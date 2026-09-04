Injury forces WRC Chile co-driver change for Toyota’s Takamoto Katsuta

Takamoto Katsuta will be co-driven by James Fulton at next week’s Rally Chile as regular navigator Aaron Johnston continues to recover from a fractured collarbone sustained in a heavy crash in Paraguay.

Toyota confirmed on Friday that Johnston will miss the gravel rally after the Irishman was found to have injured his collarbone in a violent crash alongside Katsuta, which forced officials to cancel stage 21 in Paraguay.

It means Fulton, who normally calls pace notes from Toyota WRC Challenge Program driver Yuki Yamamoto, will now step into the GR Yaris Rally1 vacated by Johnston. Topi Luhtinen has been drafted in to call notes for Yamamoto.

Katsuta and Johnston were initially reported to be okay following their crash and were taken to hospital for precautionary checks before being released. However, following further examinations after returning home, Johnston was found to have picked up an injury.

“Katsuta will compete in Chile alongside James Fulton, who will stand in for regular co-driver Aaron Johnston,” read a statement from Toyota.

Yuki Yamamoto, James Fulton, Printsport Toyota GR Yaris Photo by: Philip Fitzpatrick / Sportsfile via Getty Images

“Following further examinations upon returning home after a high-speed accident on the final day in Paraguay, Johnston was found to have sustained a fracture to his collarbone, and will miss Rally Chile to allow more time to recover before returning to competition. The team wishes Johnston a speedy recovery and looks forward to welcoming him back to action soon.”

Following last week’s crash, Katsuta praised the actions of Hyundai rivals Thierry Neuville and Martijn Wydaeghe, who were first on the scene of their accident in Paraguay. The Japanese driver has also vowed to come back stronger in Chile and is grateful that Fulton is able to stand in for the injured Johnston.

“Like in Paraguay, the fans in Chile have always been really excited for the rally and supporting us as drivers. The stages can be quite tricky. Some of the roads – particularly those we’ve driven on Friday in recent years – are quite cambered and narrow and there’s not so much margin,” said Katsuta.

“If they stay dry, the roads can get abrasive, so you need to manage the tyres, especially on the second pass, but the weather can also make things difficult if there’s low cloud or fog. I want to wish Aaron a speedy recovery and I’m grateful to James and to the team for their support and making it possible for us to drive together in Chile.”