, including the powertrain, could in theory be carried over, should Hyundai decide to commit to building a WRC27 spec car for 2029.

“We are working with everybody and suppliers to try and achieve deadlines, which are quite tight,” Wheatley added. “The process is fully underway, and there's a dedicated team that's been working on that programme. The first car is in assembly now.

“There will be a number of test drivers across the programme for the development driving, the rollout, the tarmac, the medium speed gravel and high-speed gravel. So, there is a pool of drivers, and it will be quite a pool of drivers because we also have five drivers contracted this year. All of them are potentially available for that work plus we're going to use some external drivers as well for some of the development work.

“We want to try and make sure we get the maximum amount of benefit from the program because the car is being designed with a much wider window of operation than a pure Rally1 car that's being driven by three dedicated drivers in the World Rally Championship. This is a car that's being designed to be competitive around the world in both international, regional, and national championships.”