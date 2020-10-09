Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
FP3 in
16 Hours
:
11 Minutes
:
18 Seconds
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
FP3 in
14 Hours
:
06 Minutes
:
18 Seconds
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
04 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
11 Oct
Race in
2 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
01 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
FP1 in
33 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
15 Oct
Next event in
5 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
WRC / Rally Italy / Leg report

Italy WRC: Sordo leads from Suninen, Neuville

shares
comments
Italy WRC: Sordo leads from Suninen, Neuville
By:
, WRC writer

Hyundai's Dani Sordo holds the overnight lead as the FIA World Rally Championship returns to action with Rally Italia Sardegna.

Many of the front-runners elected to take a cautious approach on the opening stage of the day, which allowed M-Sport's Teemu Suninen to shine.

The Finn, who has previously won the WRC3 and WRC2 categories on Sardinia's rough-hewn stages, took full advantage of the clear path that his road position granted to claim the lead by 12.4 seconds.

Sordo, as one of the three drivers rotating through the season in Hyundai's third car, also enjoyed a favourable road position and won the second stage convincingly.

At the greatest disadvantage throughout the opening day was Toyota's current championship leader, Elfyn Evans. Despite the handicap of being first on the road, the Briton still managed to power his Yaris WRC through to set the fastest time on stage three.

The morning loop ended with a second run through the same stage that had opened the rally, but this time Suninen was unable to repeat his searlier performance. Sordo's time afforded him a commanding 7.5 second lead as the field paused for its service halt.

Many of the mechanics and engineers had a busy time in service, not least those tending to the Hyundai of defending champion Ott Tanak.

The Estonian lost almost two minutes throughout the morning as a mystery affliction affected the front end of his i20 WRC, requiring the team to rebuild his car.

Two potential front-runners were taken out of the battle early on when Esapekka Lappi's M-Sport Fiesta suffered engine failure on Stage 2 and the third Toyota of Takamoto Katsuta rolled on Stage 4. Both are expected to restart on Saturday but will play no part in the lead battle.

Two more stages were run after the service halt, with Sordo winning both convincingly to extend his overall lead. Thierry Neuville had threatened to go fastest on Stage 5 until his i20 WRC cut out in the middle of a hairpin and agonising seconds were lost before it re-fired.

Neuville's time was still fifth fastest behind those of Sordo, the recovering Tanak, Suninen and a hugely impressive fourth fastest time for Hyundai 'B-team' driver, Pierre-Louis Loubet, in only his third WRC start.

On the final stage of the day, Neuville's stalling issue reappeared but he still leapfrogged six-time champion Sebastien Ogier's Toyota for third place.

Day 2 will see the road order changed and event leader Sordo will be forced to clear a path for the rest of the field, which tempered his enthusiasm after a commanding performance.

Toyota's Kalle Rovanpera, another outside contender for the drivers' title, suffered a string of mechanical issues that allowed Tanak to pass him for eighth on the final stage of the day.

Tenth place overall is held by WRC3 leader Oliver Solberg's Skoda Fabia, with all of the top five runners in the junior category completing the day in front of WRC2 class leader Pontus Tidemand.

WRC announces Monza Rally as 2020 title decider

Previous article

WRC announces Monza Rally as 2020 title decider
Load comments

About this article

Series WRC
Event Rally Italy
Author Nick Garton

Trending Today

Controversy behind Bathurst-winning livery revealed
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Controversy behind Bathurst-winning livery revealed

Revealed: Red Bull's trick front wing secrets
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Revealed: Red Bull's trick front wing secrets

FIA working on "back-up plans" to ensure Saturday action
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

FIA working on "back-up plans" to ensure Saturday action

FIA reveals contingency plan for Eifel GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

FIA reveals contingency plan for Eifel GP

Latest news

Italy WRC: Sordo leads from Suninen, Neuville
WRC WRC / Leg report

Italy WRC: Sordo leads from Suninen, Neuville

WRC announces Monza Rally as 2020 title decider
WRC WRC / Breaking news

WRC announces Monza Rally as 2020 title decider

Watch: The rally hero so unfashionable they called him ‘slack’
Video Inside
WRC WRC / Special feature

Watch: The rally hero so unfashionable they called him ‘slack’

Ogier: I’m not giving up on seventh WRC title despite deficit
WRC WRC / Breaking news

Ogier: I’m not giving up on seventh WRC title despite deficit

Trending

1
Supercars

Controversy behind Bathurst-winning livery revealed

2
Formula 1

Revealed: Red Bull's trick front wing secrets

1h
3
Formula 1

FIA working on "back-up plans" to ensure Saturday action

2h
4
Formula 1

FIA reveals contingency plan for Eifel GP

49m

Latest news

Italy WRC: Sordo leads from Suninen, Neuville
WRC

Italy WRC: Sordo leads from Suninen, Neuville

WRC announces Monza Rally as 2020 title decider
WRC

WRC announces Monza Rally as 2020 title decider

Watch: The rally hero so unfashionable they called him ‘slack’
WRC

Watch: The rally hero so unfashionable they called him ‘slack’

Ogier: I’m not giving up on seventh WRC title despite deficit
WRC

Ogier: I’m not giving up on seventh WRC title despite deficit

The past lessons Toyota must heed in the WRC title race
WRC

The past lessons Toyota must heed in the WRC title race

Latest videos

WRC: Rally Italia Sardegna SS1-3 01:48
WRC

WRC: Rally Italia Sardegna SS1-3

WRC: Rally Italia Sardegna Shakedown 01:52
WRC

WRC: Rally Italia Sardegna Shakedown

1985 WRC World Champion - Timo Salonen 01:31
WRC

1985 WRC World Champion - Timo Salonen

WRC: Rally Turkey SS11-12 01:44
WRC

WRC: Rally Turkey SS11-12

WRC: Rally Turkey SS9-10 01:44
WRC

WRC: Rally Turkey SS9-10

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.