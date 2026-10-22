WRC

Jon Armstrong announces WRC co-driver split for 2027

The World Rally Championship driver will work with a different navigator next season

Tom Howard

Published: Oct 22, 2026, 11:00 AM

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Jon Armstrong, Shane Byrne, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1

Photo by: M-Sport

World Rally Championship rookie Jon Armstrong will compete with a different co-driver in 2027 after announcing plans to split with Shane Byrne after two seasons.

The M-Sport-Ford driver announced on social media that the pair had agreed to part ways following a maiden season competing in the WRC’s top tier.

Armstrong and Byrne first joined forces in 2025 after the former’s co-driver Eoin Treacy teamed up with Josh McErlean for a Rally1 WRC campaign at M-Sport.

Byrne joined Armstrong initially for a European Rally Championship assault, with the pair piloting an M-Sport Ford Fiesta Rally2 to victories at Rali Ceredigion (Wales) and Croatia Rally on their way to finishing runner-up in the championship.

The success resulted in the duo graduating to the WRC after landing a Rally1 drive at M-Sport this year, which culminated in top 10 finishes, having displayed impressive speed during the year.

“With the dust now settled on the WRC season, and after taking some time to reflect on everything we’ve achieved together, Shane and I have agreed that the time is right for us both to move forward with different plans for the 2027 rally season,” read a statement from Armstrong.

“While it was a difficult decision, we both feel it presents an opportunity to explore new challenges going forward.

Jon Armstrong, Shane Byrne, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1

Photo by: M-Sport

“I’d like to thank Shane for all his hard work, commitment and effort over the past two years. Taking victory at Rali Ceredigion and Rally Croatia together will always be particularly special memories, as will the incredible opportunity to step up to Rally1 in the WRC this season.

“We’ve shared some fantastic moments along the way, and I wish Shane all the very best for the future.”

Co-driver Byrne followed with his own statement, adding: “As you may have seen, Jon and I have mutually agreed to go our separate ways and bring our partnership to an end to better our futures going forward.

“We’ve both enjoyed two brilliant seasons together, 2025 in the ERC where we shared two outright wins, and second overall in the championship, then stepping up in 2026 into the M-Sport Ford WRT Puma Rally1, competing in all 13 rounds in the WRC.

“It’s been an amazing journey together, generating memories and experiences I will always cherish.

“I want to wish Jon and his new co-driver every success going forward. I’d also like to thank the Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy and M-Sport for the opportunity to develop my career over the last few years.”

The pair’s plans for 2027 are yet to be announced.

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